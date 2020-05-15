 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Florida man wanted for drawing gun in grocery store. Fark: The man is described as wearing blue gloves and a blue face mask   (abcactionnews.com) divider line

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey! I saw that guy the other day everywhere.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow... Drugs?

Drugs.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does he also have a blue house with a blue window?

/Da ba dee
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know if this a repeat of the other story about Florida Man pulling a gun in line at the deli.
 
kibbled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think this is a thing with right wing gun fetishists. They are looking for a reason to pull a gun. I ran into a situation while walking my dog from someone who I think was trying to use my apartment complex's parking lot camp before a Trump rally across the street from me. He didn't pull a gun but he wanted to fight me because I was walking my dog in front of him.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Hey! I saw that guy the other day everywhere.

Hey!! He was everywhere around here too. Then I saw his twin brother. Just after that I determined they are actually triplets. But then to my surprise.....
 
dragonchild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suspect is hatless; I repeat, hatless!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have drawn a picture of sexy women, or maybe a pastoral scene. Buy then, I'm a good artist.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ilovetogoagardening.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
