 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "You know what? We give up." - United States of America, 2020   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
94
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2350 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 9:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What can you do?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to stop all this testing jazz.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a miracle.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People wanted haircuts. What could you do on the face of that
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Y'all are proper farked.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
France looks down on our surrendering
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: People wanted haircuts. What could you do on the face of that


Actually, I'm using this time as a thinly veiled excuse to let my eyebrows grow to Lee Marvin levels of intensity.

It's working.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between the rebel rousing reopeners to the paranoid shut-ins, this whole year is shaping up to be quite the shiat show.


We need some balance, though.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.
 
Sophont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like a corporate bean counter listening to the IT Manager talk about infosec.
They're with you when you talk about vulnerabilities and data breaches destroying the company's ability to do business, and might even go along with a few of the first steps, but they'll immediately balk and about-face when they see that it's not free, might involve some work, and their password will be reset every 3 months.
And the next thing you know, some hacker guesses you have the same password for your luggage and makes off with everything.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can't shift focus when you've had none to begin with.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.


Losing your sources of income for 3 months with children hardly registers as a mild inconvenience to me.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess coordinated government action isn't possible or doesn't work in America :(
This really sucks for the countries that have been successful in controlling Covid-19; have to decide how they will handle Americans seeking entry.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't just hide under the bed forever waiting for the monster to go away...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sophont: Like a corporate bean counter listening to the IT Manager talk about infosec.
They're with you when you talk about vulnerabilities and data breaches destroying the company's ability to do business, and might even go along with a few of the first steps, but they'll immediately balk and about-face when they see that it's not free, might involve some work, and their password will be reset every 3 months.
And the next thing you know, some hacker guesses you have the same password for your luggage and makes off with everything.


Just to be a pedant and change the topic a tiny bit, frequently rotating passwords leads to less secure passwords
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hachitori: You can't just hide under the bed forever waiting for the monster to go away...


I volunteer Hachitori and his/her loved ones as tribute.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: UNC_Samurai: I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.

Losing your sources of income for 3 months with children hardly registers as a mild inconvenience to me.


They're not the ones getting spittle all over their state capitol because they want a haircut, champ.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The purpose of lockdown was never to eliminate the virus.  Why is this so difficult for so many people to understand?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sophont: Like a corporate bean counter listening to the IT Manager talk about infosec.
They're with you when you talk about vulnerabilities and data breaches destroying the company's ability to do business, and might even go along with a few of the first steps, but they'll immediately balk and about-face when they see that it's not free, might involve some work, and their password will be reset every 3 months.
And the next thing you know, some hacker guesses you have the same password for your luggage and makes off with everything.

Just to be a pedant and change the topic a tiny bit, frequently rotating passwords leads to less secure passwords


By nature, passwords and their associated hashes are only as strong as the most reasonably available power required to break them.

It's safer to assume the hashes have been compromised than assume they're not. They're what is passed over the network, they are the sacrificial lamb.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, why would you do that? It reinfects people and also appears to reactivate, like herpes.

Y'all are proper farked.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The purpose of lockdown was never to eliminate the virus.  Why is this so difficult for so many people to understand?


Because we don't have leadership capable of explaining it clearly and consistently.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wasn't that really the point to begin with? Epidemiologists knew this wasn't going to be a "cure it and walk away" scenario. "Flattening the curve" had nothing to do with elimination. It was management. Buy time for research and treatment and supply distribution

(Oh yeah we failed that part hard)

But anyone who thinks we're just waiting for this to go away completely then we will be "back to normal" is delusional. This thing will be with us from here on out. Even *if* a vaccine were developed, viral vaccines lack efficiency over time due to the rapidly mutating nature of viruses.

What led to this? Generations of bad education. People fear that which they don't understand and it's easier to be angry and confused over academic and intelligent
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Gubbo: Sophont: Like a corporate bean counter listening to the IT Manager talk about infosec.
They're with you when you talk about vulnerabilities and data breaches destroying the company's ability to do business, and might even go along with a few of the first steps, but they'll immediately balk and about-face when they see that it's not free, might involve some work, and their password will be reset every 3 months.
And the next thing you know, some hacker guesses you have the same password for your luggage and makes off with everything.

Just to be a pedant and change the topic a tiny bit, frequently rotating passwords leads to less secure passwords

By nature, passwords and their associated hashes are only as strong as the most reasonably available power required to break them.

It's safer to assume the hashes have been compromised than assume they're not. They're what is passed over the network, they are the sacrificial lamb.


You're not salting them to defeat rainbow table attacks. Well fark it, you deserve what you get
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The important thing is that the rich can continue getting richer through your labors. As a reward, you can sit in a Taco Bell again. If you don't die. God bless America.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: UNC_Samurai: I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.

Losing your sources of income for 3 months with children hardly registers as a mild inconvenience to me.


If only someone could have done something to prevent or remedy that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know about the rest of you, but at least I'M frantically rearranging some of these damn deck chairs so that the other ships can read SS TITANIC with their telescope!
 
Magnus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.


Exactly what magical mechanism did you know of that was going to eliminate this virus?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: thegreatmurgatroid: The purpose of lockdown was never to eliminate the virus.  Why is this so difficult for so many people to understand?

