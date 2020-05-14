 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The College Board has one job: Give AP Exams to high school students. With exams administered online this year, about 2% of students are experiencing "Significant Disruptions" AFTER they finish and are told their only option is a make-up exam   (nbcnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, High school, High school students, Education in the United States, College, Placement exams, Paste, Secondary education, high school student  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 7:43 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, subby, the College Board does a lot more than just develop and administer AP exams. It's behind the SATs and just about every other standardized barrier test that exists. And here's the thing -- these tests were never really intended to be administered remotely, because remote administration would result in them being far less expensive to administer. Maintaining bloated administration sites and ridiculous security protocols is one of the ways they've been able to control this final aspect of most students' educations with a vice-like grip, and charge as much as they do. But here's the thing. More and more colleges are going to be dropping these tests as any sort of requirement for students who want to enroll, because those colleges are desperate, too, and removing standardized test stupidity as an entrance barrier is going to make a lot of people happy. And here's the other thing: Once that starts happening -- and I mean happening across the country, at schools large and small -- people are going to start seeing just how pointlessly stupid, uninformative, and absolutely meritless these tests are. And when that happens, the College Board will finally do what it should have done many, many, many years ago -- die. Die an unheralded, unmourned, and very welcome death. One of the most worthlessly counterproductive corporate entities ever created, and we should all be praying for extended misery to everyone involved in it for punishing education for as long as they have with their greed-motivated idiocy.

And when we're done celebrating these asshats' destruction, we can fire up the torches, gather the pitchforks, and salt the fields where Pearson stands next. Motherfarkers.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, subby, the College Board does a lot more than just develop and administer AP exams. It's behind the SATs and just about every other standardized barrier test that exists. And here's the thing -- these tests were never really intended to be administered remotely, because remote administration would result in them being far less expensive to administer. Maintaining bloated administration sites and ridiculous security protocols is one of the ways they've been able to control this final aspect of most students' educations with a vice-like grip, and charge as much as they do. But here's the thing. More and more colleges are going to be dropping these tests as any sort of requirement for students who want to enroll, because those colleges are desperate, too, and removing standardized test stupidity as an entrance barrier is going to make a lot of people happy. And here's the other thing: Once that starts happening -- and I mean happening across the country, at schools large and small -- people are going to start seeing just how pointlessly stupid, uninformative, and absolutely meritless these tests are. And when that happens, the College Board will finally do what it should have done many, many, many years ago -- die. Die an unheralded, unmourned, and very welcome death. One of the most worthlessly counterproductive corporate entities ever created, and we should all be praying for extended misery to everyone involved in it for punishing education for as long as they have with their greed-motivated idiocy.

And when we're done celebrating these asshats' destruction, we can fire up the torches, gather the pitchforks, and salt the fields where Pearson stands next. Motherfarkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the best and most useful bit of education they will get in their entire HS career

LIFE IS UNFAIR AND THE INCOMPETENCE OF OTHERS IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THERE TO fark YOU OVER

Now suck it up and take your make up exam
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My youngest just finished her AP Physics exam, no issues. Funny though, at the end they were like "Congratulations! You're part of the first class to ever do an AP exam remotely. Take a screen shot."
 
CommonName2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's unfair that I have to retake the test again"

So a third time?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, subby, the College Board does a lot more than just develop and administer AP exams. It's behind the SATs and just about every other standardized barrier test that exists. And here's the thing -- these tests were never really intended to be administered remotely, because remote administration would result in them being far less expensive to administer. Maintaining bloated administration sites and ridiculous security protocols is one of the ways they've been able to control this final aspect of most students' educations with a vice-like grip, and charge as much as they do. But here's the thing. More and more colleges are going to be dropping these tests as any sort of requirement for students who want to enroll, because those colleges are desperate, too, and removing standardized test stupidity as an entrance barrier is going to make a lot of people happy. And here's the other thing: Once that starts happening -- and I mean happening across the country, at schools large and small -- people are going to start seeing just how pointlessly stupid, uninformative, and absolutely meritless these tests are. And when that happens, the College Board will finally do what it should have done many, many, many years ago -- die. Die an unheralded, unmourned, and very welcome death. One of the most worthlessly counterproductive corporate entities ever created, and we should all be praying for extended misery to everyone involved in it for punishing education for as long as they have with their greed-motivated idiocy.

And when we're done celebrating these asshats' destruction, we can fire up the torches, gather the pitchforks, and salt the fields where Pearson stands next. Motherfarkers.


Preach!!!  Pearson and the College Board are a cancer on education.  They manipulate state legislatures by selling their scam "proficency" tests.  They were the corporate manipulators vehinf NCLB and The Race to the Top (bottom) and have pretty much stolen a sifnificant amount of any tax dollar that should have gone to your local school.  F them, their investors, their boards and the legislatures in their pockets.  Let them rot.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have a daughter who (thankfully) hasn't had this problem (yet). She still has 2 to go, so we will see.

The problem is that the CB decided to run all the tests simultaneosly to (ostensibly) prevent cheating.  Problem is, it just shows how cheap they are. Every test should be "random" from a pool of possible questions.  That prevents your test and my test from being the same  (usually).

If you did this, you could do like Amazon has done for a few AWS exams that are take at home: virtual proctoring. Basically have proctors watch the webcams of people taking the test (maybe 10 per proctor) to ensure they aren't cheating. Make sure nobody else comes into the room. It isn't foolproof, but it would be better than what they are doing right now which is basically overloading their servers because "everybody" has to take it at the same time.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cole Wagner, 17, said he was unable to submit his AP Physics Mechanics exam Monday after he tried twice to copy and paste his answers from a Google Doc to the exam. He said the responses reformatted when he pasted them into the exam, meaning they did not correspond with the questions. He's hoping to retake the test at a later date.

Unless you really need to preserve specific formatting like bold/italic or extended ASCII characters like curly quotes, always pass everything through a pure text editor like Notepad or vim before you move it from a document editing program to a web form....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.