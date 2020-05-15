 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Thousands of Philippine people say screw this coronavirus lockdown stuff, here comes Typhoon Vongfong and we're outta here   (9news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Samar, Provinces of the Philippines, Eastern Visayas, Luzon, Typhoon Vongfong strikes Philippines, Regions of the Philippines, AP Photo, Philippines  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 10:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No coughing or sneezing, please.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Typhoon Mary ?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Typhoon Mary ?


Big wheels keep on turnin'; Proud Mary keep on burnin'
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That'll love Florida or one of the Gulf states soon enough.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Typhoon Mary ?


She's 12 meters longer than a standard Typhoon and three meters wider.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man. Those poor bastards. Duterte for a president, the 'rona, and now this.

I mean, shiat.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what about the 933,000 dollar bounty on duterte's head? Just asking...
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Typhoon Vongfong was one of the worst hair metal bands I've ever seen live. They opened for Tygers of Pan Tang on the Spellbound tour. What a sh*tshow.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They start the season with a V storm? What happened to the rest of the alphabet?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.