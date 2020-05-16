 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Photoshop this lonely beach   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PSpsychopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PSpsychopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Large Marge sent me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Tennis match?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alligator: #2: Alligator: [Newton's_Beach_Cradle.jpg]

Brilliant!  I'm drawing blanks on this "O."

Thanks! I was having same problem and I don't know what triggered this idea.


Got it!  Just had to turn it upside down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
