(CBS News)   So kids having heart attacks is what we have to look forward to. Sure there's an R.E.M. song we could use as reference but we won't   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Immune system, Inflammation, AIDS, HIV, Medicine, Infectious disease, Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, Infection  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Shiny happy people? That's kinda twisted.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Years from now we're gonna find out that the 'rona turns frogs gay.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The Wrong Child?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Everybody Hurts?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What If We Give It Away?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Try Not to Breathe?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What is the song, subby?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What's the frequency Kenneth?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Feeling Gravity's Pull?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Losing My Two Children?"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Life and How to Live It?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Orange Crush"?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Man on the moon?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fall On Me?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Carnival of Sorts
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly the whole thing is Losing My Religion if you bend it a bit. The protesters. The word vomit. "Christians." The overwhelming sense of being powerless against a tidal wave of insanity. Thinking there's stuff you can do but don't or can't. Feeling alone.

I dunno.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radio Free Europe?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids suffering long-term debilitation?

Yeah, it's just the flu...

/eyeroll
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's me on a stretcher...
That's me in the E.R.
getting chest compressions...
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real cardiac
I feel so inar inar inar inar inar inar inar inarticulat
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump x REM - Losing My Civilians
Youtube IeT6Aeof4Ok
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong band from the 1980s.

Madness - Cardiac Arrest
Youtube s359OsWRBLM
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Kids suffering long-term debilitation?

Yeah, it's just the flu...

/eyeroll


Eh theres still tons of people saying OPEN EVERYTHING WE CANT LIVE IN FEAR FOREVER TILL A VACCINE, THE ECONOMY, PEOPLE GOING INSANE, KIDS BEING ABUSED BY THEIR PARENTS, WOMEN BEING BEATEN BY THEIR HUSBANDS...

On the one hand they are right but on the other millions would die if we did like they want. So... if you're a woman and you get beat up or raped or he touches the kids, do the world a solid and slice your husband up while he sleeps or you know, call the cops.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
finest worksong?
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Kids suffering long-term debilitation?

Yeah, it's just the flu...

/eyeroll


There has actually been some solid evidence around for years that getting the flu can have long term or even lifelong health effects such as an increased risk of heart attack and stroke and it hasn't made people care.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question.

Are we in a biological war?

What the hell us going on?
 
PancakeBunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolves, Lower
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daysleeper?
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the West was won and where it got us?
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Serious question.

Are we in a biological war?

What the hell us going on?


It's a pandemic with a novel virus that we don't know a lot about, yet.  There will continue to be WTF discoveries like this for the next several years, in all likelihood.  The reason everything is stupid is because we have incompetent morons in charge and they're actively making everything worse.

That's all.  Nothing more, nothing less.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't an R.E.M. song!
Olivia Newton-John - Heart Attack
Youtube _SAcQPxsebs
 
BruBrew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Green Grow the Rushes? Take a break, driver 8.
 
Rindred
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Burnin' Hell?
 
pullingguard79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Try Not to Breathe. Or maybe Bad Day
 
pullingguard79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Great Beyond?
 
Mouren
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's been evidence of neurological symptoms since the beginning, which is why a "make everyone get it and then we'll be fine" plan is moronic at best. The people who survived would have unknown side effects from the virus that we can't even quantify the risk from yet.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I fail to see how "At My Most Beautiful" has to do with these times
 
Tin Duncan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its the End of the World
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now the libs are dragging kids in to their hoax.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can sense a "BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN" coming up as states try to reopen.

"The fact that the syndrome is appearing in places where coronavirus is prevalent suggests that there could be a correlation" that's it.

Amazing that Fark has for so long provided shelter from media fearmongering and now hosts nothing but.
 
Loki009
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: I can sense a "BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN" coming up as states try to reopen.

"The fact that the syndrome is appearing in places where coronavirus is prevalent suggests that there could be a correlation" that's it.

Amazing that Fark has for so long provided shelter from media fearmongering and now hosts nothing but.


Yes. Let's just ignore it and hope it just goes away. Solid plan
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: I can sense a "BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN" coming up as states try to reopen.

"The fact that the syndrome is appearing in places where coronavirus is prevalent suggests that there could be a correlation" that's it.


Yeah it's probably a coincidence. Or a hoax.

Amazing that Fark has for so long provided shelter from media fearmongering and now hosts nothing but.

Yeah bro, I don't see any reason to worry about a spike in cases of a strange disease in children. It's ((media)) that's the real problem. You know what I'm saying.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if there is a link to childhood obesity or poor eating habits in this newfangled disease.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: I'm wondering if there is a link to childhood obesity or poor eating habits in this newfangled disease.


I hope so... I'll blame being overweight in 2008 on Coronavirus and Obama's time machine.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, the children's hospital I used to work at put out a report that there might be a link but it's super rare, so you're better off worrying about keeping yourself healthy.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What's the frequency Kenneth?


666 mega hurts
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stand?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Skeeter Davis?
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: Honestly the whole thing is Losing My Religion if you bend it a bit. The protesters. The word vomit. "Christians." The overwhelming sense of being powerless against a tidal wave of insanity. Thinking there's stuff you can do but don't or can't. Feeling alone.

I dunno.


"That's me in the spotlight, losing my religion"

"Losing my religion" as a figure of speech just means swearing.  Of which there's a lot going on now, admittedly.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
King of Birds?
 
