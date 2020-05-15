 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Typically, if you lose a leg while surfing, just say it's gone, man, let it go. Not Florida Man   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Prosthesis, Improvised explosive device, Artificial limb, Carter Hess's friends, Prosthetics, Scuba diving, artificial leg, Sebastian Morris  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a nice young lady search a large swimming pool for my lost goggles and I was really impressed and grateful. I wouldn't think to ask her to search the ocean for my leg. He must be really grateful.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man was hopping mad.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A $3000 prosthetic leg that you use for surfing seems like the kind of thing you might want to have your name and phone number engraved on.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To me, he is doing the exact thing that can make him lose another leg.... I am very fearful of sharks
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monkey: A $3000 prosthetic leg that you use for surfing seems like the kind of thing you might want to have your name and phone number engraved on.


I'd go with name and social security number. If your phone number ever gets out there, every night at dinnertime you'll be getting calls from Big Prosthetic saying your warranty is about to expire but you can extend it now with their special pricing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Csb:

My buddy dated a girl with a prosthetic leg, we'd get wasted and hide it on her after she'd go to bed just for the morning comedy as she'd try to get out to work.

NOT proud, going straight to hell.

/very bad teenagers.
//straight to hell, as mentioned above.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I surf a lot and so every time a leg is found, they get a kick out of it," Hess said.

Har.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wasn't there a link about finding the leg on Fark not to long ago?
 
