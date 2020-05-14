 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Old & Busted: Morans hoarding up TP & hand sanitizer. New Hotness: Morans hoarding up Listerine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, great, now my risk of gingivitis goes up because of greedy idiots.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. I'm old enough to remember the old Listerine commercials. Husband comes in the door from a driving rain storm, wife tells him to change clothes, dry off and gargle with Listerine.

Then they had to engage in corrective advertising. "While Listerine will not prevent colds or lessen their severity...blah, blah, blah..."
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!


If your seriously you're straight everclear or grain alcohol
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Oh, great, now my risk of gingivitis goes up because of greedy idiots.


Floss.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Sigh. I'm old enough to remember the old Listerine commercials. Husband comes in the door from a driving rain storm, wife tells him to change clothes, dry off and gargle with Listerine.

Then they had to engage in corrective advertising. "While Listerine will not prevent colds or lessen their severity...blah, blah, blah..."


They could just update them to show him chowing down on a street walker.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
[Fark user image image 400x278]


Came to make a snarky comment, laughed my ass off at this instead.

Well done.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!


Fark.com: COVID free since 1999!

d3axvdqkyu09xk.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
[Fark user image 400x278]


Wait until they're older and dating, then share it with their S/O
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
[Fark user image image 400x278]


Something something reminds me of goats something...
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only guy I know who hoards listerine is Tom Jones.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Those kids will never get to me lucky eucalyptol caches!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!

If your seriously you're straight everclear or grain alcohol


I love using EverClear to clean my glass pipes.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WithinReason: Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!

If your seriously you're straight everclear or grain alcohol

I love using EverClear to clean my glass pipes.


Rubbing alcohol + Q-tips work just as well for probably 15% of the cost.  We all need to be frugal in these turbulent times.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a good psa for everyone:

the engineering test lab came up with this concoction to help keep us safe as (and i hate this label) "essential workers"

people jacking up the price or a scarcity of stock on hand sanitizer?  the lab guys made these jugs of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol), tea tree oil, and moisturizer (so as not to dry your skin out).  gave everyone these little test specimens bottles to keep on us, and refill as necessary.  or just use an old cashed bottle you've laying about.

you can make gallons of this crap on the cheap, smells good, and keeps your skin soft.  truly a remarkable idea
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.


They have better dental care than the U.S., sweetie. They're just not as vain about getting braces for that denture-perfect look.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, we used corn based alcohol to clean up our breath.

Instead of smelling like dirty pigs, we just smelled like alcoholics. Not unlike the folks that used that listerine that happened to contain alcohol.

Because we all know that people that buy listerine are people that are just trying to get drunk.
 
djseanmac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got third reply to the author's personal tweet for this article. Basically, thanked him for killing people in the name of click-bait.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.


UK dental health is better than the US.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Common on kids, gargle with DexCool.
You can use the Mercedes brand, if you want to keep that hipster lifestyle.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.

UK dental health is better than the US.

[Fark user image 555x481]

The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.


How do they define "average"?

One could make an argument that "average" gun crime is lower in the UK than in the USA, and that fewer people were affected by COVID-19 in the UK than in the USA...

But it doesn't really take into account the fact that the UK is smaller than the smallest state in the USA.

And the USA has FIFTY states, not including territories.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!

If your seriously you're straight everclear or grain alcohol


I am so seriously straight Everclear!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trump Luvr: Carter Pewterschmidt: stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.

UK dental health is better than the US.

[Fark user image 555x481]

The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.

How do they define "average"?

One could make an argument that "average" gun crime is lower in the UK than in the USA, and that fewer people were affected by COVID-19 in the UK than in the USA...

But it doesn't really take into account the fact that the UK is smaller than the smallest state in the USA.

And the USA has FIFTY states, not including territories.


The sun never sets on the Rhode Island Empire?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trump Luvr: Carter Pewterschmidt: stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.

UK dental health is better than the US.

[Fark user image 555x481]

The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.

How do they define "average"?

One could make an argument that "average" gun crime is lower in the UK than in the USA, and that fewer people were affected by COVID-19 in the UK than in the USA...

But it doesn't really take into account the fact that the UK is smaller than the smallest state in the USA.

