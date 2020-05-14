 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Busted Coverage)   Officer please, you know it's hot out here. I just wanted to go for a drive and air my penis out   (bustedcoverage.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Florida Man Justin Mosser, Police, South Florida Community College, Avon Park, Florida, Detective, United States, Sheriff, Doing It  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 6:29 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public masturbators as a group have been some of those hardest hit by the corona crisis.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Public masturbators as a group have been some of those hardest hit by the corona crisis.


Agreed.  I hope the courts give this guy a fair shake.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Public masturbators as a group have been some of those hardest hit by the corona crisis.


Hang in there, it will get better
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Public masturbators as a group have been some of those hardest hit by the corona crisis.


Perhaps, the judge will come 'round to this viewpoint and go soft on the perp.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sunshine on my nutsack
Youtube 4SwCW1FNXls
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Public masturbators as a group have been some of those hardest hit by the corona crisis.


Maybe the complaint numbers are down just because there's less Karens out and about. The masturbation must continue.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.