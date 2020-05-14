 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Doug, it's about Limu. You may want to sit down for this   (pennlive.com) divider line
26
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
+1
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
d1doqjmisr497k.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, insurance companies will do some crazy things to raise premiums, including having their agents run around in traffic.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Oh, it's not the commercial emu.  Damn.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.  welp, they need a replacement.  I know a guy who has a pet whale shark named Walsh--call me if you want the number.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Emu."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a black emu?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Was it a black emu?


Nope Mexican and was on bath salts.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PA State Troopers 1, Australian Army 0.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful headline, subby ❤
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kucdinteractive.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: [d1doqjmisr497k.cloudfront.net image 800x800]


ftfy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug?
Yes, dad?
Doug... Doug I have some bad news. You know your pet emu, Poster?
Poster Nutbag?
YOUR EMU DIED
Your emu is dead. Your emu is soooooo dead.

/How about a goldfish?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The bird's presence caused lengthy backups in both directions, as authorities used tasers as part of their efforts to corral the emu.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I believe he's a penguin, not an emu.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
czn Burak özdemir chef cooking big Ostrich Meat ! طبخ لحم النعام
Youtube YPbc2x6TOL4
 
raulzero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Rogue, killed on level 3 by an Emu. 124 Au.
 
Jones_Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure why Liberty Mutual thinks that guy will help them get customers.  He looks like a creepy stalker type thats registered with the local PD.  Probably has the emu since he's not allowed to have another mammal as a pet since the last 'incident'.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The headline is nonsense to me. Maybe some day I'll look it up. Right now I'm just happy that our law enforcement officers dealt with this renegade before he could steal automatic weapons or obtain dynamite and rent a Ryder truck.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The headline is nonsense to me. Maybe some day I'll look it up. Right now I'm just happy that our law enforcement officers dealt with this renegade before he could steal automatic weapons or obtain dynamite and rent a Ryder truck.


We're all safer now.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Great Emu War
Youtube QOPZQHTNUs0
This prevented war
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are the llama, the monkey, the fur coat (but not a real fur coat, that's cruel) the green dress, the Picasso and the Garfunkel all still OK?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Are the llama, the monkey, the fur coat (but not a real fur coat, that's cruel) the green dress, the Picasso and the Garfunkel all still OK?


Yes. The Dijon ketchup too, but you don't seem as concerned about that. Is there something you're hiding from us?
 
