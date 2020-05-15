 Skip to content
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this headline may have been clever two four months ago when it was about products shipping from China.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wipe down everything delivered on the front step with 190 proof, 90% alcohol, grain alcohol. My neighbor suggested I switch to denatured alcohol as we may need the grain for other purposes in the coming year.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Close to zero.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So another 70+ yr old with pre existing conditions, for a total of 7 out of over 1 million employees. We are all going to die!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joke's on you.
I burn them as soon as they arrive.
HA!
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Call it paranoia, but every package I get in the mail these days, I open the box with gloves, dump out contents, and throw away the packaging doing my best to not touch it with bare hands. Sure, it's just as likely that whoever packed it... etc. But it makes me feel better I guess.
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I kick packages through my front door and then leave cardboard untouched for twenty-four hours, plastic untouched for four days.

By then, any virus inside or out is dead. Plastic inside cardboard gets another day or two, depending on shipment date.
 
shaggai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They don't tell us who's sick?

Well if one day Dave isn't there any more. And the next day Jesus, Luis, Marta, and Julio aren't there. And then the next day Dave, Travis, Bubba, Big Joe, Little Joe, Trina, Pete, Jasmine, Muhammad. Abdul, and Dan aren't there. It might be time to think that its more than pay and scheduling hours are why they are no longer there.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
100%.

Treat all as if they have the virus on the package.

It's like Russian Roulette with hand grenades.

You get one with the virus on it and don't take full precautions, people and things will blow up your life...and others around you.
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
7 deaths out of 800,000 employees means their death rate is about 1/25th as high as the country overall. So if you are afraid of catching Covid then working for Amazon would be a good safety precaution.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mayochamp: So another 70+ yr old with pre existing conditions, for a total of 7 out of over 1 million employees. We are all going to die!


The weak. There are other things besides life. Who cares, right?
 
Dakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm getting a package from Amazon today.

As I suit up in my bio-containment suit, I find these comments kind of amusing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
About that same that I'll be the person that picks it up off the porch.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spray the Fark out of them with Lysol, let them sit for a couple of hours. I do the same thing to anything in my mailbox.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just spray antivirus on it like I do.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Yeah, this headline may have been clever two four months ago when it was about products shipping from China.


Unless it ships by air, it will spend enough time on a boat for the virus to degrade (a week or more), so it's unlikely it would be infectious by the time it gets to your door. Even by air it will be a few days, and the longer the virus sits outside of a host the more it will break down, so every hour counts.

Amazon's whole shtick is rapid delivery; next day or even same day. Much higher chance of virus particles surviving the trip...
=Smidge=
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why are people quoting the death rate? That is not relevant. That is not the point. Not at all.

The point is that some Amazon person that handled your package could be an infected person. The warehouse worker that packs your shipment or the intermediate depots or the driver. Any one could be infected and be a carrier. The chance that at least one person that handled your package was infected is kinda high. A virus can "live" outside a body for a long time.

You can be infected from a package. Period. It is best to take precautions.


Note to Trumpers. This is all a liberal lie. Everything I said is false. You can PROVE this yourself by licking all deliveries. Including the box it came in and all contents. That will show us all what a bunch of lairs we are. Post videos of you doing this to own us all.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I use antivirus software on my computer when I order, so I think I'm covered.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: mayochamp: So another 70+ yr old with pre existing conditions, for a total of 7 out of over 1 million employees. We are all going to die!

The weak. There are other things besides life. Who cares, right?


Go hide in your bubble wrap, let the adults get back to living
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keep putting peoples live at risk for shiat you dont need. The spice must flow.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I spray what I can with alcohol, wash after bringing anything not previously mine into the house, try to let things sit as long as I can before opening or using them. But I risked killing myself having been eager to get at a couple books that arrived this week. (I'm repeating myself, but he really deserves the plug and I expect his humor will be well-received by many Farkers: people ought to look into Bill Bryson. I started with  A Walk in the Woods after Amazon turned me on to the movie I liked, worked out from there.)
 
