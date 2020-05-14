 Skip to content
(Twitter) Anti-lockdown protesters are now apparently fighting each other
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cue the diabetic with the rocket launcher...
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What even happen to the Tolerent Left?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Full story: https://www.mlive.com/public-interest​/​2020/05/fight-erupts-at-michigan-capit​ol-over-doll-with-a-noose-around-neck.​html

"J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can. Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose. "
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oh, ffs
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sigdiamond2000: What even happen to the Tolerent Left?


We don't tolerate racists and Nurglists.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Protestor 1: "If the government can force you to wear masks, it can force you to wear a Star of David patch like Hitler did to the Jews!"

Protestor 2: "Wait, are you saying that's a bad thing?"

<punching noises>
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: [i.imgur.com image 720x404] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would have been very disapointed if this weren't the inital response!
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He touched my flag Officer I had no other choice but to put 30 slugs in him"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Let's protest the "no touching" rule by smashing our fists into each others faces!'

'Dang, it'll be just like Thanksgiving dinner with the fam!'

*the melee commences*
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh now they want the police.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol "We have a plant here"
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm somehow reminded of that joke about squabbles in academia - the battles are so vicious because the stakes are so small. But it doesn't quite fit.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literal Nazis against dumb Rednecks calls Witmer a Nazi.  Hmm.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Literal Nazis against dumb Rednecks calls Witmer a Nazi.  Hmm.


Loverboy - Lovin' Every Minute of It (Official Video)
Youtube bohVV_KlSHw


Wrong thread on purpose.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of assholes gathering in a relatively small area might lead to arguments? Get the fark out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another b/tard finds out the hard way that real life isn't 4chan, and vice-versa
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Lol "We have a plant here"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to know where the Fark the MSP are with their investigation of the threats highlighted in the metro times article from the other day, or if an investigation has even been started.

/Jesus Fark I'm embarrassed to be from Michigan.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's base, ladies & gents.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The buzzards are fightin' the lizards fer m'gizzards!"
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: cue the diabetic with the rocket launcher...


Would a minigun do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, but lemmie guess the argument....


Are you saying you're stupider than me?!?!  No one is stupider than me!!!
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: "He touched my flag Officer I had no other choice but to put 30 slugs in him"


Is that the same as rubbing another man's rhubarb?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sometimes suspicious of political protesters being foreign plants trying to stir up dissent. But when he said "if you're not hungry you should go to that restaurant and order food" I was convinced the guy with the speaker system was American. Or at least giving us the satirical abuse we deserve.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

surrounded by assholes: I still want to know where the Fark the MSP are with their investigation of the threats highlighted in the metro times article from the other day, or if an investigation has even been started.

/Jesus Fark I'm embarrassed to be from Michigan.


Username checks out though.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pueblonative: sigdiamond2000: What even happen to the Tolerent Left?

We don't tolerate racists and Nurglists.


Hey now, Nurgle loves all races.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.


Apparently not.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder where the railgun is on this map
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.


But, wouldn't the population need, oh I don't know, affordable insurance...I wonder where they could get that?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.


If they could, would the mouths there look like that? I'm guessing a lot of people fight to be free of modern oral hygiene. Certainly many of these same protestors also fight against flouride in drinking water.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes we know you have tiny penises. You don't have to argue over whose is smaller.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

otb.cachefly.netView Full Size

separated at birth
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only saving grace with these jackoffs is that sooner or later they start to eat their own.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.


I believe you mea they would go bankrupt.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They all don't know what they're protesting anyway... Anti vax meets get back to work meets hoax believers meets 2nd admit rights guys....

A shiat show of morons
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thorpe: Full story: https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/​2020/05/fight-erupts-at-michigan-capit​ol-over-doll-with-a-noose-around-neck.​html

"J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can. Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose. "


And I suspect it was the fact that he was carrying an American flag in a garbage can, not the imagery of dehumanizing and brutally murdering a woman in power, that was their biggest problem.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guys, litespeed74 said CLEAN up.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: litespeed74: Man alive... A dentist/oral hygienist could clean up in that state.

If they could, would the mouths there look like that? I'm guessing a lot of people fight to be free of modern oral hygiene. Certainly many of these same protestors also fight against flouride in drinking water.


LOL, at some point Chomper there will get some horrible infection and need an extraction.  If he lives long enough.
 
Yawp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You were expecting a bunch of mentally stable individuals in that group Subby?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love Trump more!
NO! I love Trump more!
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
omg they're all so hefty and unintelligent.  Anyone see the the fatties at that bar in wisconsin that opened back up yesterday? My god you can have all that flyover space,clearly it's needed just based on how huge it's residents are.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good to know they endorse punching them as a viable answer.

"You assaulted them!"

Yeah, they agreed to it. See video exhibit 1.
 
