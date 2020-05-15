 Skip to content
(CNN)   6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Nevada about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Tens of dollars of damages expected   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Area 51 northwest of Vegas?
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there might be some nuclear waste stored there as well so at least I know how May gets populated on the disaster calendar.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hundreds of meth labs in ruins...
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salted Metal Honey: I think there might be some nuclear waste stored there as well so at least I know how May gets populated on the disaster calendar.


Oh that mountain we've been burying shiat in for decades?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10s of dollars, huh subby?

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Isn't Area 51 northwest of Vegas?


Not to mention our old nuke testing ranges...
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]


Hi, you must be new here! Welcome!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Isn't Area 51 northwest of Vegas?


Northeast
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I set that timer on that test nuke wrong.  Like this only completely opposite.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this done in Ocean's 13?
 
deniable_increlidibity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]



Could be as much as four tens.
And that's terrible.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]


Jamaica?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Harlee: Isn't Area 51 northwest of Vegas?

Northeast


User name checks o

<CARRIER LOST>
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salted Metal Honey: I think there might be some nuclear waste stored there as well so at least I know how May gets populated on the disaster calendar.


And I had my money on Sharknado... dang it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restarting underground nuclear tests, eh?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Salted Metal Honey: I think there might be some nuclear waste stored there as well so at least I know how May gets populated on the disaster calendar.

Oh that mountain we've been burying shiat in for decades?


Or haven't been, as the case may be.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOVERNMENT SAID WE HAD AN EATHQUAKE, CLARK

Fark user imageView Full Size
BUT WE DIDN'T FEEL A DAMN THING!
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Another Government Employee: Harlee: Isn't Area 51 northwest of Vegas?

Northeast

User name checks o

<CARRIER LOST>


Hey fellas, I'm looking for born yesterday, seems like he's gone missing.  What's that? He should be renamed disappeared today? What's that supposed to mean?  Hey I don't want to go for a ride...
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]


But what did it look like after the quake?
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, 225 miles, huh? I know Coaldale and Tonopah are literally the middle of nowhere, but at that range why even use Vegas as the reference point? They could have just as well used all of these large cities:

Reno - 140 mi
Fresno - 144 mi
Sacramento - 198 mi
San Jose - 225 mi
Even San Francisco is nearly as distant at  249 mi

Or just reference it 125 mi from Lake Tahoe
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Tahoe..... It was a biggie.

This one actually woke me up and made me want to check the news.

/rockin' and rollin'
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call all the trash on the side of a Nevada freeway? 

Towns
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Salted Metal Honey: I think there might be some nuclear waste stored there as well so at least I know how May gets populated on the disaster calendar.

Oh that mountain we've been burying shiat in for decades?


About 150 miles from there
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]


Well, ok, then, just $10.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]

Jamaica?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So...  what fault line was that attached to?  Or was it off having fun by itself, which is even scarier...
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Make-up tutorial recorded during LA earthquake 7/5/19!!!
Youtube u0jQKFCE5J8
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pounddawg: I'm in Tahoe..... It was a biggie.

This one actually woke me up and made me want to check the news.

/rockin' and rollin'


Interesting.  The Pacific Northwest Seismic network doesn't show anything recent in the area.  Guess I'll check it again in a bit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: ImmutableTenderloin: 10s of dollars, huh subby?

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x680]

But what did it look like after the quake?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did Odin toss his son's hammer to earth again?  Such a bother.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/u0jQKFCE​5J8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Jesus, 225 miles, huh? I know Coaldale and Tonopah are literally the middle of nowhere, but at that range why even use Vegas as the reference point? They could have just as well used all of these large cities:

Reno - 140 mi
Fresno - 144 mi
Sacramento - 198 mi
San Jose - 225 mi
Even San Francisco is nearly as distant at  249 mi

Or just reference it 125 mi from Lake Tahoe


Maybe it depends on who felt it? Odessa, TX, and an area just north of Pecos, TX, have been having a lot of minor quakes lately.  Midland could feel the Odessa quakes sometimes, but the larger ones north of Pecos, not much further away, were not felt here, but hundreds of miles further away they were felt in El Paso.

Fark user image
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 490x358]


I thought this would've been the Boobies when clicked.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/u0jQKFCE​5J8]


Later...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Jesus, 225 miles, huh? I know Coaldale and Tonopah are literally the middle of nowhere, but at that range why even use Vegas as the reference point? They could have just as well used all of these large cities:

Reno - 140 mi
Fresno - 144 mi
Sacramento - 198 mi
San Jose - 225 mi
Even San Francisco is nearly as distant at  249 mi

Or just reference it 125 mi from Lake Tahoe


My earthquake app says it was 34 miles west of Tonopah.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

natazha: pounddawg: I'm in Tahoe..... It was a biggie.

This one actually woke me up and made me want to check the news.

/rockin' and rollin'

Interesting.  The Pacific Northwest Seismic network doesn't show anything recent in the area.  Guess I'll check it again in a bit.


USGS has it.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Charlie Freak: Jesus, 225 miles, huh? I know Coaldale and Tonopah are literally the middle of nowhere, but at that range why even use Vegas as the reference point? They could have just as well used all of these large cities:

Reno - 140 mi
Fresno - 144 mi
Sacramento - 198 mi
San Jose - 225 mi
Even San Francisco is nearly as distant at  249 mi

Or just reference it 125 mi from Lake Tahoe

Maybe it depends on who felt it? Odessa, TX, and an area just north of Pecos, TX, have been having a lot of minor quakes lately.  Midland could feel the Odessa quakes sometimes, but the larger ones north of Pecos, not much further away, were not felt here, but hundreds of miles further away they were felt in El Paso.

[Fark user image image 220x42]


Subsurface stratigraphy in the transmission of energetic waves, how does it work?

/maybe they buried a bunch of sheep's bladders in midland...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I felt nothing here in Vegas, but I see that they've got the 95 closed in both directions.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: natazha: pounddawg: I'm in Tahoe..... It was a biggie.

This one actually woke me up and made me want to check the news.

/rockin' and rollin'

Interesting.  The Pacific Northwest Seismic network doesn't show anything recent in the area.  Guess I'll check it again in a bit.

USGS has it.


Ah, it's just south of the area PNWS reports.  From the initial description, I though it was in area.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: So...  what fault line was that attached to?  Or was it off having fun by itself, which is even scarier...


It's part of the Walker Lane, and not far from the Long Valley caldera.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Charlie Freak: Jesus, 225 miles, huh? I know Coaldale and Tonopah are literally the middle of nowhere, but at that range why even use Vegas as the reference point? They could have just as well used all of these large cities:

Reno - 140 mi
Fresno - 144 mi
Sacramento - 198 mi
San Jose - 225 mi
Even San Francisco is nearly as distant at  249 mi

Or just reference it 125 mi from Lake Tahoe

Maybe it depends on who felt it? Odessa, TX, and an area just north of Pecos, TX, have been having a lot of minor quakes lately.  Midland could feel the Odessa quakes sometimes, but the larger ones north of Pecos, not much further away, were not felt here, but hundreds of miles further away they were felt in El Paso.

[Fark user image image 220x42]


This would be easy to verify...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone at CNN went "ooh, Nevada, where is it to Vegas?"
 
Sleestak_Panic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Las Vegas: Woke up to the bed gently rocking, but didn't hear any crashing about in the house so decided to go back to sleep.
 
