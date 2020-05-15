 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   It tastes of oppression   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Black pepper, Hong Kong, China, People's Republic of China, Protest, Tear gas, HONG KONG, Civil disobedience  
•       •       •

1597 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 8:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's messed up.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the noteworthy things about modern capitalism is how it instantly defangs any sort of popular movement by commodifying it, turning the movement into an overpriced lifestyle brand, replacing mass action with mass signalling that can and will be painlessly discarded like any other faddish brand. This isn't a deliberate process, necessarily, but it is one we see playing out over and over and over: messages glide from signs to boutique shops to T-shirts to Facebook profiles to plastic crap to the rubbish bin.

Sort of ironic to see this same process play out with a liberal challenge to a communist country, but capital doesn't really have long-term political plans. Capital just seeks profit by turning stuff into commodities, whether that's "good for capitalism" or not.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ice cream and propaganda. it's what's for breakfast.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now put it in a beer and I'm down with that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: One of the noteworthy things about modern capitalism is how it instantly defangs any sort of popular movement by commodifying it, turning the movement into an overpriced lifestyle brand, replacing mass action with mass signalling that can and will be painlessly discarded like any other faddish brand. This isn't a deliberate process, necessarily, but it is one we see playing out over and over and over: messages glide from signs to boutique shops to T-shirts to Facebook profiles to plastic crap to the rubbish bin.

Sort of ironic to see this same process play out with a liberal challenge to a communist country, but capital doesn't really have long-term political plans. Capital just seeks profit by turning stuff into commodities, whether that's "good for capitalism" or not.


Hey Sartre it's just icecream.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: pkjun: One of the noteworthy things about modern capitalism is how it instantly defangs any sort of popular movement by commodifying it, turning the movement into an overpriced lifestyle brand, replacing mass action with mass signalling that can and will be painlessly discarded like any other faddish brand. This isn't a deliberate process, necessarily, but it is one we see playing out over and over and over: messages glide from signs to boutique shops to T-shirts to Facebook profiles to plastic crap to the rubbish bin.

Sort of ironic to see this same process play out with a liberal challenge to a communist country, but capital doesn't really have long-term political plans. Capital just seeks profit by turning stuff into commodities, whether that's "good for capitalism" or not.

Hey Sartre it's just icecream.


Ice cream is good for business, and business is good.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ben & Jerry calls it "Fash Food".
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: pkjun: One of the noteworthy things about modern capitalism is how it instantly defangs any sort of popular movement by commodifying it, turning the movement into an overpriced lifestyle brand, replacing mass action with mass signalling that can and will be painlessly discarded like any other faddish brand. This isn't a deliberate process, necessarily, but it is one we see playing out over and over and over: messages glide from signs to boutique shops to T-shirts to Facebook profiles to plastic crap to the rubbish bin.

Sort of ironic to see this same process play out with a liberal challenge to a communist country, but capital doesn't really have long-term political plans. Capital just seeks profit by turning stuff into commodities, whether that's "good for capitalism" or not.

Hey Sartre it's just icecream.


Not to mention that people who lived in non capitalist countries often did snarky things like this because they couldn't be completely overt with their complaints about Big Brother.

Also, capitalism doesn't make morons buy Che shirts, it responds to the demand of morons who want them.  It's not capitalism's fault if a lot of lefties are all hat and no cattle.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do they have a sauce that tastes like blood to complete the experience?
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have several quart-sized bags of dried carolina reapers, chocolate bhutlahs, and moruga blood scorpions. A quarter of a fresh pod chopped real small goes great on nachos or a sandwich, but dried and powdered they just get into the air and choke everyone as soon as you start shaking some out. Maybe I should try making a pepper spray ice cream.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ignoring the political statement, it's not my thing, but if you like pepper... I've seen stranger food products.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Uhh... Lol?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.