(ProPublica)   Bria nursing home in Geneva, Illinois might as well be renamed Corona nursing home, with residents enjoying 82 percent infection rate and 26 percent fatality rate. First positive test was less than a month ago   (propublica.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why nursing home deaths are being kept secret.  Bad for business, all the way around.  Florida won't even say which homes are infected.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The industry is lobbying hard for a Congressional grant of immunity.
 
Pinner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Say hi to your mother for me.
Oh wait, not supposed to be doing that, people.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank God we can put all of this pandemic business behind us!
 
Mokmo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a 100% in a nursing home in Montreal, and even employees scored super high.
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know that there are 50-60 something's that were riiiight about to pull the trigger on putting mom or dad in a home a few months back.
THAT conversation isn't happening any time soon.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's the rub. As a long time (now retired) frontline healthcare worker I can assure you that despite best practices, cohabitation of elderly, frail and vulnerable people in any facility invites communicable diseases and death. Coronavirus or not.

People need to ask themselves if they are willing to care for their parents at home, or put them in a facility where convenience of care is less intrusive on ones home life. We know that this is a choice that most in our society approve. With that choice comes a trade off, where a balance of convenience and risk is played out.
If it's not coronavirus, there's a host of other diseases that will devastate these facilities. There is poor care, hygiene, neglect and other problems for sure, but even the 'best' facilities are affected eventually.
Placing granny in someone else's care is an apparent risk or choice most are willing to take.
For me, I will gladly take the Edgar G. Robinson route in Soylent Green. There is no way in hell I am going into an "old folks home" or long term care. Fark. That.
 
Conthan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was at one today for work. The person at the front desk had pulled her mask down, I'm assuming because it was inconvenient. The whole time I was working nearby I heard her coughing nonstop. I asked her if she was fine, and she said it's just the allergies.

/I really hope it was just allergies
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When will the first right wing dipshiat be here to spew some made up bullshiat about how democrats forced nursing home to take COVID patients?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump will just unperson them and they never will have ever existed.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Republicans cheering hard for the deaths.  At least they might as well be since they're against wearing masks, against social distancing, against stay at home orders, against providing continued government assistance, and against listening to scientific experts.

It's almost like Republicans are trying to spread the virus.  But that would be crazy, right?

Right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Conthan: I was at one today for work. The person at the front desk had pulled her mask down, I'm assuming because it was inconvenient. The whole time I was working nearby I heard her coughing nonstop. I asked her if she was fine, and she said it's just the allergies.

/I really hope it was just allergies


Allergies make you sneeze, not cough. She, at best, had a respiratory tract infection.

Watch yourself, stay safe, and to be honest, if I were you I'd be isolating the next 14 days as much as humanly possible.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The industry is lobbying hard for a Congressional grant of immunity.


Honestly, what were they supposed to do? Testing was delayed by a combination of incompetence and indifference at the highest levels. When the feds finally had tests, they botched the deployment. Information and guidance from traditional channels was initially slow and what one person said one day at the federal level was often conflicting with what another person said at the same level or with what global agencies were saying.

It's going to be hell sorting out liability here. When you've got a government that's giving information ranging from useless to outright harmful for the first several weeks of a deadly pandemic, who's to blame for the consequences? If you acted on the bad information, is it your fault people die? If you don't act because you know the information is bad, is it your fault people die? We're literally operating in a world where the absolute highest level of leadership of the federal government went on TV and suggested we research the efficacy of injecting bleach into our veins and irradiating ourselves with deadly levels of ultraviolet light. How the hell do you point fingers when the people who are supposed to be telling you what to do are not only failing to provide guidance, they're literally suggesting you consider doing things that will obviously kill you?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The industry is lobbying hard for a Congressional grant of immunity.


Don't know about Illinois, but California told nursing homes they couldn't require testing or prescreening of people before admitting or readmitting (such as after a stay in the hospital, for example) them. No surprise when they were overrun with COVID-19, and no surprise that the death rate is immense given the disease targets exactly their demographic. If you make it impossible to avoid, how can you hold them liable for it?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Conthan: I was at one today for work. The person at the front desk had pulled her mask down, I'm assuming because it was inconvenient. The whole time I was working nearby I heard her coughing nonstop. I asked her if she was fine, and she said it's just the allergies.

/I really hope it was just allergies

Allergies make you sneeze, not cough. She, at best, had a respiratory tract infection.

Watch yourself, stay safe, and to be honest, if I were you I'd be isolating the next 14 days as much as humanly possible.


She could just be a smoker.  If everyone self-quaratines for two weeks when someone coughs nearby, it's going to be a really long 2020.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You want some scary nursing home numbers?

Look at this

http://www.state.nj.us/health/healthf​a​cilities/documents/LTC_Facilities_Outb​reaks_List.pdf
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, it says the residents are enjoying an 82% infection rate. As long as they're having a fine time, who are we to quibble?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Corona Extra Flight Find Your Beach TV Commercial
Youtube HBVAAPro02U
 
Conthan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Conthan: I was at one today for work. The person at the front desk had pulled her mask down, I'm assuming because it was inconvenient. The whole time I was working nearby I heard her coughing nonstop. I asked her if she was fine, and she said it's just the allergies.

/I really hope it was just allergies

Allergies make you sneeze, not cough. She, at best, had a respiratory tract infection.

Watch yourself, stay safe, and to be honest, if I were you I'd be isolating the next 14 days as much as humanly possible.


I wear a mask, and I was keeping my distance. Honestly it's nothing compared to what I deal with at my office (I'm in there around an hour at the start of the day) every day. People there don't even bother with the mask pulled down, they're coughing into their hands if not just openly, and nobody cares about distancing. There was a safety talk today about temp checks at the door (which is good, but obviously isn't catching the asymptomatic) that will be voluntary, and most of them were saying they wouldn't allow their temp to get checked.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like God finally hired some help.
 
Conthan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: She could just be a smoker.  If everyone self-quaratines for two weeks when someone coughs nearby, it's going to be a really long 2020.


This wasn't just one or two coughs. She was coughing every 10 seconds or so.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Me and Julio very frightened
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pinner: You know that there are 50-60 something's that were riiiight about to pull the trigger on putting mom or dad in a home a few months back.
THAT conversation isn't happening any time soon.


Good news!  In a month, there's going to be an assisted living facility that's got a bunch of open rooms and the residents there will (probably) be immune to the disease.  It's going to be the safest place to be.  Probably.
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have they tried moving to the Zulu nursing home ?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pinner: You know that there are 50-60 something's that were riiiight about to pull the trigger on putting mom or dad in a home a few months back.
THAT conversation isn't happening any time soon.


It might be. For some people, inheriting mom's house is their retirement plan.
 
