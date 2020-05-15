 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Another day, another KKK mask in a grocery store   (kdvr.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole deserves to spend a year in jail
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another asshat attention whore.  But I repeat myself.
 
dracos31
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: Asshole deserves to spend a year in jail


Asshole deserves to be castrated along with any children he may have. It's the only way to get rid of them.
 
tnpir
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Forget simply asking him to leave. Punch him in the farking face, rip off that hood, then take a picture of him.

Let the whole world know who this asshole is.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.
 
Sarien
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: Asshole deserves to spend a year in jail


Being an asshole is not itself a criminal offense.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.


He's also using a more traditional-style swastika too.

Maybe he's going for this kind of thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.


He's just trying to say something about the duality of human nature.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The mask has images of a swastika and a peace sign.

I would have added a big yellow smiley face and HAVE A NICE DAY! on the hood. It helps when trying to use the insanity defense in court.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: Asshole deserves to spend a year in jail


You want to start locking up people for being assholes?  Better start building a whole bunch of new prisons now.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This happens in a store I'm in I'm snatching it off his head, taking a photo of him, and making him locally famous.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Boo_Guy: The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.

He's also using a more traditional-style swastika too.

Maybe he's going for this kind of thing:

[Fark user image image 425x294]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, based on Charlottesville we know this piece of crap will likely get the Medal of Freedom because there are good people on both sides. It sure as hell isnt happening more because you have a fat, dumpy piece of garbage using every opportunity to blow the dog whistle, right?

I'm sure this poor oppressed individual won't be a hero to most of the Faux News crowd. Ted Cruz will probably get a good from the My Pillow guy and go grocery shopping with him to show solidarity.

/racist POS needs his arse kicked
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark's conservatives have assured me that the kkk is a liberal fantasy that doesn't exist America. Also, red staters don't like bro country and light beer, that's also a broad brush unfair stereotype.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: aagrajag: Boo_Guy: The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.

He's also using a more traditional-style swastika too.

Maybe he's going for this kind of thing:

[Fark user image image 425x294]

[Fark user image image 425x399]


That was the plot of an early Simpsons episode, but it had Michael Jackson in it, so we don't talk about that one anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ComaToast: The mask has images of a swastika and a peace sign.

I would have added a big yellow smiley face and HAVE A NICE DAY! on the hood. It helps when trying to use the insanity defense in court.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fark's conservatives have assured me that the kkk is a liberal fantasy that doesn't exist America. Also, red staters don't like bro country and light beer, that's also a broad brush unfair stereotype.


I'm hardly a conservative, but the KKK as an organization has been effectively dead ever since the SPLC filed a suit against them and smashed their finances and legal framework. It remains mostly as an ugly idea and symbol.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Nechkash said the man was clearly trying to get a reaction from people in the store.
"It was blatantly obvious because he would pick up a product and walk around and kind of look at different people just waiting for someone to say something," Nechkash said.

If anything sums up the cowardly character of the North American Trumpanzee, this is it: Meekly walking around a party store in a Klan mask, timidly hoping for reaction, eager for the chance to cry out "What? What's the problem? It's just a mask! I thought we HAD to wear masks!"
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't understand why they aren't assaulted.

I would definitely get arrested if I saw someone in KKK or Nazi stuff...

/not kidding.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: neongoats: Fark's conservatives have assured me that the kkk is a liberal fantasy that doesn't exist America. Also, red staters don't like bro country and light beer, that's also a broad brush unfair stereotype.

I'm hardly a conservative, but the KKK as an organization has been effectively dead ever since the SPLC filed a suit against them and smashed their finances and legal framework. It remains mostly as an ugly idea and symbol.


I'd suggest you don't go spend much time in the rural midwest then.
 
shaggai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is how they legitimize themselves. They make it seem like normal to go around in "uniform," next thing you know, klansmen all over, especially up in the halls of government..
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clansmen are like roaches- if you see one in the open, there are Many more running around the dark corners.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: aagrajag: neongoats: Fark's conservatives have assured me that the kkk is a liberal fantasy that doesn't exist America. Also, red staters don't like bro country and light beer, that's also a broad brush unfair stereotype.

I'm hardly a conservative, but the KKK as an organization has been effectively dead ever since the SPLC filed a suit against them and smashed their finances and legal framework. It remains mostly as an ugly idea and symbol.

I'd suggest you don't go spend much time in the rural midwest then.


I don't spend any time in your insane-ass country, let alone that part of it.

Are there really any KKK groups there of any influence or significance?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The peace symbol on a uniform of hate is a nice touch.


Does the combination mean that he's a non-violent racist asshole?
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I don't understand why they aren't assaulted.

I would definitely get arrested if I saw someone in KKK or Nazi stuff...

/not kidding.


Seems to me that if a minority were to beat the crap out of this guy, they could argue self defense.  Assuming the cops didn't just shoot them, of course.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Are there really any KKK groups there of any influence or significance?


Probably a few congressmen.

America isn't all bad, by the way. Keep in mind, the idiot lost the popular vote.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tnpir: Forget simply asking him to leave. Punch him in the farking face, rip off that hood, then take a picture of him.

Let the whole world know who this asshole is.


My of my how Tolerance ebbs and flows on fark.

Last week it was a bad idea to put hands on the klan.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: This happens in a store I'm in I'm snatching it off his head, taking a photo of him, and making him locally famous.


Judging from your Fark handle, that is not out of the realm of possibility.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I don't understand why they aren't assaulted.

I would definitely get arrested if I saw someone in KKK or Nazi stuff...

/not kidding.


That's exactly what they want.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: This happens in a store I'm in I'm snatching it off his head, taking a photo of him, and making him locally famous.


Enjoy your assault charge.

Follow him home and do your thing in a place where there's no security cameras. Make his whole family famous. His neighbors would love that.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: Asshole deserves to spend a year in jail


Put him in jail and he will find like minded jackwagons to become his homies.  Give him 5 years community service, every weekend, in a soup kitchen and picking up garbage, might ...might change his mind.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tnpir: Forget simply asking him to leave. Punch him in the farking face, rip off that hood, then take a picture of him.

Let the whole world know who this asshole is.


No, the employee had it right: "Please leave or I'm calling the police"

If he refuses to leave, the cops show up and all you have to say to them is that he refused to leave when asked and you want him issued a trespass order.

You get him ID'd, if he shows up again, he goes to jail.  Simple.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I don't understand why they aren't assaulted.

I would definitely get arrested if I saw someone in KKK or Nazi stuff...

/not kidding.


He probably put the hat on for just long enough to take the picture, then took it right off. Nobody even saw him I'm sure. Look, he's alone. I doubt he had the balls to walk around alone wearing that thing.

Or, he's just a piece of shiat troll who still followed the procedure above.

Racist or troll, still deserves a cock punch...
 
