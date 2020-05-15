 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Seniors pose for socially-distanced photo in front of high school destroyed in tornado, in photo that perfectly captures the world today   (fox8.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The seniors at Grace Baptist Academy in Tennessee have been through a lot these last few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Throw in some Murder Hornets and that's pretty much 2020 in a nutshell
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Needs some fire, too... just for good measure.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snowflakes
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That picture is begging for a "Welcome to Fark" caption.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fallout: Chattanooga
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now that all the white Christian  kids have to go to public school, how much you want to bet Chattanooga schools suddenly have more money next year?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Very true -  but man, that's a kick in the nads AND feels.

*goes back to constructing his time-machine - destination: the 70's*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Very true -  but man, that's a kick in the nads AND feels.

*goes back to constructing his time-machine - destination: the 70's*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Young students are learning life isn't fair. It's a teaching opportunity.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, so much for our high school class or 2020 being a bunch of coddled babies.

/this'll build some character.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If those are seniors they are exceptionally well-preserved. They look more like teenagers to me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I graduated in 1983. I didn't want to go to graduation, I didn't want to go to prom, I didn't want anything to do with the senior class trip. Nope. Wanted nothing to do with school.

I showed up, did my work, kept up decent grades but when it came time to graduating, just hand me my diploma please, I am outta here.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

orbister: If those are seniors they are exceptionally well-preserved. They look more like teenagers to me.


There's a lot we don't know about this virus yet.
 
mikey15
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's with the bolt cutters (girl on left), did they need to break into a locker ?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: When I graduated in 1983. I didn't want to go to graduation, I didn't want to go to prom, I didn't want anything to do with the senior class trip. Nope. Wanted nothing to do with school.

I showed up, did my work, kept up decent grades but when it came time to graduating, just hand me my diploma please, I am outta here.


This is how I felt too, but my oldest graduates on Monday and all I'm hearing is whining about her missing "life milestones" or some b.s.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, I am just going to say this, before we get get anymore twits saying shiat like 'snowflakes'...

We old timers have been around for a few decades.  We've had good times.  We've had times when life seems to have taken particular pleasure in repeatedly kicking us in the nads with a pair of steel toes boots.  This shiat we are living through, for most of us, is just a minor glitch, and we will recover.

For these poor bastards though...  This was their graduating year.  Their highschool destroyed.  Their final year in HS, and all the (fairly trivial in retrospect) highs and lows of it gone.  This virus...  they aren't sure how to deal with it, and what they are seeing is starting to scare them.  The adults they have looked up to, who have always seemed to know the answers, are... lost.  Some are just waiting it out.  Some are going farking nuts.  Some are spewing propaganda BS that is going to get people killed.

This is imprint they are getting, just as they start out on being independent units that can hopefully function in society...  a society that is showing itself to be held together by spit and bailing wire, and rapidly falling apart at the seMs.

So... try being a responsible adult, and setting an example for the poor bastards like this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikey15: What's with the bolt cutters (girl on left), did they need to break into a locker ?


As they go to a Baptist Academy they had to cut off their chastity belts before posing for the picture.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikey15: What's with the bolt cutters (girl on left), did they need to break into a locker ?


She's finally allowed out of that chastity belt, but needs somone to help.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is that their whole senior class?

My graduating class was almost 500 people. My older brothers was close to 900

That group wouldn't even fill out a classroom
 
