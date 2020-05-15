 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   "A grandmother of eight, Washington City resident Rebecca 'Becky' Collet says she was surprised when she walked into her kitchen Tuesday morning and saw a man she didn't know wearing nothing but boxers and socks and eating food from her fridge"   (abc4.com) divider line
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much my normal outfit since the quarantine began
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Collet
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that a piss jug he had there in his sleeping area?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not homeless.  He was in a comfy basement....
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be happy he squatted in a Beckys house instead of Karens.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTH:Homeless Provo man arrested after found sleeping in woman's basement

If a homeless man is living in your home, is he really a homeless man?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she make him a sammich?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would you buy a used car from this homeless man?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abc4.comView Full Size

/real name checks out.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh. my. god, Becky.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth_badger: He should be happy he squatted in a Beckys house instead of Karens.


What happens when the manager, IS A KAREN??

- Mind blown -
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's not homeless.

It's Alzheimer's

She said he could live there...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it's Taylor Swift.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was it her birthday?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does NO ONE in this country have a gun?

Can't imagine why she didn't shoot him.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.