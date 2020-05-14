 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Some people decide to clean out their cabinets and freezers due to the coronavirus. The products shouldn't be too old, right?   (boredpanda.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Puff pastry, course Michael Patrick's mother, simple home renovations, long time, good things, bottom of her 30-year-old chest freezer, expiration date, food items  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mother (5/10) Movie CLIP - Sweet Tooth (1996) HD
Youtube 3SGIHbvcTRc


Protective ice
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm..
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the medicine cabinet at my family farm. There are plenty of items in there that my grandfather put in there. He died in 1977. The whole place is a time capsule.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the early 2000s I was helping my roommate clean out and rearrange the kitchen cupboards. I was sorting through some stuff in one of the cupboards and found a box of Betty Crocker cake with a "best before" date of 1981 (can't remember the month). It was a variety that had been discontinued many years before.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Earlier tonight I threw away a jar of salad dressing that had a barely readable best-by date of June 2018.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've eaten yogurt from my mother's fridge that was three years out of date. It was perfectly fine.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pretty sure my mom has a bottle of creme de menthe in her cupboard that's older than I am.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
well if your stasis field is working correctly, the cans won't have aged at all. 99% of "poor" people have a stasis field generator. there's not much point in having a central domicile core if you don't even have a bloody stasis field.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Found some spices for the mid-80s. Pitched them. They were pretty subdued.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters - ZUUL
Youtube y3ns6H5dHrU
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....1945......like a fine wine......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, the Deep Dive in the Chest Freezer that ends up becoming a reminiscing session.

/I remember that.....
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I recently threw away some canned food that expired in 2007. I moved into my house in 2011.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some PBS radio science show said stuff in the freezer doesn't go bad as long as it isn't thawed and refrozen repeatedly. Who are we to argue with PBS radio scientists? Especially when it agrees with what we were going to do anyway. Stuff in the fridge is different though. I've recently had some unpleasant moldy experiences opening up old cans/jars of sauces. On the other hand those frozen green beans will probably still be there when I die and still be good. No idea why I got them in the first place.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The number of people confusing "best by" date with "born on" date is too damn high.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I've eaten yogurt from my mother's fridge that was three years out of date. It was perfectly fine.


Did you wonder why it was in a gallon milk jug?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've eaten many cans of stuff that 'expired' years before. Not much different than eating a 10 year old MRE.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I found an expiration date on a canister of salt.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Considering stuff is found in permafrost that's been frozen since the end of the last ice age that can be thawed and eaten, I don't know why this astonishes anyone. At worst, it would be dry and tasteless. Preservation of food is the whole point of, you know, canning and freezing food.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Hmm..
[Fark user image image 425x566]
This is the medicine cabinet at my family farm. There are plenty of items in there that my grandfather put in there. He died in 1977. The whole place is a time capsule.


I bet that medicine cabinet has a slot for you to dump used razor blades behind the wall, right? Also, does no one on Earth ever get to the end of a bottle of Campho Phenique? I've never seen it in anything but a bottle looking exactly that old and roadworn.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As long as you don't have a self defrosting freezer, anything in there would be fine.   If its a self defrosting, well, enjoy the freezer burn, but it won't be inedible.

When you get desperate enough...  you get creative.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Hmmmm....1945......like a fine wine......

[Fark user image 480x360]


Nice hiss!  Let's get this out on a tray.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Back in the early 2000s I was helping my roommate clean out and rearrange the kitchen cupboards. I was sorting through some stuff in one of the cupboards and found a box of Betty Crocker cake with a "best before" date of 1981 (can't remember the month). It was a variety that had been discontinued many years before.


In the early 90s, I was living with a roommate in an apartment in San Francisco. It has these metal pull-out drawers in the kitchen. One of them got stuck, so we took it apart, and found a can of Bumble Bee tuna from the 60s wedged in the back.

/yeah we opened it
 
bobbifleckman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pulled a can of pumpkin pie filling out of my mother's cupboard, a few weeks ago. Sounded like it had rocks and sand in it.

Can't decide if it beats the frozen Welsh Rarebit dinner, that outlasted one freezer (20+ years?) but finally got tossed when the next freezer died. Used to be a Christmas tradition to see if anyone had eaten it.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Considering stuff is found in permafrost that's been frozen since the end of the last ice age that can be thawed and eaten, I don't know why this astonishes anyone. At worst, it would be dry and tasteless. Preservation of food is the whole point of, you know, canning and freezing food.


What, like mammoth?

That stuff tastes like actual dirt.There's a reason why it's fed to the dogs.

Don't ask me how I know.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MeatCake
Youtube aVgUzvxw7dk
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I found a container of wild rice the other day with a best by date of 2015. It's probly fine, right?
Of course, I don't like wild rice so it's my family that will suffer.

So I've got that goin for me, which is nice.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I did a purge of my refrigerator door a year or so ago.

There were a couple of things in there that were 10+ years old. I don't remember them all but one that I do was half a jar of pesto sauce that expired in 2007.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 590x350]


That was one of the only episodes that was worth a damn

Surprised they're giving that show a second season
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the youtube channel where that guy eats old army rations? I mean WWI old.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I still remember my Grandparents serving potato chips that were way past expired....the oil had gone rancid.
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dsmith42: What's the youtube channel where that guy eats old army rations? I mean WWI old.


Steve1989 aka 'MRE Shaggy'

March 1943 US Army Field Ration C Dinner B Unit MRE Review Vintage Meal Ready to Eat Taste Test
Youtube 52SpfF1yvA0
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I lived with some biologists in AK for a few years. They had a fridge in the kitchen, and a freezer in the back for longer term storage. This is very common in AK. What was a bit uncommon , was that they used it not only to store food, but various specimens of the local fauna. When the went to clean it out, naturally, they found things they had forgotten... Like a mountain lake trout THAT HAD GONE EXTINCT.How farking crazy is that? They found an extinct critter in their freezer, perfectly preserved. Some strait up Jurassic Park shiat.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dsmith42: What's the youtube channel where that guy eats old army rations? I mean WWI old.


This guy
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a bunch of expired condoms in my bedroom :(
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Toxophil: I lived with some biologists in AK for a few years. They had a fridge in the kitchen, and a freezer in the back for longer term storage. This is very common in AK. What was a bit uncommon , was that they used it not only to store food, but various specimens of the local fauna. When the went to clean it out, naturally, they found things they had forgotten... Like a mountain lake trout THAT HAD GONE EXTINCT.How farking crazy is that? They found an extinct critter in their freezer, perfectly preserved. Some strait up Jurassic Park shiat.


Did they eat it?

/what?
 
