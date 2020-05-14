 Skip to content
From an ER doctor at New York Presbyterian and a friend of a farker trying to decompress and process the insanity of the last couple months
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Really dusty.

No, fark that, I'm crying.

I'm glad he figured out how to cope, at least as much as he can.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dr Eric is a good man put in a really crap situation. Who ever the Farker who's friend he is - send him lots of hugs.  I send my ER Dr son and his husband hugs via text once a day - right now its the best I can offer them.
Right now just sux...
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: Dr Eric is a good man put in a really crap situation. Who ever the Farker who's friend he is - send him lots of hugs.  I send my ER Dr son and his husband hugs via text once a day - right now its the best I can offer them.
Right now just sux...


Staying out of hugging distance, but mentally yes. And a box of insomnia cookies.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope this goes green. I hope even more that this doctor gets to go back to being regular doctor and not someone stuck in this Groundhog Day COVID-19 nightmare.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every med school 101 lecture tells you not to become personally invested in your patients and to maintain a professional distance. But any physician worth their salt knows that's nearly impossible.

As the applause outside finally died down I closed my eyes and remembered why I went into medicine in the first place. I didn't go in it for money, or glory, or applause. I went into medicine because I genuinely wanted to be able to help someone in their hour of need. I love learning, I wanted a profession that allowed me to learn something every single day.

This is, more than anything else, what makes a good doctor. More power to him.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like he doesn't understand the valuable sacrifice that we all get to make shortly for the stock market

/future sister in law is an icu nurs
//Very happy that she's still on mat leave
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby, that was a very good (and tough) read. Hopefully writing it provided the doctor with some needed mental relief.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why's it got to be "Presbyterian?"  Why can't it just be "ER Doctor something something decompress insanity?"
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Why's it got to be "Presbyterian?"  Why can't it just be "ER Doctor something something decompress insanity?"


It's the name of the hospital.  Would you also be upset if it was a doctor at Cook County or Cedars Sinai?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus. So dusty in here. An incredible account from an incredible person. Thanks for sharing, subby. Wishing him strength and comfort in all of this.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Why's it got to be "Presbyterian?"  Why can't it just be "ER Doctor something something decompress insanity?"


'Presbyterian' is part of the hospital name, not the doctor. That's how I read it anyway.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a doc on a covid unit now, and I can confirm it's taxing.  It's also really, really boring, or at least really monotonous. Same case all day every day.  It makes for a tough time and difficulty with making each patient feel uniquely understood. I applaud this doc for writing about it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who'd love to hear this? Villanova.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: I'm a doc on a covid unit now, and I can confirm it's taxing.  It's also really, really boring, or at least really monotonous. Same case all day every day.  It makes for a tough time and difficulty with making each patient feel uniquely understood. I applaud this doc for writing about it.


Covid ICU unit?  I would love to hear your thoughts on current treatments, like holding off on intubation in favor of high flow nasal cannulas and your outlook on the disease as a whole.

And thank you, 20% of the infected are healthcare workers which I'm sure you know.  I couldn't imagine working in a Covid specific environment.
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm posting this from a covid-19 ICU so I'm really getting a kick...

/not really getting a kick...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Every med school 101 lecture tells you not to become personally invested in your patients and to maintain a professional distance. But any physician worth their salt knows that's nearly impossible.

As the applause outside finally died down I closed my eyes and remembered why I went into medicine in the first place. I didn't go in it for money, or glory, or applause. I went into medicine because I genuinely wanted to be able to help someone in their hour of need. I love learning, I wanted a profession that allowed me to learn something every single day.

This is, more than anything else, what makes a good doctor. More power to him.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sephjnr: foo monkey: Why's it got to be "Presbyterian?"  Why can't it just be "ER Doctor something something decompress insanity?"

'Presbyterian' is part of the hospital name, not the doctor. That's how I read it anyway.


It is part of the name.

It's also the hospital I hope to be visiting in a few months (kidney donation) but I'm beginning to wonder if this will ever end, or if COVID will become endemic.
 
