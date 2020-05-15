 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Channel News Asia)   Joey, have you ever been in a Singapore prison?   (channelnewsasia.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Hotel, Brian Dugan Yeargan, stay-home notice, Hotels, Personal protective equipment, Singapore Changi Airport, hotel room, sick wife  
•       •       •

1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Joey, have you ever seen a grown Singapore man naked?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote many GOP followers

" Well he may not have hurt anyone and was working, but he broke the law, lock him up than report him to where he came from"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gonna be a canin'!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singapore prison?!? What is it?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Headline News (Parody of "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm")
Youtube dU95v23MQ4c
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's your disease vector, Victor?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been in one, but if Singapore's prisons are like the rest of the country they're clean, efficient, and very safe.
/Yes, I get the joke.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Send a message
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound fun.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's travelling with his wife? I thought one of the perks of being a pilot is to leave your spouse behind and have affairs all over the world.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: I've never been in one, but if Singapore's prisons are like the rest of the country they're clean, efficient, and very safe.
/Yes, I get the joke.


And brand-spanking-new.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i wish i looked like him at 44. maybe my wife would have still been f*cking me.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Singapore prison?!? What is it?


It's a hellhole in Asia, but that's not important right now.

Do you know what the difference between a Northwest pilot and a FedEx pilot?

(this one was told to me by a FedEx pilot)

The Northwest pilot gets hammered before he gets on the plane.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.