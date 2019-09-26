 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Killer dog fatally mauls owner. Well, that's what you get when you raise pitb.... wait, it was a French bulldog?   (yahoo.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Dog breed, Lisa Urso ofIngleside, Dog, smaller dog breed, French bulldog, Chicago, Chicago metropolitan area, suburban Chicago woman  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 9:04 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
55 pound french bulldog? That seems farfetched.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's way far fetched. An English Bulldog can get that big. Frenchies are half that size.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 55 pound french bulldog? That seems farfetched.


Yeah, that's like two Frenchies.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking the same thing about the size of the dog mentioned. My Lab/boxer is 65 lbs of lean.

looked it up: Generally a French Bulldog is about 11 to 12 inches tall. Males weigh 20 to 28 pounds, females 16 to 24 pounds

I think perhaps a Vet was not consulted when they were determining the breed at the shelter she adopted the dog from. Also, how do they know the dog was bred to fight if the shelter did not state that, have notes from the prior owner or situation the dog was found in? If they did, it should not have been adopted out.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently they were bait dogs before they were rescued.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

petey just wants to love you
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ours isn't a pure frenchie, but he's about 40 pounds.  55 is English bulldog territory though.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She called it a "French bulldog" when she was trying to get it back after it had already attacked her boyfriend.

Animal Control identified it as a French bulldog and bulldog mix, then let her take it home *again* after the second time it attacked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.pinimg.com image 640x689]
petey just wants to love you


He was a good dog.
That was also way back before assholes ruined the breed.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: She called it a "French bulldog" when she was trying to get it back after it had already attacked her boyfriend.

Animal Control identified it as a French bulldog and bulldog mix, then let her take it home *again* after the second time it attacked.


Moron.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: She called it a "French bulldog" when she was trying to get it back after it had already attacked her boyfriend.

Animal Control identified it as a French bulldog and bulldog mix, then let her take it home *again* after the second time it attacked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mauled by a Frenchie? Who was the owner? A hobbit?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was she a midget?
 
kevhead07
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Trained to fight".  Dumbass.  My neighbors have 2 English bulldogs mixed with pitties.  Not trained to fight.  Sweetest dogs on the block.  My daughter has a full blown pit bull.....not trained to fight.  Most loving dog.  C'mon lady, you were taking chances!
 
The Big Ern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't that make it a bullFrog?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: 55 pound french bulldog? That seems farfetched.


Yeah. From the American Kennel club:


The AKC Standard weight for a French Bulldog is maximum 28 pounds.


It was double that size?  That's not a french bulldog, it might have some french bulldog in it, but it isn't a french bulldog.

The mating from whatever it was mixed with mystery have been odd.  Either a really big dog mounting a tiny french bulldog, or someone had to, uh help(?), the male french bulldog mount a big dog.


Wtf.
 
Madbeefer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No way a Frenchie is 55lbs. Between these two there's maybe 35lbs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Officials said the dog had recently attacked Urso's boyfriend. Urso then requested to get her dog back after it was taken by the Lake County Animal Care and Control.

Guess that was not a great plan.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: She called it a "French bulldog" when she was trying to get it back after it had already attacked her boyfriend.

Animal Control identified it as a French bulldog and bulldog mix, then let her take it home *again* after the second time it attacked.

Moron.


Well, at least now we have an answer to the question of WHO let the dogs out.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My sister's Blue Heeler mix weighs about ten pounds more than that and if she had a vicious bone in her body she could easily dissemble a largish adult male human.

/Also kept in check by the Labrador/Husky mix that's about 110 lbs of loving floof
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All my fur baby pits send their claws and jaws and thoughts and hairs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nabb1: Natalie Portmanteau: 55 pound french bulldog? That seems farfetched.

Yeah, that's like two Frenchies.


Shelters like attaching a fancy breed name to mutts. The dog was likely part pitbull.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: I think perhaps a Vet was not consulted when they were determining the breed at the shelter she adopted the dog from. Also, how do they know the dog was bred to fight if the shelter did not state that, have notes from the prior owner or situation the dog was found in? If they did, it should not have been adopted out.


People have misconceptions about fighting dogs.

For example, out of the 47 dogs rescued from Michael Vick, 45 were adopted out without much rehabilitation needed and made Great family pets.

Dogs who attack humans aren't fighting dogs, they're animals who have been mistreated by humans or have been trained  to attack as guard dogs, attack dogs, or working dogs for military/police.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'E's got huge, sharp... 'e can leap about.... look at the bones!
 
3rd Burglar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://people.com/crime/woman-killed​-​by-french-bulldog/

UPDATE:

On Thursday, the Lake County Animal Care and Control department revised its description of Blue, the dog involved in a fatal Chicago-area dog mauling, from a French bulldog to a French bulldog/bulldog mix.

This came after they reviewed additional paperwork that showed conflicting information on the breed from the Fox Lake Police Department, a local hospital where the boyfriend was treated and a veterinary clinic where the dog had been seen in April, according to Animal Care and Control Department Program Manager Robin Van Sickle.

The original classification of Blue as a French bulldog provoked many questions, prompting Van Sickle to look further into the matter.

"We don't do DNA testing -- we don't do genetic testing on these dogs," she said, noting the agency relies on information it receives as well as visual assessments.

As for reports that Blue is actually a breed known as a Shorty bulldog, Van Sickle says her agency can't classify him that way because that is not a breed registered by the American Kennel Club.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kevhead07: "Trained to fight".  Dumbass.  My neighbors have 2 English bulldogs mixed with pitties.  Not trained to fight.  Sweetest dogs on the block.  My daughter has a full blown pit bull.....not trained to fight.  Most loving dog.  C'mon lady, you were taking chances!


Had aunt who had a pitbull. Sweetest dog ever until it ripped her entire calf muscle off the bone.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.