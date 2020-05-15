 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Wisconsin nurse goes full Wisconsin with news crew at bar after virus restrictions tossed out   (wgntv.com) divider line
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wine moms shut the fark up. A professional is speaking.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".


I TAed pre-med classes while in graduate school.  This is spot-on.  While there were a few of the pre-meds who were legitimately intelligent, most were just really good at memorizing facts.  Try to get them to reason their way to an answer and it became clear they were dumb as a box of rocks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys what's going on in this thread?
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's Wisconsin soooo.

Im surprised the collective BAC of the state doesn't qualify as herd immunity. Nothing could survive in a Wisconsinite's body.

/Unless the virus thrives on fried cheese.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowds of people, most without masks, packed bars in Wisconsin hours after the state's supreme court knocked down their stay-at-home order.

There's gonna be so much blood on their hands no amount of soap will ever get it off. History will judge them harshly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't to disparage the profession, but many of the nurses I have known personally over the years have not been the brightest bulbs in the box.  Super nice and love their jobs but......you know....sort of dumb otherwise.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to come around to the notion that the sacrifice of 3% of our population is worth it if it kills a few of these anti-vaxxers, COVID-conspiracy types.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how a country with as high a percentage of (now) documented idiots can survive much longer.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly believe that most people can not understand how many people 86k people.  It is more than a football stadium. An entire football stadium has died from Covid 19 in the USA.

300k deaths worldwide.

And it is getting worst. When Russia and Brazil's numbers catch up to reality.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knocked them down with a microbrew bottle and then poured cheese up their nostrils while screaming "PACKERS!!!"?

/DNRTA yet
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: I honestly believe that most people can not understand how many people 86k people.  It is more than a football stadium. An entire football stadium has died from Covid 19 in the USA.

300k deaths worldwide.

And it is getting worst. When Russia and Brazil's numbers catch up to reality.


Football stadium hell, it's a small city.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want to catch it and spread it and kill others.

Can't stop the stupid. It's the same here. All we can do is do our best to protect ourselves. "In this together" my ass. Time to focus on protecting me and mine. Enjoy spreading it around.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "I have a toddler at home and I'm a full-time nurse it's been very stressful and hard to go out and be with my friends and family at the bars,"

...And that somehow makes the virus less contagious and less deadly.  As we all know, the only people who are at risk are the ones NOT stressed out by stay-at-home orders.  If you ARE stressed out by them, or even if you just don't like them, the virus somehow knows to leave YOU alone.

/How these dumbasses think, apparently.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I'm starting to come around to the notion that the sacrifice of 3% of our population is worth it if it kills a few of these anti-vaxxers, COVID-conspiracy types.


That's a very common posture among leftists who hate people with differing opinions.

Gates Honored Doctor: "We'll just get rid of all the whites in the United States"
Youtube MsEIQzkcRZk


Still, and I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the "sacrifice" will be less than 1%. But don't worry, everyone you wish death upon for not agreeing with you will die eventually ... timelines and lifespans and all that ...
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Crowds of people, most without masks, packed bars in Wisconsin hours after the state's supreme court knocked down their stay-at-home order.

There's gonna be so much blood on their hands no amount of soap will ever get it off. History will judge them harshly.


It will be so much worse. Once cases begin to rapidly increase, we can't do anything as a state to slow it down thanks to the GOP.

All the unsafe bar idiots will spread it in the grocery stores, so there is no way to avoid it now.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I'm starting to come around to the notion that the sacrifice of 3% of our population is worth it if it kills a few of these anti-vaxxers, COVID-conspiracy types.


No thanks. Killing mosquitos with a scattergun thinking is awful thinking.
 
Three-Headed Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I had read that the WI Supreme Court's decision was that governor could issue a "rule" but not an "order". Freedom is shackled to responsibility. Everyone in WI is now free to make a decision to what level they believe to be at risk. Poor decisions can lead to bad outcomes.

/raised in WI but got out
//bar culture is real
///no way I would risk going to a bar at this time
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell her more have died than could fit in Lambeau Field.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: I honestly believe that most people can not understand how many people 86k people.  It is more than a football stadium. An entire football stadium has died from Covid 19 in the USA.

300k deaths worldwide.

And it is getting worst. When Russia and Brazil's numbers catch up to reality.


