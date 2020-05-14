 Skip to content
(CNBC)   FDA: Remember that Covid-19 test we rushed into use? Yeah, it doesn't work. Oops   (cnbc.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha ha. Trump just shiat himself.
Again.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Abbott tests only give around 40% false negatives.   That does seem a tad high.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People clamored for tests NOW (shoulda have millions of tests for Covid stockpiled for this very scenario anyway!!). Just get them out, no time can be wasted making sure the tests are produced correctly, people are dropping dead in the streets!! Simply pay some company to mass produce them ASAP!!

Those people got what they asked for. Things rushed are oftentimes of inferior quality. However, those tests needed to be out the day before yesterday, so speeding up production took precedence when making these tests.

And now the same people complain.

Some people are not happy unless they can complain about something and blame others for their mistakes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the Abbott tester fails there's always Hydroxychloroquine.  That is if you're into cardiac arrhythmia and other heart problems because won't do a damn for the infection.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do think baseline testing of the tests is not a terrible idea.  But then that's just me.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's OK if the test is unreliable because creating, producing, and distributing a vaccine will be super easy, barely an inconvenience.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sucks, though.

You kinda hoped that this one thing would play out well since we farked up on using the WHO test right out of the gate.

Plus, you know, I've been long Abbott since back when all they did was scam 3rd world moms into using pricey formula instead of breast milk.

And if you can't trust that kind of All-American moxy, who can you trust?
 
duckfarkit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Ha ha. Trump just shiat himself.
Again.

"Specifically, the Abbott ID NOW test may return false negative results, the FDA said."


Nah, it's probably his favorite c19 test.
 
hchaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this the same test that they gave to Trump and Pence after 60% of their staff tested positive?
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pharma scientists aren't wizards. These things normally take years to properly develop. You want a test whipped up and jammed through development and production in the span of two months? Accept that it's going to have a small but measurable failure rate. The alternative is that we're all in the dark and have no ability to test at all. Knowing with 97% accuracy whether someone has coronavirus is much better than nothing.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ god I hate that guy
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...a 5-minute test for COVID-19

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody's comin' up with 5. Who tests in 5 minutes?

7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 doors. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea.

It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola when it's clearly Brie time, baby.

Step into my office...Cause you're f***in' fired!
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If the Abbott tester fails there's always Hydroxychloroquine.  That is if you're into cardiac arrhythmia and other heart problems because won't do a damn for the infection.


I've heard from anecdotal research that the drug is good for very specific candidates that are at extreme risk of getting covid-19. E.g; healthcare workers that have zero cormobidities.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Pharma scientists aren't wizards. These things normally take years to properly develop. You want a test whipped up and jammed through development and production in the span of two months? Accept that it's going to have a small but measurable failure rate. The alternative is that we're all in the dark and have no ability to test at all. Knowing with 97% accuracy whether someone has coronavirus is much better than nothing.


South Korea seems to have a working test and we're friendly with them. Or were.

Just sayin'.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...a 5-minute test for COVID-19

[Fark user image 300x168]

Nobody's comin' up with 5. Who tests in 5 minutes?

7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 doors. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea.

It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola when it's clearly Brie time, baby.

Step into my office...Cause you're f***in' fired!


What Brie time might look like.
https://youtu.be/3Sa9v_V5Ttk
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Abbott Labs refuted the NYU study's claims that its rapid coronavirus diagnostic test could be missing nearly half of positive cases.
"While we understand no test is perfect, test outcomes depend on a number of factors including patient selection...

Patient selection, eh? If you select patients who don't have the virus...then your accuracy is better?  That what you want to go with?


/Still, quite the accomplishment
//Now make an app.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Is_This_Us: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...a 5-minute test for COVID-19

[Fark user image 300x168]

Nobody's comin' up with 5. Who tests in 5 minutes?

7's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. 7 doors. 7, man, that's the number. 7 chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea.

It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola when it's clearly Brie time, baby.

Step into my office...Cause you're f***in' fired!

What Brie time might look like.
https://youtu.be/3Sa9v_V5Ttk


Not the Brie I was looking for. Guess I'll go about my business.

/moving along
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, they got into this thing with the best intentions and they never...
 
alex10294
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm a doc on a covid unit. The first test we had had a 20-30% false negative rate. We just did it twice, and if we disagreed with the result being negative, we ignored it.   Having a test that's even 70% sensitive is very helpful. 90% would be better.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2020: The year that keeps on giving.

/Operation Enduring Clusterfark indeed.
 
positronica
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kellner21: People clamored for tests NOW (shoulda have millions of tests for Covid stockpiled for this very scenario anyway!!). Just get them out, no time can be wasted making sure the tests are produced correctly, people are dropping dead in the streets!! Simply pay some company to mass produce them ASAP!!

Those people got what they asked for. Things rushed are oftentimes of inferior quality. However, those tests needed to be out the day before yesterday, so speeding up production took precedence when making these tests.

And now the same people complain.

Some people are not happy unless they can complain about something and blame others for their mistakes.


What people were asking for was for Trump and the executive to take at least some sort of leadership role either through the Defense Production Act or some other method to ORGANIZE and DIRECT the mass production and distribution of testing.  To this day, we have not gotten that.  Instead, for the most part, the administration has told the states and private companies to figure it out on there own.  Poor tests finding their way into the market most certainly is NOT the fault of things being "rushed" because the production of tests in the US has literally not been rushed.  And we know this by comparing our testing levels to that of other western countries.  Heck, other countries that are poorer than us and who started testing later than us have already passed our testing numbers on a per capita basis.  The roll out of testing in the US has been slow-walked from the beginning, and a lack of quality concerning the tests that are out there now is entirely due to poor leadership at the top.
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kellner21: People clamored for tests NOW (shoulda have millions of tests for Covid stockpiled for this very scenario anyway!!). Just get them out, no time can be wasted making sure the tests are produced correctly, people are dropping dead in the streets!! Simply pay some company to mass produce them ASAP!!

Those people got what they asked for. Things rushed are oftentimes of inferior quality. However, those tests needed to be out the day before yesterday, so speeding up production took precedence when making these tests.

And now the same people complain.

Some people are not happy unless they can complain about something and blame others for their mistakes.


It's just too bad someone dragged his feet, wasting several months of time that could have been used to develop this product, and then by now we might have a more effective test.

But no, it was just going to magically disappear.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess they should have gone with the Costello machine instead.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alex10294: I'm a doc on a covid unit. The first test we had had a 20-30% false negative rate. We just did it twice, and if we disagreed with the result being negative, we ignored it.   Having a test that's even 70% sensitive is very helpful. 90% would be better.


Honestly its almost useless as it gives people a false sense of security and causes carelessness and transmission.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gaspode: alex10294: I'm a doc on a covid unit. The first test we had had a 20-30% false negative rate. We just did it twice, and if we disagreed with the result being negative, we ignored it.   Having a test that's even 70% sensitive is very helpful. 90% would be better.

Honestly its almost useless as it gives people a false sense of security and causes carelessness and transmission.


Moreover, it gives some seriously sick people no validation, understanding, or way forward.
 
