(Washington Post)   Hey, man, you do you -- but can we have your stuff after you expire on one of those floating plague barges?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I have your watch when you are dead?
 
Alcaste
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have it. You don't want this. These people are insane.

Everyone protesting lockdowns or wanting to go onto cruises after this are absolutely insane.

I'm really scared.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alcaste: I have it. You don't want this. These people are insane.

Everyone protesting lockdowns or wanting to go onto cruises after this are absolutely insane.

I'm really scared.


Damn, hoping you get through this and back to full health!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mmm...yes. Motel Six quality at Hilton prices.

/stick with the Tower Club, kids
 
WinterMuteAu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, I will, after the big panic has cleared and the cruise lines meet new hygiene standard, and by that I mean Australian ones. :)

But hell, its a nice relaxing holiday, no need to uber/train/taxi around, plenty to do and lots of walking exercise.

Hell, I was on Voyager of the Seas about a month before it became toxic and NSW Health farked everything up.
 
Fade21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Folks, I love cruises. I deeply hope that the one I have in November (often you need to book 7-12+ months in advance) will be successful. I don't know what my answer will be nearly six months from now when asked to put my family abroad, but if we get testing ramped up and figure this out a bit in order to reduce the risk down to close what is was before ( when one dude would poop on the lettuce and take down a whole ship) then I'm farking in.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dave2042: [Fark user image 425x286]


I'm such a Philistine.  My first thought was "What does The Pogues' Rum, Sodomy & the Lash have to do with this?"  (The original painting is Raft of the Medusa by Géricault.  The Medusa was a French naval frigate that wrecked and...well, among other things, the few survivors of the wreck resorted to cannibalism to survive.)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Slashdot had an article recently about whites making a website to doxx interracial couples.  (They used the term racists, but being white is racist).  I say make a website doxxing those who go on plauge travel.  Doxx every person that gets on a cruise ship.  Doxx stock holders in cruise lines.  Doxx the workers.  Doxx everybody and everyone who associates with cruise lines.  Make people fear boats larger than a kayak.  If your spouse suggests a cruise, divorce them.  Leave the children, they have the tainted genes of your bad decision to join gamets with a plague rat.  If your parents go on a cruise, Doxx them, move to a different state, and tell people you are an orphan.  Move inland so that the cruise zombies have to travel further to reach the sweet goo in your skull.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Dave2042: [Fark user image 425x286]

I'm such a Philistine.  My first thought was "What does The Pogues' Rum, Sodomy & the Lash have to do with this?"  (The original painting is Raft of the Medusa by Géricault.  The Medusa was a French naval frigate that wrecked and...well, among other things, the few survivors of the wreck resorted to cannibalism to survive.)


I was initially after the wreck of the Hesparus, but the Medusa is much better.

My wife and I agreed long ago that if either of us suggests a cruise it is grounds for divorce.
 
Fade21
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mmm...yes. Motel Six quality at Hilton prices.

/stick with the Tower Club, kids


Don't misled the peeps. The rooms are "okay," still better IMHO than the motel 6 but you are paying for the luxuries of the ship....not your room, but you can ALSO pay for room luxuries, it's just deeply expensive. The destinations and experiences are also worthwhile....but mainly like the fancy boat.
 
Fade21
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Slashdot had an article recently about whites making a website to doxx interracial couples.  (They used the term racists, but being white is racist).  I say make a website doxxing those who go on plauge travel.  Doxx every person that gets on a cruise ship.  Doxx stock holders in cruise lines.  Doxx the workers.  Doxx everybody and everyone who associates with cruise lines.  Make people fear boats larger than a kayak.  If your spouse suggests a cruise, divorce them.  Leave the children, they have the tainted genes of your bad decision to join gamets with a plague rat.  If your parents go on a cruise, Doxx them, move to a different state, and tell people you are an orphan.  Move inland so that the cruise zombies have to travel further to reach the sweet goo in your skull.


Troll or just a bad person who likes to wish harm and misfortune on people? I hope you feel better at least....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: Alcaste: I have it. You don't want this. These people are insane.

Everyone protesting lockdowns or wanting to go onto cruises after this are absolutely insane.

I'm really scared.

Damn, hoping you get through this and back to full health!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
