(9News (Australia))   In most countries, a cannabis plantation might be guarded by a dog. In Australia, it's guarded by a carpet python   (9news.com.au) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the snake looked like Sir Hiss
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A grass snake would have been funnier.
 
inelegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The carpet crawlers heed their callers: "We've got to get in to get out."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yUN6​C​suVPw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh my.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mice and rats will eat the shiat out of your plants. Here in California it used to be pretty common to use rattlesnakes the same way.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA:  Police will allege 97 cannabis plants and 40 grams of packaged cannabis were found on the property.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Oh, please.  Did Tirob charge them?  "Dangerous".  Lighten the f*ck up.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could've been worse.  I hear the Australian Trouser Snake is brutal.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Turgid Goulash: FTA:  Police will allege 97 cannabis plants and 40 grams of packaged cannabis were found on the property.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Oh, please.  Did Tirob charge them?  "Dangerous".  Lighten the f*ck up.


I'm more curious about the utensils he possessed!

Did the forks have 4 tines...or 6?!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Turgid Goulash: ..and possessing utensils.

well duh. Knifey-Spooney is a national Australian sport.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Mice and rats will eat the shiat out of your plants. Here in California it used to be pretty common to use rattlesnakes the same way.


or so you've heard
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've heard it's more like a throw rug python, but you do you.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Turgid Goulash: FTA:  Police will allege 97 cannabis plants and 40 grams of packaged cannabis were found on the property.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Oh, please.  Did Tirob charge them?  "Dangerous".  Lighten the f*ck up.


There's nothing more dangerous to conservatives and rent beggars than free thought and creative expression
 
