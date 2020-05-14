 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Callie the mom cat was already caring for five kittens when she met Arnie, but she was still happy to take the orange baby cat in as one of her own, just in time for Caturday   (people.com) divider line
368
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello wonderful Caturday family!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


hello!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 300x500]


you got rainies down there almost neighbor?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 300x500]

you got rainies down there almost neighbor?


It's been raining with temps in the low-to-mid 50s since Tuesday. Down in the upper 40s at night.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia is once again ready for Caturday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
100% true story.  So I'm in the back yard tidying up.  I look over, and about 30 feet away from me are two squirrels screwing.  Not in a tree, but right there on the ground.  Maybe other people have seen this before, but this was my first time and held my attention.  It was only a few seconds later that I noticed one of the neighborhood stray cats about 25 feet away, crouched, perfectly still, and ready to pounce on the hapless squirrels.  My mind raced to consider the moral implications of what to do.

I couldn't let it happen.  Mr. squirrel and Mrs. Squirrel were finally getting some action, and I didn't think I wanted to have the memory of two farking squirrels getting ripped to pieces. I yapped at the squirrels and started walking towards them.  At that point the squirrels bolted, the cat moved, and the squirrels bolted even further, up the tree, out of sight.  The cat watched his quarry escape, and then looked at me with the most pissed off expression I've ever seen on a cat.  I'll tell you, if he was any bigger, I know damn well he would have come at me.  I still see him in the neighborhood, and I still don't think he's going to forgive and forget.  I'm not counting on it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 300x500]

you got rainies down there almost neighbor?

It's been raining with temps in the low-to-mid 50s since Tuesday. Down in the upper 40s at night.


Dang, pretty close to that up here as well.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 720x882]


I'd say :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Nadia is once again ready for Caturday

[Fark user image 850x637]


you go Nadia!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]

hello!


HAI!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
;
Liquid cat is liquid (he was snoring softly too)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

born_yesterday: 100% true story.  So I'm in the back yard tidying up.  I look over, and about 30 feet away from me are two squirrels screwing.  Not in a tree, but right there on the ground.  Maybe other people have seen this before, but this was my first time and held my attention.  It was only a few seconds later that I noticed one of the neighborhood stray cats about 25 feet away, crouched, perfectly still, and ready to pounce on the hapless squirrels.  My mind raced to consider the moral implications of what to do.

I couldn't let it happen.  Mr. squirrel and Mrs. Squirrel were finally getting some action, and I didn't think I wanted to have the memory of two farking squirrels getting ripped to pieces. I yapped at the squirrels and started walking towards them.  At that point the squirrels bolted, the cat moved, and the squirrels bolted even further, up the tree, out of sight.  The cat watched his quarry escape, and then looked at me with the most pissed off expression I've ever seen on a cat.  I'll tell you, if he was any bigger, I know damn well he would have come at me.  I still see him in the neighborhood, and I still don't think he's going to forgive and forget.  I'm not counting on it.


Squirrelus interruptus indeed! And yeah, I couldn't have let that happen either!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It has been a day. I booked an appointment at the vet for Eli, as he was sneezing, like decorate your shins..I was told Thursday at 12:15. I arrive to the parking lot. Call the office..for 10 mins straight..busy,busy..finally a live person. She tells me the appt. is for next week. I said, no. I would not have booked an urgent issue that far out. She checks with the vet. He can squeeze Eli in..we've now been waiting 20 mins..Then, before Eli is taken in, I get a phone call..long story short. Doc was talking to the wrong person. And from what I gathered, the other cat will be likely taking a Bridge trip. Soon.

The secretary is to blame for giving him the wrong chart. But what if my cat had already been inside, instead of sitting right beside me?? Jeebus! I could have euthed someones cat! I tell you what, I won't be taking my cat back until we can be inside.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About 3 minutes after I took this picture, Mystic tried to attack my right arm.  Most of the time, she's just like, "Oh, I get to sit next to my human on the couch!" but not this time.