And the USA has FIFTY states, not including territories.


An average takes population size into account. If the USA has 50 cases and the UK has twenty then the UK has a higher average. That's how averages work.
 
arcgear
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

arcgear: a good psa for everyone:

the engineering test lab came up with this concoction to help keep us safe as (and i hate this label) "essential workers"

people jacking up the price or a scarcity of stock on hand sanitizer?  the lab guys made these jugs of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol), tea tree oil, and moisturizer (so as not to dry your skin out).  gave everyone these little test specimens bottles to keep on us, and refill as necessary.  or just use an old cashed bottle you've laying about.

you can make gallons of this crap on the cheap, smells good, and keeps your skin soft.  truly a remarkable idea


oh yes, forgot to mention. if you're like me and like to use hand sanitizer after taking a greasy dump, don't use the above if you've had a bit of the rashy swamp-ass going on after a hard days work out in the sun

because you'll find yourself loudly doing the native American rain dance around your throne in the bathroom.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WithinReason: Ass_Master_Flash: So basically alcohol?

Time to socialize whiskey! DRINK FOR SAFETY!

If your seriously you're straight everclear or grain alcohol

I love using EverClear to clean my glass pipes.


Is it cheaper then buying that goo gone stuff I keep hearing the kids talk about?
 
Leosmom1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: stoli n coke: Any step towards better dental care in the UK is a step forward.

UK dental health is better than the US.

[Fark user image image 555x481]

The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The chart provided also says "*or latest provided year."

Is it not disingenuous to put something like that in something that is implied to be truthful?

"Yes, this is accurate... but, um, for whatever year... uh... whatever year... suits our argument best."
 
p89tech
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Researchers with colleagues who have bad breath, that is.

Seriously, it likely won't really help with COVID-19, but really more people need to use mouthwash on a regular basis.

Yes, this probably means you.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure mouthwash is a relatively new concept, as in it probably didn't exist two centuries ago.

A better solution would probably involve brushing your teeth and avoiding the possibility of eating things that might break your teeth.

This may sound like common sense, but apparently, this is too much for most people to handle.

Cue: EdgeLord coming in and accusing me of something, something... nobody cares.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did we ever get a "Morans hoarding Moran's" headline about potential meat hoarding?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
[Fark user image 400x278]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The US might have better looking teeth. In the UK dentists will leave a healthy but crooked tooth alone.


In the United States, it's the dentists who are crooked.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trump Luvr: The chart provided also says "*or latest provided year."

Is it not disingenuous to put something like that in something that is implied to be truthful?

"Yes, this is accurate... but, um, for whatever year... uh... whatever year... suits our argument best."


Because an average would have changed significantly in a couple of years because...?
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

arcgear: a good psa for everyone:

the engineering test lab came up with this concoction to help keep us safe as (and i hate this label) "essential workers"

people jacking up the price or a scarcity of stock on hand sanitizer?  the lab guys made these jugs of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol), tea tree oil, and moisturizer (so as not to dry your skin out).  gave everyone these little test specimens bottles to keep on us, and refill as necessary.  or just use an old cashed bottle you've laying about.

you can make gallons of this crap on the cheap, smells good, and keeps your skin soft.  truly a remarkable idea


If you can find rubbing alcohol, this is a good idea. I just found a bottle at the local supermarket a few days ago. First one I've been able to find since I ran out in mid March.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: We had a home school project about sanitation. The kid drew a picture of washing her hands. I wanted to hang it on the fridge, but I can't decide if I should...
[Fark user image 400x278]


That's precious - a treasure for life.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Trump Luvr: The chart provided also says "*or latest provided year."

Is it not disingenuous to put something like that in something that is implied to be truthful?

"Yes, this is accurate... but, um, for whatever year... uh... whatever year... suits our argument best."

Because an average would have changed significantly in a couple of years because...?


Just more of those greedy chart-makers going after that sweet Federal chart grant cash!!
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some folks say that drinking copious amounts of scotch will protect you from COVID-19.
Others folks say that eating large quantities of garlic will protect you from COVID-19.
I know both of these claims to be false.
I am still not taking any chances...
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.