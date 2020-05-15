 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'What started with a couple of beautiful peacocks many years ago has turned into a flock of at least 50 large birds that rule Hillside Terrace in Brandon. They're loud. Very loud. And messy. Very messy.'   (wfla.com) divider line
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems that the peacocks have been there for years, and yet people complain about them. That is like buying a home that has is next to an airport and complaining about the noise. Besides, except for one male, it mostly looked like females, so they don't squawk. As, for the poop problem, what are you going to do? Just be happy it isn't a jogger crapping on you driveway. Birds poop everywhere. On your car, your house, sometimes on your shoulder. **IT happens. Learn to live with nature. We are a society of babies now. Every personal inconvenience needs to eradicated. There is no sense of the other. By other, I mean anything outside the bag of salty water that supports your brain.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Beautiful, but loud and annoying?  I think my ex was actually a peacock.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://aussiehunter.org/simple-easy-​d​inner-recipes/game-bird-recipes/roast-​peacock-recipe/
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We should have stuck with the Spanish and called them royal turkeys.
 
shaggai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was working on a customer's AC system. Before I started he said, be aware of the peacock. I though it was a joke since peacocks are not indigenous to NJ. Sure enough, by the AC system, female peacock. It would come close, but not close enough to touch.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Deep fried peacock.  With every order, you get a beautiful old timey pen or a beautiful new timey stylus for your phone.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: https://aussiehunter.org/simple-easy-​d​inner-recipes/game-bird-recipes/roast-​peacock-recipe/


Maybe their army should practice on them before taking another crack at the emus.
 