"Hey, we're defenestrating as fast as we can!"
- Russia
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm not sure how a country with as high a percentage of (now) documented idiots can survive much longer.


Holy moly ... I was thinking the exact same thing ... when Obama was re-elected. I thought, 'well that was a mistake. Mitt Romney would have prevented a Donald Trump, but now we have another 4 years of Obama. I'm just not sure how long a country can exist with such a high percentage of documented idiots.'

Wow ... same conclusion, different starting points ... we really ARE in this together!
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three-Headed Dog: I thought I had read that the WI Supreme Court's decision was that governor could issue a "rule" but not an "order".


No need to read it to know it's full of BS...they didn't re-open lower courts.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: Nurglitch: I'm starting to come around to the notion that the sacrifice of 3% of our population is worth it if it kills a few of these anti-vaxxers, COVID-conspiracy types.

No thanks. Killing mosquitos with a scattergun thinking is awful thinking.


Counterpoint:  it's happening anyways, thanks to all the smoothbrains out there...might as well look for the silver lining.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't think the risk presents any higher than going to a grocery store," she said.

OK, so that's actually false.  The studies of Covid superspreader events shows that the greatest risk is situations where people are in close contact for a period of time that the viral load is high enough for transmission.  The type of activity they are engaging in matters as well.  Breathing releases a small amount of droplets.  Talking releases more.  Drunken yelling releases a lot.

This is from a restaurant in Guangzhou.  People were just talking but within the tight confines and this is who got sick:
Fark user imageView Full Size

People do not talk to each other in grocery stores nor do they spend any time hanging out with each other.  A risk presents for the staff of the store because they're in there all day.  All workplaces are in the high risk category because of time.

The worst places identified fit the definition of being in close contact for a longer duration.  From what we know these are:

1.  The home.  This is what hit Italy so hard - multigenerational living.  The great grandkids went to the club and brought it home.
2.  Nursing homes.
3.  Bars.  Worse than restaurants.  The virus broke out of Austria from a single apre-ski bar and in particular from one guy who worked there.
4.  Restaurants.
5.  Sporting events.  The Atalanta game in Milan is what is believed to have spread it all over Bergamo
6.  Churches and funerals.  Funerals in Albany Georgia are mainly responsible for the outbreak there.
7.  Workplaces of close contact.  Call centers, meatpacking

She might know this, and she could learn this if she didn't, but a lot of people really don't care.  They want to pretend there's nothing to worry about.  It's a coping mechanism, and a bad one.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots are too dumb to understand that easing of lockdowns does not mean that it is now perfectly safe to mingle, but is just a guess that new cases won't overwhelm hospitals and have people dying from no care.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just watched the video.  Do any of these people realize that obesity is a comorbidity?
 
AirGee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Nick Nostril: I'm not sure how a country with as high a percentage of (now) documented idiots can survive much longer.

Holy moly ... I was thinking the exact same thing ... when Obama was re-elected. I thought, 'well that was a mistake. Mitt Romney would have prevented a Donald Trump, but now we have another 4 years of Obama. I'm just not sure how long a country can exist with such a high percentage of documented idiots.'

Wow ... same conclusion, different starting points ... we really ARE in this together!


You have proved Nick Nostril's point so well.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have zero regrets about posting my cousin's antivaxx posts to her employers in a hospital system. Boy was she upset that the comments she broadcasted openly on facebook managed to get her in to trouble.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Just watched the video.  Do any of these people realize that obesity is a comorbidity?


C'mon man, it's because they can't go to the gym.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: "I have a toddler at home and I'm a full-time nurse it's been very stressful and hard to go out and be with my friends and family at the bars,"


Full time job.
Toddler at home

maybe don't go out to bars?

Just a thought, you dimwit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".

[Fark user image 425x239]

Hey guys what's going on in this thread?


Back where I come from, we have universities, seats of great learning, where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts and with no more brains than you have. But they have one thing you haven't got: a diploma."
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This looks like an Onion news broadcast.  Welcome to the Idiocracy.

/go ahead and post the xkcd comic about how people are actually getting smarter and more educated
//then look around at our current reality
///shut up I'm batin'
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Leave it to Americans to become bored with a pandemic and think they can magically wish it away.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Today, I wrote one of my longest blog entries in 61 days.  And it was generally about this very thing.

tl;dr version:  No matter how much people are complaining that we need to re-open, a much larger number of people are WAY to frightened, and they don't want that.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
so for those of us who live in europe and cannot see the article because of EU Privacy requirements, anyone care to summarize?

the nurse was being a trumpist dumbass "it'll be fine, muh freedoms!" type person?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".


