(WRAL)   North Carolina Christian leaders are demanding Governor Cooper allow their followers the freedom to catch the coronavirus   (wral.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.  Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. [Matthew 6:5]
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution:
Let all the 'we must allow our congregation' nutjobs have a month-long sermon in some out of the way city just for them, no restrictions. The problem will sort itself out.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.  Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. [Matthew 6:5]


"For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them." - Matthew 18:20

I'm a recovering catholic and may not remember much, but I remember that verse. It ain't about the size of the congregation, it's about the motion of your devotion.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Require then to sign in, and if they show up at a hospital with a positive COVID test, kick them out and tell them to have Jesus cure it.

Of course, that won't stop each one of them from infecting dozens of others...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 You have to let us reopen, people just don't tithe as well if they're not dropping by at least once a week.
 
skinude1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved to NC thinking you were better than GA.

/I guess I was wrong
//stupid everywhere
///Asheville
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death cults are deadly.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about this for a second. I will prove that I am a motherfarking genius.

Instead of having church sessions inside or outside, they should host their sessions ON THE INTERNET.

And then when the virtual donation basket is passed around, advertisements could be shown to indicate the rank of the donator (depending on how much was donated), the privileges of the donator, and what could be obtained by donating money.

And if one makes the right kind of donation, they can go into a special booth, confess their sins, and be forgiven.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Should say Christian leaders in North Carolina.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?


Because how else will everyone be able to see how "Christian" they are!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maynard G. Muskievote:  

"For where two or three hundred are gathered together in my name, there am I in the mist of them." - Saint Corona 18:20
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Dinjiin: And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.  Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. [Matthew 6:5]

"For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them." - Matthew 18:20

I'm a recovering catholic and may not remember much, but I remember that verse. It ain't about the size of the congregation, it's about the motion of your devotion.


Exactly. And it's that lack of motivation which made me realize how flawed it all is.

I'm a Christian but I don't think I need a building to broadcast that belief.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trump Luvr: Think about this for a second. I will prove that I am a motherfarking genius.

Instead of having church sessions inside or outside, they should host their sessions ON THE INTERNET.

And then when the virtual donation basket is passed around, advertisements could be shown to indicate the rank of the donator (depending on how much was donated), the privileges of the donator, and what could be obtained by donating money.

And if one makes the right kind of donation, they can go into a special booth, confess their sins, and be forgiven.


How very indulgent of you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinude1: I moved to NC thinking you were better than GA.


Why on Earth would you think that?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seriously, I usually have compassion for my fellow human beings. But I am at the point of letting all the Jeebus nutters, Gun-toting-open-it-all nazis, etc, just get together to party and die en masse. They are too tough and protected by their sky fairy to die. Those that don't make it, well, good for the rest of us.

/I never thought I would get to this point.
//Corona don't care
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This story makes me glad that I got away from white-dominant Baptist churches.
They tend to breed modern-day Pharisees.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That collection plate ain't gonna fill itself.

Churchy gotta get paid. Churchy always gets paid.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.  Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. [Matthew 6:5]


Why does everyone forget:(paraphrased because it hast been eons since I learned it;

"Thou shouldest pray in a closet lest one be mistaken for the "corner shouters" and the hypocrites.
The Lord knowest your heart, thou shalt not seek favor from men."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?


Virtual tithing baskets just don't have the same feel as passing a real basket around touched by dozens of other people who finished shaking hands with each other.

Same reason porn mags just feel more real than that internet porn stuff.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

overthinker: Easy solution:
Let all the 'we must allow our congregation' nutjobs have a month-long sermon in some out of the way city just for them, no restrictions. The problem will sort itself out.


Wait, there will an appropriate amount of ATMs right to last the whole month?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trump Luvr: And then when the virtual donation basket is passed around, advertisements could be shown to indicate the rank of the donator (depending on how much was donated), the privileges of the donator, and what could be obtained by donating money.


ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED: Over $100 in the collection basket//receive forgiveness for two sins!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?


Because they're more concerned about politics than God.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?


