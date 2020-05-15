 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Mississippi casinos to reopen before Memorial Day weekend for people who like to gamble with their lives   (wreg.com) divider line
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I mean.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat yeah. I'm 45 minutes away. I'm gonna do me some gambling of epic proportions without a dime. Then I'm coughing on everything. Enjoy!
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run cruise ships up the Mississippi River and crash them into casinos.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you're talking about an addiction for a fair number of those people, so like alcohol and drugs, the possible consequence of harm isn't an effective deterrent.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was geocaching in Biloxi yesterday near the Beau. Open 'em up sez I. The casinos are a terrific stupidity tax, keep my state taxes zero.

/some of the restaurants are OK
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised anyone is left in the South to gamble.  I thought it was just me and the other brave courageous souls who have been sitting on our couches and working from home for the last two months.  Everybody else is dead.  It's science.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi is still a state?

Pass.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Run cruise ships up the Mississippi River and crash them into casinos.


They can't get upriver past the CCC in New Orleans, but otherwise an interesting idea.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gamblers have always been known for their keen decision making skills and careful statistical work. I'm sure everything will be fine.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of the cable news channels had a vegas casino guy on this morning. he was doing his best to be cheery and say were have procedures  but it was imho oh come on you are really going to use a disinfection steam vac on every slot machine seat after grandma who should be wearing diapers gets up and wipe down dice and keep people separated.
basically the plan is to have half as many table game seats and every other slot machine turned off and the seats for turned off games removed.
his claim they will be constantly wiping surfaces and telling people to distance is lol.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Mississippi is still a state?

Pass.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Failed_​s​tate
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say smoking helps so don't forget to pack plenty of cigarettes.

And there'll be meth rocks and Marlboros forever,
CPS bows down before youuuuu..
Yeehaw!!!!
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Cdr.Murdock: Mississippi is still a state?

Pass.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Failed_s​tate


Anyplace that still has that stupid flag as part of it's official flag is like the "no touch ref" of intelligence.

It screams stay away.....
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: Well, you're talking about an addiction for a fair number of those people, so like alcohol and drugs, the possible consequence of harm isn't an effective deterrent.


Or we could just let them die or have some self control. I drank heavy for 18 years. I'm 2+ years sober. It's cslled willpower.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to them meeting the fate of the rest of Missouri.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: I'm surprised anyone is left in the South to gamble.  I thought it was just me and the other brave courageous souls who have been sitting on our couches and working from home for the last two months.  Everybody else is dead.  It's science.


I'm starting to feel like the fiancée and I will be the only ones left in NC alive enough to vote by the time Election Day rolls around.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: PC LOAD LETTER: Cdr.Murdock: Mississippi is still a state?

Pass.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Failed_s​tate

Anyplace that still has that stupid flag as part of it's official flag is like the "no touch ref" of intelligence.

It screams stay away.....


NBF kept telling you Yankees that, but you insisted on visiting...
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: hammettman: Run cruise ships up the Mississippi River and crash them into casinos.

They can't get upriver past the CCC in New Orleans, but otherwise an interesting idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foundling [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mississippi Casinos.

Bluegrass band?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: Was geocaching in Biloxi yesterday near the Beau. Open 'em up sez I. The casinos are a terrific stupidity tax, keep my state taxes zero.

/some of the restaurants are OK


Not in Mississippi, there is still a state income tax.  They say they are a tourist draw, but they mainly siphon welfare and social security money out of the local's pockets.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Well, you're talking about an addiction for a fair number of those people, so like alcohol and drugs, the possible consequence of harm isn't an effective deterrent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: MBooda: Was geocaching in Biloxi yesterday near the Beau. Open 'em up sez I. The casinos are a terrific stupidity tax, keep my state taxes zero.

/some of the restaurants are OK

Not in Mississippi, there is still a state income tax.  They say they are a tourist draw, but they mainly siphon welfare and social security money out of the local's pockets.


Now that nearly every state has some place where you can go gamble, no casino besides Vegas (for the other stuff it offers) is a gambling draw.  People from Florida can gamble at dog tracks or on boats.  People in Atlanta can gamble in Alabama or the Cherokee reservation.  People in Louisiana can gamble in New Orleans.

It was a tourist draw for the period of time before there were options to gamble everywhere (see also Atlantic City).  Now it's just going to be another entertainment option for locals to spend money on.  It ceased to create any economic value.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've played blackjack in many places, but Mississippi is the only place I've seen people consistently double down on a 12.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seriously though, wishing a scornful death on these idiots will backfire.

Chances are the math is there for someone to know someone who knows someone who comes to your state that's flattened the curve.

We need REAL leadership in the White House.   And Congress.
 