And therefore we should never trust anyone with an education and all follow Sean Hannity and Kenneth Copeland. Praise Jaysus!
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Today, I wrote one of my longest blog entries in 61 days.  And it was generally about this very thing.

tl;dr version:  No matter how much people are complaining that we need to re-open, a much larger number of people are WAY to frightened, and they don't want that.


Thank god you blogged about this rare and unique insight. You're the real hero.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I don't to disparage the profession, but many of the nurses I have known personally over the years have not been the brightest bulbs in the box.  Super nice and love their jobs but......you know....sort of dumb otherwise.


My fiance and niece are both nurses and some of the stories they've told are just unreal. My niece told me about a nurse who gave herself an insulin injection through her vomit-covered scrubs. Actually stuck the needle through vomit into her body.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IlGreven: bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".

And therefore we should never trust anyone with an education and all follow Sean Hannity and Kenneth Copeland. Praise Jaysus!


We are all feeling with poor Trump. Obama left a mess behind and Trump's advisors gave him wrong information all along this crisis

It seriously cannot be his fault. It's the swamp around him.

He needs at least another 4 years to drain the swamp and to lock up the bad advisors and to investigate Obamagate. And he should be allowed to fully control press and the Internet. Such baby jokes must disappear, they are not making America great again, its unhelpful and unpatriotic to criticize someone who's only trying to make us great again. 

if only we had one party to unite us, as one people, under one banner, who could restore us to our former racially segregated WASP glory, and propose some REAL final solutions for us. Sure, they may be hard to stomach at first, but the world will thank us for them one day. We must be tough. Tough as leather. Hard as steel. And quick as hounds.

With a charismatic leader that has a vision and ministers that execute and govern without confusing the communication with questions and doubts. Someone who can unite us as one again!

America, Wake Up!
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

The worst places identified fit the definition of being in close contact for a longer duration.  From what we know these are:

1.  The home.  This is what hit Italy so hard - multigenerational living.  The great grandkids went to the club and brought it home.
2.  Nursing homes.
3.  Bars.  Worse than restaurants.  The virus broke out of Austria from a single apre-ski bar and in particular from one guy who worked there.
4.  Restaurants.
5.  Sporting events.  The Atalanta game in Milan is what is believed to have spread it all over Bergamo
6.  Churches and funerals.  Funerals in Albany Georgia are mainly responsible for the outbreak there.
7.  Workplaces of close contact.  Call centers, meatpacking

8. Jails, Penitentiaries, and Prisons.  Basically, places where people can't get away are excellent breeding grounds. It actually explains many of the highest outbreak areas in "rural" locations (There's a big one in the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth right now, for example...)
 
kobrakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: IlGreven: bobobolinskii: Passing a course and a licensing application is actually not an indication of intelligence. Some of the dumbest people I've ever met had letters after their names indicating that they were, "educated".

And therefore we should never trust anyone with an education and all follow Sean Hannity and Kenneth Copeland. Praise Jaysus!

We are all feeling with poor Trump. Obama left a mess behind and Trump's advisors gave him wrong information all along this crisis

It seriously cannot be his fault. It's the swamp around him.

He needs at least another 4 years to drain the swamp and to lock up the bad advisors and to investigate Obamagate. And he should be allowed to fully control press and the Internet. Such baby jokes must disappear, they are not making America great again, its unhelpful and unpatriotic to criticize someone who's only trying to make us great again. 

if only we had one party to unite us, as one people, under one banner, who could restore us to our former racially segregated WASP glory, and propose some REAL final solutions for us. Sure, they may be hard to stomach at first, but the world will thank us for them one day. We must be tough. Tough as leather. Hard as steel. And quick as hounds.

With a charismatic leader that has a vision and ministers that execute and govern without confusing the communication with questions and doubts. Someone who can unite us as one again!

America, Wake Up!


