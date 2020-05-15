 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Prom photographer needs camera with autofocus   (wcvb.com)
    More: Obvious, High school, Graduation, High school seniors, Prom, Andy Illes of Pembroke, local photographer, Weymouth, Massachusetts, High schools in Massachusetts  
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website blew up the thumbnail into the full size image.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does 4-H still do photography? If they have a photography club anywhere nearby (local university, 4-H et al) someone would likely do it for nothing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prom photographer TV station needs camera a web developer with a autofocus decent CSS framework.

https://www.patriotledger.com/news/20​2​00514/pembroke-photographer-snapping-p​rom-photos-for-seniors
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photographer is fine. The web developer, on the other hand, is a hack. It looks like he took a screen shot from the other website, cropped it, and then increased the image size to fit the page.

patriotledger.comView Full Size
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: Website blew up the thumbnail into the full size image.


Yup. Here's one of those same shots from the photog's Instagram...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Between The Patriot Ledger or WCVB 5, somebody done goofed.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.


It's a combination of having been on videoconferences all day and ambiguous keming, but yeah, that's what I saw at first.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.


Yeah I read the whole thing wrong and the article was a grave disappointment
 
pup.socket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.


I read "Porn" instead. WTF is "Pron"?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.


raises hand
 
rcduhe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mussel Shoals: harlock: Website blew up the thumbnail into the full size image.

Yup. Here's one of those same shots from the photog's Instagram...

[Fark user image 810x597]

Between The Patriot Ledger or WCVB 5, somebody done goofed.


why is it when I ask to take pics of females under 18 for free, the police get involved, yet this jackalope is doing it in broad dame daylight
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are times when the failure of autofocus is a blessing and not a curse.

MBooda: Alright, who else read "Pron" instead of "Prom"? Fess up.


Yeah, me too.  At least you outed yourself as well with the "else."  Some people would try to act all high and mighty by acting like they were too good for that kind of thing.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Mussel Shoals: harlock: Website blew up the thumbnail into the full size image.

Yup. Here's one of those same shots from the photog's Instagram...

[Fark user image 810x597]

Between The Patriot Ledger or WCVB 5, somebody done goofed.

why is it when I ask to take pics of females under 18 for free, the police get involved, yet this jackalope is doing it in broad dame daylight


Because he wear pants?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're not exactly dressed for the great outdoors.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: They're not exactly dressed for the great outdoors.

Most

proms don't take place outdoors typically.

Most.
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
by using Google Earth, their photos are captured for a lifetime.
 
