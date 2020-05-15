 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in California for first time as one of the four horsemen goes for extra credit   (fox40.com) divider line
32
    More: Creepy, Hare, Rabbit, deadly rabbit disease, Leporidae, Wildlife Department, veterinary laboratory, domestic rabbits, wild black  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 3:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease jumps to humans in 3... 2...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Just great.  Next it gets into rabbit farms or a hunter eats one.  Then we're all dead.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run away!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Great.  Just great.  Next it gets into rabbit farms or a hunter eats one.  Then we're all dead.


At least we'll get an upbeat send off
That's All Folks! (Best one on YouTube)
Youtube -_kwXNVCaxY
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hemorrhagic DUCK disease!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fox40.comView Full Size


Uh, that's not a rabbit, that is a jack rabbit. In Odessa & Andrews, TX, the oilfield gasses make them into L.O.U.S.'s; I've seen some as big as a Volkswagen, stone cold sober at the time. They can jump over houses and semi tractor trailers, and they eat small pumpjacks when no one is looking.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: Hemorrhagic DUCK RABBIT disease!


FIRE!
 
walkerhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This disease has been around a while, but the cases here in the SW are new and it seems to be moving quite rapidly.  Not a zoonotic concern at all (no animal to human transmission), so don't fret.  The concern is transmission to pet rabbits, mainly.  It'll hit the wild rabbit populations and they'll rebound, and there may be some short term effects on predator populations as rabbit populations decline.  I know it's in our area here in central AZ, but so far have not seen any effects on the rabbit populations anecdotally.  Preceding this spring, the rabbit populations have been climbing so they may have been due for a crash.

Anyway - not remotely a zoonotic concern, biggest worry is for pet rabbits.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbits are somewhat rare around here but have gotten progressively more common the last few years due to the destruction of the forested lands up where I live. Last year I rescued a little baby bunny from my inquisitive youngster cats that wanted to know what the hell it was, and yesterday... well, yesterday I ran into a pair under my truck. A pair of literal farkbunnies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: [fox40.com image 850x478]

Uh, that's not a rabbit, that is a jack rabbit. In Odessa & Andrews, TX, the oilfield gasses make them into L.O.U.S.'s; I've seen some as big as a Volkswagen, stone cold sober at the time. They can jump over houses and semi tractor trailers, and they eat small pumpjacks when no one is looking.


Those were jackalopes you saw, not jack rabbits.
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with rabbit fever, which was already trying to kill you.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


See? "Hor" like your mother. And "Semen"! It's right there!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The department said the disease is lethal to wild and domestic rabbits, but does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits - yet. The department spokesperson then squinted at this reporter very hard, tilted their head back, emitted a high-pitched sound between a squeal and a moan, and then slowly backed out of the room with their eyes closed.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California Hemorrhagic Rabbit Disease is racist and encourages hate against Leporidae-Americans.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which NIH-funded lab was studying this disease?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 can stop any time now...
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local news (Tucson) had a story about rabbits here being found with it on April 20.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbititus
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cotton tail doesn't protect them from hemorrhoids?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craft Rabbits... highly hopped.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time to ask my city council if I am zoned for siege weapons so I can build a trebuchet.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, good. Local. So I have Magat tweaker trailer trash, Karens, Chads, Bros, Murder Hornets, fruit flies, plague squirrels, earthquakes, fires, floods and now this.

California is the place to be, if you like living in misery.

/ Wait, that's Missouri.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Radiohead - Myxomatosis (Live From The Basement)
Youtube fpk835d1K7U
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: 2020 can stop any time now...


Meh, it's just getting warmed up. It's super pissed the whole Iran/US war didn't kick off, so it went after a plane load of Canadians.

/2020 can't wait for the Trump/Biden debates.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hemorrhagic Rabbit is my   Black Diamond/Rush jazz mashup quintet..
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Earthquakes, wildfires, water crises, homeless hordes, public drug consumption, illegal herds, high taxes, high rent, income inequality, massive traffic, and now plague bunnies.

California is really starting to sound like a shiathole.

Starting to ...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Hemorrhagic Rabbit is my   Black Diamond/Rush jazz mashup quintet..


What a coincidence. Hemorrhagic rabbit disease is  the name of my Echo and the Bunnymen cover band.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the Southern town where I was raised there were a lot of rabbits hopping around. Cute from a distance. But if you got close, you'd see the huge engorged ticks covering their heads, then you'd be repulsed and back off.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oak: Hemorrhagic DUCK disease!


Hemorrhagic HUNTER disease!
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So another thing to watch out for besides tularemia. Braised rabbit with dijon mustard sauce is still worth it.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.