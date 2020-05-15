 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Behold the trikini: For when you want to be sexy at the beach, but also don't want coronavirus   (nypost.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll get it started:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like watching a butterfly pollinating a flower, we shall enjoy this thread for a brief, beautiful moment in time.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've got a tricky knee, damn thing makes more noise in the morning than a bowl of Rice Krispies. Snap crackle pop! Can barely run these days...

Oh.

Trikini.

Wait, I'll come in again.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She left the tag on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a golden age for Mileena cosplayers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It would be a better idea if they just used the regular top piece to cover their faces instead.  You could even cut it in two so there would be an extra.  It's just more economical that way.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it ends the trend of inflated trout-pout ducklips, I'm in favor.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blatz514: She left the tag on...

[Fark user image image 640x960]


Models don't BUY things, Silly.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's been a style called a trikini for many years.

Hope these folks don't think they coined that word.

Interesting how the bi in bikini makes people think two, as in two piece, when it has nothing to do with that.

I guess a speedo is a unikini?

Actually Rudi Gernriech designed a monokini.

Ok I'll shut up now so you guys can start posting photos.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's important that it covers the lips, as well as that little nub just above them.
 
