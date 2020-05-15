 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Belgian Trappists reopen monastery tap as lockdown eases. If you want salty fries with your cold beer, go see the chip monk   (reuters.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want them served hot from the friar.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Beer... Apply directly to the forehead.. Beer... Apply directly to the forehead..  Beer... Apply directly to the forehead..  Beer... Apply directly to the forehead..  Beer... Apply directly to the forehead..
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I want them served hot from the friar.


That's IT! Both you and subby are FIRED !
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still have a case and a half of Westy 12 that I picked up early last year.  Good stuff, but getting it was a pain.


/humblebrag
 
fark account name
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mayonnaisey, not salty
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My monks name is urban artifact.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fark account name: Mayonnaisey, not salty


Burn the heretic.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Dr.Fey: I want them served hot from the friar.

That's IT! Both you and subby are FIRED !


Not before I get my Cloisters Rockefeller!
 
gideon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I still have a case and a half of Westy 12 that I picked up early last year.  Good stuff, but getting it was a pain.


/humblebrag


Been to the monastery myself. Love the fact that you have to "call ahead with the licence plate of your car. But then I discovered St. Bernardus 12.

http://beerknews.com/history-westvlet​e​ren-st-bernardus-breweries/

/Bevmo
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I want them served hot from the friar.


We're trying to keep them from making an abbot out of it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It will be a sad dad indeed when the last cherry lambic goes to the great urinal in the sky
Fark user imageView Full Size
/I say this with a farking Bud Lite at my desk, how's that for irony
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Dr.Fey: I want them served hot from the friar.

That's IT! Both you and subby are FRIARED !
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well of course they have reopened sooner its already been 3 years on their planet of lockdown.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: It will be a sad dad indeed when the last cherry lambic goes to the great urinal in the sky
[Fark user image image 183x276] /I say this with a farking Bud Lite at my desk, how's that for irony


That's okay, teenage girls need beer too.
 