Because we don't have leadership capable of explaining it clearly and consistently.


Nor a population intelligent enough to understand complicated situations without being spoon fed simple bits of information
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: UNC_Samurai: I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.

Losing your sources of income for 3 months with children hardly registers as a mild inconvenience to me.


^^ This

All that to save the weak 2%
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnus: Bowen: We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.

Exactly what magical mechanism did you know of that was going to eliminate this virus?


Prompt testing, contact tracing and isolation in the early stages of the pandemic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: People wanted haircuts. What could you do on the face of that


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
it's never be possible to eliminate, the entire point of staying at home was to slow the spread and by time.  a vaccine may come out at some point, but that is not going to eliminate the virus, it will be with us, just like polio.

the US needs large scale testing.  that way the actual numbers and where those numbers are can be addressed with localized remediation efforts. 

who is gonna tell the Millennials they can't travel to Fiji or Norway this year?
 
Guntram Shatterhand [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is going to be sadly hilarious as most people over the coming months slowly realize that this isn't going away by upping your ignorance to 'magical thinking' levels.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Amazing how quickly the Defenders of American Values turned into a pack of whiny little snowflakes when it came down to making actual sacrifices. I suppose it's frustrating for them to wrap their heads around a problem that can't be solved by moar gunz and tactical gear cosplay.
 
Magnus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Magnus: Bowen: We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.

Exactly what magical mechanism did you know of that was going to eliminate this virus?

Prompt testing, contact tracing and isolation in the early stages of the pandemic.


You also have the game plan that worked perfectly for Superbowl 20?
 
Enthusiast34
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magnus: Bowen: We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.

Exactly what magical mechanism did you know of that was going to eliminate this virus?


The same mechanisms that effectively mitigated Ebola and MERS?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tuxq: UNC_Samurai: I mean, we have a lot of people who are irate at being mildly inconvenienced.  They don't want to help reduce the risk for their friends and neighbors.

Losing your sources of income for 3 months with children hardly registers as a mild inconvenience to me.


If only we had strong social safety nets and proper unified responses, those people might not be feeling the effects so acutely.

Start voting for people who actually represent your interests. Hold them accountable when they don't.

I lost both jobs too. The thing that scares me the most is opening back up. I'm service industry. No customers no money.

We all should have planned better. But the only people who could have constructed the net to catch us all were busy funneling net money to all the people with parachutes
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The focus is shifting from trying to eliminate coronavirus to reducing the risks, a doctor says

Eliminating coronavirus was never the goal, at least in the short term. That's the whole point of "flattening the curve." Way to go, CNN.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless you can continuously monitor everyone, everywhere in real time and immediately quarantine someone who tests positive for the virus, it will never be eliminated. Yes, that's googles wet dream, but we are nowhere close.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: I guess coordinated government action isn't possible or doesn't work in America :(
This really sucks for the countries that have been successful in controlling Covid-19; have to decide how they will handle Americans seeking entry.


I mean, it's going to be kind of funny when Muslim countries and China enact travel bans against the US.

/ along with most of the world
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The GOP is the party has, for the last half-century, campaigned on the message that government doesn't work.  Ronald Reagan mocked the very idea that the government could help solve problems ("The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help.").  After Trump took office, Steve Bannon stated outright that one of the administration's chief goals was "the deconstruction of the administrative state."

So when faced with a global crisis that requires a well-coordinated and vigorous federal response, why is anyone at all surprised that a Republican-led federal government has utterly failed at every turn?  They have spent literally decades telling us the government doesn't work, have done all in their power to ensure that it cannot work, and now we are all seeing obviously predictable consequences of that philosophy.

Maybe next time, if American voters decide they'd like a functioning government, they'll choose instead to vote for a party that believes in the concept of a functioning government.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: I guess coordinated government action isn't possible or doesn't work in America :(
This really sucks for the countries that have been successful in controlling Covid-19; have to decide how they will handle Americans seeking entry.


No worries, I'm sure those countries will treat immigrants/refugees from the US exactly as well as we... oh...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnus: Gubbo: Magnus: Bowen: We missed our shot at eliminating it. Now the best we can hope for is all catching it over the course of a few years instead of a few months.

Exactly what magical mechanism did you know of that was going to eliminate this virus?

Prompt testing, contact tracing and isolation in the early stages of the pandemic.

You also have the game plan that worked perfectly for Superbowl 20?


So your response to the valid plan of early stage containment, which has worked in plenty of other countries and pandemics, is to distract with the Superbowl.

Well, if that doesn't signal that you're 100% serious, nothing will.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: paranoid shut-ins


Most of us "shut-ins" are still working from home and doing what is best for our fellow men and women, but hey, whatever label you want is cool.

Also, "Stay at home" orders does not sound voluntary.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1945: The Buck Stops Here.

2020:  Governing Is Hard, You Guys.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: All that to save the weak 2%


And you shall see their true selves laid bare
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: Unless you can continuously monitor everyone, everywhere in real time and immediately quarantine someone who tests positive for the virus, it will never be eliminated. Yes, that's googles wet dream, but we are nowhere close.


It's called contact tracing. It's relative easy and it works.

Well, it works in places that do it.
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.