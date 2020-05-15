 Skip to content
(Calvin Ayre)   Casino sees a mass firing by Zoom meeting and raises by firing via voicemail   (calvinayre.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Long distance directory assistance area code 212
Say hey, A&R this is Mister Rhythm And Blues
He said, "Hello" and put me on hold
To say the least the cat was cold
He said, "Don't call us child, we'll call you"

Don't call us, we'll call you
Don't call us, we'll call you
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say...

takes off glasses,

They crapped out.

YEEEAAAHHHH....
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a little curious about the site, so I scrolled to the footer. Which was promptly bumped offscreen again (giant screen, btw) by autoloading another article. So that was fun.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need coffee. It took me a couple minutes to parse that headline properly.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the 200 remaining employees are all Executives and HR reps?
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are these companies supposed to call people into the office just to fire them?  How is that better than using zoom?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them. I don't check my voice mail.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all in this together.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, "ethical" and "casino operator" don't really hit me as congruent pursuits....

Last I heard, some of the on line betting apps were taking wagers on Korean Baseball.

If you're betting on Korean baseball, and you're not a professional gambler, you may want to think about a new hobby...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should let them pick a number between 0 and 36 and then spin the roulette wheel to see who the lucky ones are that get to get their jobs.  And it's .... 00!  Awww, sorry, you all lost.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it is better than your head being used to open the door when you vacate the premises.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in casino gaming and got furloughed via a pdf attachment to an email.

To be fair, my boss called right away and walked me through the steps on when everything would be shut off.  A new VP called me personally and said he looked forward to working with me as soon as he could.

With any luck, should be back to remote work next week.

With that many employees and most on furlough, I can see where someone thought a VM was most efficient.  Not that I agree with it, I just understand.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Profits before people, its the Capitalist way!
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: I work in casino gaming and got furloughed via a pdf attachment to an email.

To be fair, my boss called right away and walked me through the steps on when everything would be shut off.  A new VP called me personally and said he looked forward to working with me as soon as he could.

With any luck, should be back to remote work next week.

With that many employees and most on furlough, I can see where someone thought a VM was most efficient.  Not that I agree with it, I just understand.


No, it's fine. In those business circles, "efficient" means "ethical", because it's a sin to waste money on things that you no longer employ.
Oops, I meant people. But there I go, being inefficient, again. I'll never enter the Divine Treasury at this rate.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
String bets are illegal in casinos, Subby.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The headline misses the point that the firing wasn't even a live person's leaving a voicemail, it was a robocall in the first place.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, only marginally better than a mass text message.
Anyone remember phone trees?
Most organizations (AFAIK) have management broken down so at the end of the line, a supervisor has 5 or 6 people under them, so it wouldn't have been that hard to have the "C" level call the Dept level, and them call the Shift level, to have them call the workers and begin the "Mark? Cindy here, bad news. We've been terminated ..." conversation.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd rather be let go that way than get the " Can we see you for a minute?" schtick, you know, when you know what that phrase means and have to do the walk of shame from your desk, wondering if you should have grabbed your wallet, phone, and keys first, to the conference room where you see (insert the name of any chubby picked on through school "now it's time for revenge on the world" HR lady) sitting there to give you the news with that phony biatchy voice and smile.

/ If you work in corporate Amerika you know exactly what I mean.
// Just leave a VM on my phone at 5 am, save me the trouble of getting up and going in. I'll contact HR myself for my package and arrange my Saturday office cleanout thanks..
 
dletter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I fire people via telepathy, and it is their fault when they come in tresspassing and they still think they have a job.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too many blueberries in the muffins.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Pick a hand"

*points at a hand*

"Oh, too bad.  That one says 'You're fired!'.  Just kidding...they both say that"
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Sloppy Wreck: I work in casino gaming and got furloughed via a pdf attachment to an email.

To be fair, my boss called right away and walked me through the steps on when everything would be shut off.  A new VP called me personally and said he looked forward to working with me as soon as he could.

With any luck, should be back to remote work next week.

With that many employees and most on furlough, I can see where someone thought a VM was most efficient.  Not that I agree with it, I just understand.

No, it's fine. In those business circles, "efficient" means "ethical", because it's a sin to waste money on things that you no longer employ.
Oops, I meant people. But there I go, being inefficient, again. I'll never enter the Divine Treasury at this rate.


It was called the Great Material Continuum.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ebenator: We're all in this together.


If it's all the same to you, you can keep your firings to yourself
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We would have liked to have given you more notice to this action but were unable to do so because of how quickly and unexpectedly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions are never made lightly, and we deeply regret the hardships it places on you and your family."


This COVID thing just popped up out of nowhere a few months ago!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The company I worked for over twenty one years (and was a principal in before it was sold), called me up while I was on vacation and fired me over the phone.   I knew as soon as the head of the division and the HR person from some other division called that:

1.   I was being fired.
2.   They already fired my HR person.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: I'd rather be let go that way than get the " Can we see you for a minute?" schtick, you know, when you know what that phrase means and have to do the walk of shame from your desk, wondering if you should have grabbed your wallet, phone, and keys first, to the conference room where you see (insert the name of any chubby picked on through school "now it's time for revenge on the world" HR lady) sitting there to give you the news with that phony biatchy voice and smile.

/ If you work in corporate Amerika you know exactly what I mean.
// Just leave a VM on my phone at 5 am, save me the trouble of getting up and going in. I'll contact HR myself for my package and arrange my Saturday office cleanout thanks..


Worked with a guy who would invite soon-to-be ex employees to their termination sessions with 'You got a minute?'

Turns out the question mark was superfluous
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Profits before people, its the Capitalist way!


Just curious, what kind of business do you own and how many employees do you have on staff?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I worked for a company that had a bunch of picnic tables outside that people often ate their lunch on.  They said that they bought everyone pizza for lunch and that everyone was to go outside to eat pizza.  When the last person walked out they locked the doors behind them.  Security then escorted everyone, one at a time, back to their desks to get their stuff.  There wasn't even any pizza.
 