You're trying to hard. Dial it down a few dozen notches.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Rapmaster2000:

The worst places identified fit the definition of being in close contact for a longer duration.  From what we know these are:

1.  The home.  This is what hit Italy so hard - multigenerational living.  The great grandkids went to the club and brought it home.
2.  Nursing homes.
3.  Bars.  Worse than restaurants.  The virus broke out of Austria from a single apre-ski bar and in particular from one guy who worked there.
4.  Restaurants.
5.  Sporting events.  The Atalanta game in Milan is what is believed to have spread it all over Bergamo
6.  Churches and funerals.  Funerals in Albany Georgia are mainly responsible for the outbreak there.
7.  Workplaces of close contact.  Call centers, meatpacking

8. Jails, Penitentiaries, and Prisons.  Basically, places where people can't get away are excellent breeding grounds. It actually explains many of the highest outbreak areas in "rural" locations (There's a big one in the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth right now, for example...)


Right.  I left that one out.  Thanks.

An interesting trend is that it doesn't appear to transmit as much by contact as was originally feared.  We're not seeing large outbreaks in Fedex/UPS drivers or in food/grocery delivery.

You have more to fear from people than you do from things.  I guess that was always the case.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kobrakai: The Googles Do Nothing: I don't to disparage the profession, but many of the nurses I have known personally over the years have not been the brightest bulbs in the box.  Super nice and love their jobs but......you know....sort of dumb otherwise.

My fiance and niece are both nurses and some of the stories they've told are just unreal. My niece told me about a nurse who gave herself an insulin injection through her vomit-covered scrubs. Actually stuck the needle through vomit into her body.


also dont forget there are a number of levels of people who do "nursing". The LVNs are basically unskilled laborers who dont really need any education at all. There are RNs who have 4 yr degrees and some who dont. Generally, RNs are ... at least average. But like many vocational professions can be sorta "narrow" in their knowledge. They'll have good skills in their brance of nursing but not necessarily understand anything outside fo that. Yknow, like, say, a nurse who works at a wound clinic helping diabetics and post surgery people not get infected gangrenous wounds wouldnt necessarily know anything more about epidemiology than a car mechanic would.

Nurse practitioners and specialized nurses often require advanced degrees and are generally very well edjamacated and intellegent.

but again, intellegence doenst mean wisdom, and just because you have a degree in one thing doesnt mean you understand anything at all about something else....

hell i work in technology and deal with computer scientists all the damn time who are farkin' "Smart" and have engineering degrees and can program computers and think that qualifies them to be political scientists, historians, and now, epidemiologists....
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Crowds of people, most without masks, packed bars in Wisconsin hours after the state's supreme court knocked down their stay-at-home order.

There's gonna be so much blood on their hands no amount of soap will ever get it off. History will judge them harshly.

Out damned spot!
 
millsapian87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Nurglitch: I'm starting to come around to the notion that the sacrifice of 3% of our population is worth it if it kills a few of these anti-vaxxers, COVID-conspiracy types.

That's a very common posture among leftists who hate people with differing opinions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Seacop: Well it's Wisconsin soooo.

Im surprised the collective BAC of the state doesn't qualify as herd immunity. Nothing could survive in a Wisconsinite's body.

/Unless the virus thrives on fried cheese.


I'm in Wisco and I resemble this remark.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, it's really simple.

One of THOSE PEOPLE (a democrat) DARED to say you couldn't go to a bar.

At that point, it became a moral imperative for all RIGHT THINKING people to go to a bar immediately.

It has nothing to do with wisdom, or freedom, or anything rational.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Just watched the video.  Do any of these people realize that obesity is a comorbidity?


I guess there are fat, dumb, camouflage wearing, scruffy bearded dudes everywhere.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: FTA:  "I have a toddler at home and I'm a full-time nurse it's been very stressful and hard to go out and be with my friends and family at the bars,"


So now she is putting her young child at risk too.
Mom of the year contender right there.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Nick Nostril: I'm not sure how a country with as high a percentage of (now) documented idiots can survive much longer.

Holy moly ... I was thinking the exact same thing ... when Obama was re-elected. I thought, 'well that was a mistake. Mitt Romney would have prevented a Donald Trump, but now we have another 4 years of Obama. I'm just not sure how long a country can exist with such a high percentage of documented idiots.'

Wow ... same conclusion, different starting points ... we really ARE in this together!


What the hell is wrong with your brain?

You had no idea Trump was even on the radar in 2012. Shut up.
 
