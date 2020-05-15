 Skip to content
(WGNO)   New Orleans TV station takes drive through creepy empty French Quarter before it reopens. 'The streets were silent. No noise. Surprisingly it smelled fresh and clean.'   (wgno.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The Quarter being empty was probably the most jarring thing (for me) about the lockdown. For such an active place to immediately turn dead really drove the point home. It's our version of 42nd St in NYC dying almost overnight.

As for it smelling good, well yeah, that's what happens when a gajillion tourists aren't generating trash and urine. People love to sh*t-talk on how Bourbon St smells and I have to politely remind them why. That street was not initially designed to hold so many parties. We love our tourists, but please don't complain about the smell when you're the ones causing it.

Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first month back after the city reopened after Katrina was way creepier, but that is a strange sight.  Everything looks so crisp and clean for the FQ.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: The Quarter being empty was probably the most jarring thing (for me) about the lockdown.


For me it's seeing the Las Vegas Strip with no people.  It's just bizarre when you're used to seeing a place teeming with tourists and locals and then all of a sudden, it's deserted.
 
