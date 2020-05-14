 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Suddenly, another semi   (yahoo.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or as Subby's mom calls it: "The more the merrier".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok now that's a sign your road isn't engineered correctly or the speed limit signs are off, or they do not convey the gravity of the situation to oncoming truckers.

Or it could be truckers are just stupid as hell it honestly given how much corporations push them they might be just tired as hell.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I see the problem:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SUDDENLY SEMI...!
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suddenly truck driver amphetamines.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 850x478]

SUDDENLY SEMI...!


If that's what it takes to shut her up...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why id there a worn path there already? I wonder how often this happens.
 
Pinner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image image 850x478]

SUDDENLY SEMI...!


...is crashing beside me...
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate it when semis "career" off the interstate.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Honestly, that was more of a careen than a career, but either way, holy crap!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not just a job, it's a career
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like a common occurrence.  https://goo.gl/maps/wDoVyecDRoGVdLoK6​

But I can't work out why it seems so easy to be sliding down an embankment off a perfectly straight piece of highway.  https://goo.gl/maps/VXipiyfC9KeJeRzJ8​
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This basically explains my libido.

/DRTFA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I think I see the problem:
[Fark user image image 425x448]


Loled
 
strapp3r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
semi?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you could dry swim-suits on that thing
//prolly not his
///now hiring!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And neither of them was a Swift Transportation truck. I am disappoint. :P
 
fusillade762
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm just glad it wasn't Susan again.  F*cking Susan.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would rather get hit by a bus. At least that I know I can survive.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Why id there a worn path there already? I wonder how often this happens.


That's a Texas exit. Anywhere the interstates don't have barriers along them, everyone would just hop to the frontage road instead of taking the official exit. Particularly when accidents shut down the interstate, which happens a LOT on I-35. Whenever possible I drive US 59 going to or from Laredo because every time I've seen serious accidents on I-35 between Laredo and the I-35 E/W split.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ok now that's a sign your road isn't engineered correctly or the speed limit signs are off, or they do not convey the gravity of the situation to oncoming truckers.


Gravity is definitely being overlooked here.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the exit I take to go to my brother's house.  I think I might find an alternate route in the future.
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sandy Duncan's eyeball: That's the exit I take to go to my brother's house.  I think I might find an alternate route in the future.


Well, the actual exit, not the Dukes of Hazzard embankment exit.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

donutjim: I hate it when semis "career" off the interstate.
verb

verb: career; 3rd person present: careers; past tense: careered; past participle: careered; gerund or present participle: careeringmove swiftly and in an uncontrolled way in a specified direction."the car careered across the road and went through a hedge"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thought this was another Elon Musk product announcement.

/ leaving disappointed
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fusillade762: I'm just glad it wasn't Susan again.  F*cking Susan.


Where are you from?

Here, we call her Karen.
 
