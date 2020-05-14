 Skip to content
(CNN)   Suddenly, lizards
22
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell? Four feet long? Yet another reason to avoid Georgia.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks delicious. Just convince Cletus that they're good eatin', and that the Libs want to protect them, and they'll be wiped out in 6 months.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here lizard lizard lizard"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I knew it. Fauci is of the lizard people.


/s
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
May: Murder Hornets
July: Chinese Needle Snakes
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a pretty big lizard though, maybe just get to the gorillas.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: [images.indianexpress.com image 759x422]


I think you you that read wrong

/humor
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're going to be some sweet looking black and white checkered belts in the near future
 
6M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Considering what we've elected in Georgia, they've come to run the statehouse. Might do better s/n
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: What the hell? Four feet long? Yet another reason to avoid Georgia.


I didn't need lizards to have a reason to avoid Georgia.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harlee: What the hell? Four feet long? Yet another reason to avoid Georgia.


There already were a plethora of reasons to avoid Georgia.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're kinda pretty. I find it a little sad that it would appear the only method of dealing with their invasion is 'dispatching' them.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Midgets at the truck stops?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Someone is old
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Track it? Pay for heads. Done.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JohnCarter: [Fark user image image 480x360]

Someone is old


or has great taste in 80s cheese.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JohnCarter: [Fark user image image 480x360]

Someone is old


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Suppose this is new enough for you?
 
fatkang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Argentine tegu make for great pets but in the wild are basically cold blooded trash panda's that most likely won't freeze come winter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: It looks delicious. Just convince Cletus that they're good eatin', and that the Libs want to protect them, and they'll be wiped out in 6 months.


Add a bounty. Cheap way to get it done and supports Muricans.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whacking Day?
SimpsonsWhackingDay.gif

/Image won't post
 
