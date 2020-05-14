 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Has your self-isolation during this pandemic got you feeling lonely? Be thankful you're not living with ghosts yet   (dnyuz.com) divider line
17
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, because I have family and it's brought us closer together.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Patty Griffin - Living With Ghosts Complete Album Performance
Youtube R3e4j5H14Ek
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ghosts? People still believe in that nonsense? Jesus, makes me embarrassed to be a human being.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you know how to tell if your house is haunted?
.

.

.

.

.

.

.

It isn't.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure if my place was haunted the ghost would leave after a few days. I'd talk it's ear off and beg it to be my best friend.

/I'm so lonely  *sob*
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No, because I have family and it's brought us closer together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm living with the ghost of my sex life. Does that count?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feeling...lonely?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Ghosts? People still believe in that nonsense? Jesus, makes me embarrassed to be a human being.


Of all the dumb shiat humans believe ghost are like a 5, 6 at best. Similar to bigfoot or the idea that aliens like to take a joy ride in our atmosphere for some reason. Real craziness is the flat earthers, anti vaxxers, and whatever the fark qanon is.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Ghosts? People still believe in that nonsense? Jesus, makes me embarrassed to be a human being.


You aren't afraid of no ghost?
You aren't afraid of no ghost?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how different it is, but I have found that I'm living with a shiat ton of demons
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we're rebooting Gaslight, are we?

/my daughter: I was in the kitchen and one of the cupboard doors rattled and I was afraid that it was a ghost
//me: so ghosts have nothing better to do than rattle cupboard doors?
///(she actually said Jinn)
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So we're rebooting Gaslight, are we?

/my daughter: I was in the kitchen and one of the cupboard doors rattled and I was afraid that it was a ghost
//me: so ghosts have nothing better to do than rattle cupboard doors?
///(she actually said Jinn)


Your's was the 13th comment. This means something spooky.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bustin' makes me feel good
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He walked into the kitchen and saw a man in his 50s, wearing a well-worn, World War II-era military uniform and cap sitting at the table.

Mr. Hinds said, "It didn't feel menacing at all. It almost didn't even occur to me to tell my husband about it the next morning."


.
Unresolved father issues, IOW.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So we're rebooting Gaslight, are we?

/my daughter: I was in the kitchen and one of the cupboard doors rattled and I was afraid that it was a ghost
//me: so ghosts have nothing better to do than rattle cupboard doors?
///(she actually said Jinn)


There's a Tonic for that.
 
