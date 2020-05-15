 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Teach a man to start a fire and he'll be warm for the night. Set a man on fire, he'll be warm for the rest of his life, and the DC police will be looking for you   (fox5dc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*SNORT*
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He won't be needing fishing lessons.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sam Vimes will get right on to that.
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Manhunter (1986) - Wheelchair Scene
Youtube XHuNBH7fdYQ
 
AeAe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Give a man fish, and you will feed him for a day.
Give a man a poisoned fish, and he'll never be hungry again.
 