I think I have retained enough language skills and pants-wearing abilities to be able to work on May 18.  Being able to get up at 6am may be another story.

valnt9: [mistakes_were_made.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to a new Fark kitten! Sonia Sotomayor.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Sonia's littermate, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
PSA to all furry is overlords:  Hoomans have big clumsy people feet, leave tails out at your own risk when your Holman is paying attention to cooking instead of you.

Poor Maggie got her tail stepped on today.  She let me know and I corrected my foot placement, but ouchie!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Clarence Brown:

What absolute dolls!

To both the gals:

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

danceswithcrows: [Fark user image 800x746]
About 3 minutes after I took this picture, Mystic tried to attack my right arm.  Most of the time, she's just like, "Oh, I get to sit next to my human on the couch!" but not this time.

I think I have retained enough language skills and pants-wearing abilities to be able to work on May 18.  Being able to get up at 6am may be another story.

valnt9: [mistakes_were_made.jpg]

[Fark user image 296x394]


Oh, I hear that! While not in school proper, I will need to go in and help with tech recovery and any books from the library that they can return..Imma gonna lose a ton of books! Getting up at 6:30 is going to be painful
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 504x844]

And Sonia's littermate, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


Welcome Sonia! What cookies did you bring??
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 565x772]
Welcome to a new Fark kitten! Sonia Sotomayor.


howdy cutie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 504x844]

And Sonia's littermate, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


hello, you are awesome kitty
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

born_yesterday: 100% true story.  So I'm in the back yard tidying up.  I look over, and about 30 feet away from me are two squirrels screwing.  Not in a tree, but right there on the ground.  Maybe other people have seen this before, but this was my first time and held my attention.  It was only a few seconds later that I noticed one of the neighborhood stray cats about 25 feet away, crouched, perfectly still, and ready to pounce on the hapless squirrels.  My mind raced to consider the moral implications of what to do.

I couldn't let it happen.  Mr. squirrel and Mrs. Squirrel were finally getting some action, and I didn't think I wanted to have the memory of two farking squirrels getting ripped to pieces. I yapped at the squirrels and started walking towards them.  At that point the squirrels bolted, the cat moved, and the squirrels bolted even further, up the tree, out of sight.  The cat watched his quarry escape, and then looked at me with the most pissed off expression I've ever seen on a cat.  I'll tell you, if he was any bigger, I know damn well he would have come at me.  I still see him in the neighborhood, and I still don't think he's going to forgive and forget.  I'm not counting on it.


Our Alien sent me this many years ago, right after the Alien/Vanna tour.  I think it fits the situation you described perfectly...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image image 565x772]
Welcome to a new Fark kitten! Sonia Sotomayor.


Hai Sonia!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In other news...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai guys! Quick check in. BBIAB to count paws.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somebody -- I'm not going to name names here or show her face -- is getting fat.  Up 3 pounds in the past year.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: The secretary is to blame for giving him the wrong chart. But what if my cat had already been inside, instead of sitting right beside me?? Jeebus! I could have euthed someones cat! I tell you what, I won't be taking my cat back until we can be inside.


They will let a human or two inside for euthanasia around here.  Depends on the vet and the state, I suppose.  For normal visits the people stay in the car and an assistant fetches and returns the cat carrier.

One of the cats I had as a kid sneezed a lot.  We thought it was funny.  She lived over 20 years.  Near the end the sneeze became a cold and it spread and she had to have an eye removed.  Nobody in the family had a clue that was a possibility, but I guess the nosebone's connected to the eyebone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ponsonby [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x850]


Thursday FINNEGAN!
 
ponsonby [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 565x772]
Welcome to a new Fark kitten! Sonia Sotomayor.


Hai Sonia!  You are a cutie!
 
ponsonby [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 504x844]

And Sonia's littermate, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


Hai Ruth!  You are a cutie, too!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Percy The Mighty Hunter, stalking a ladybug on the mirror. Ladybug landed between Percy's ears and he almost fell off the counter in his efforts to get it off him :D


Son said you could almost hear Percy yelling GET IT OFF GET IT OFF GET IT OFF!!!. :D
 