Because going to church has nothing to do with God, it is cathartic for hypocrites so they can feel good about being assholes the other 6 days of the week.
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinude1: I moved to NC thinking you were better than GA.

/I guess I was wrong
//stupid everywhere
///Asheville


Yeah.... I'm of the opinion that if a State was in the CSA, it's a cesspool of willful ignorance and racism
 
WithinReason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: You have to let us reopen, people just don't tithe as well if they're not dropping by at least once a week.


Just find a way to have everyone in the congregation start doing automatic withdrawal while this is going on. Then when you reopen most of the people will forget about the weekly automatic withdrawal and you'll be double dipping.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trump Luvr: Think about this for a second. I will prove that I am a motherfarking genius


2020-05-13 01:10:16 (1 day ago)

Get out.

we already have enough of you plague rat snowflakes in here.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?

Virtual tithing baskets just don't have the same feel as passing a real basket around touched by dozens of other people who finished shaking hands with each other.

Same reason porn mags just feel more real than that internet porn stuff.


It doesn't have to be that way. I'm sure we can conceive of a scam where people who donate more than the average are "rewarded" with trivial benefits that cost us pretty much nothing to implement.

Maybe we could have pokemon show up in certain threads at certain times in some Fark threads, and increase the capture percentage for loyal donators?
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Trump Luvr: Think about this for a second. I will prove that I am a motherfarking genius

2020-05-13 01:10:16 (1 day ago)

Get out.

we already have enough of you plague rat snowflakes in here.


I am giving you the EdgeLord Award. You earned it.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
North Carolina Christian leaders are demanding Governor Cooper allow their followers the freedom to spread the coronavirus

FTFY, Subby.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need some offering plate money. Ain't like God's gonna provide, right?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Return America needs to be run out of this state on a rail.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?


My church (Anglican/Episcopal) has been posting services on their YouTube channel (it's just the priests saying the Mass) for the duration, and sending out weekly letters with the relevant epistles, gospels etc and a "sermon" from the rector. with any church news included.  It's not the same, but it's a damned good solution, I think.  Sleep in, read it at your leisure, tune in  when you want.  And I just mail in my offering.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How to determine whether or not you belong to a death cult:

1) They want you to die.
2) They encourage you to die.
3) They demand public policy that causes many people to die.
4) They pay no taxes.

Feel free to add to the list.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: North Carolina Christian leaders are demanding Governor Cooper allow their followers the freedom to spread the coronavirus

FTFY, Subby.


I think people who intentionally attempt to spread incurable diseases (at the present) should be held accountable for their actions.

To put people in harm's way for what appears to be no logical reason, exempli gratia this particular nonsense situation, it just blows my mind.

We should not punish those who simply want to survive, but those who engage in behavior that directly contradicts that prime directive should be held accountable for their actions.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casual disregard: How to determine whether or not you belong to a death cult:

1) They want you to die.
2) They encourage you to die.
3) They demand public policy that causes many people to die.
4) They pay no taxes.

Feel free to add to the list.


5) They isolate you from society by insisting only their leaders and approved news/information sources can be trusted.

Sure, it applies to all cults, death ones included. But it deserves a mention nonetheless.
 
wood0366
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: How to determine whether or not you belong to a death cult:

1) They want you to die.
2) They encourage you to die.
3) They demand public policy that causes many people to die.
4) They pay no taxes.

Feel free to add to the list.


5) Any public policy that may interfere with your revenue is oppression
6) Any scientific research that does not directly align with your policies is secular hedonism.
7) Any private person or organization that competes in your revenue space that isn't part of your organization or ancillary to one of your members is to be converted or destroyed.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very popular school these days.
 
Mergatroid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let them all go a catch it, and then keep them in their churches so maybe they will all die and make the world a better place for the rest of us.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: growinthings: Why can't these fools do so as a drive in situation or on the radio or online or pray to God directly?

My church (Anglican/Episcopal) has been posting services on their YouTube channel (it's just the priests saying the Mass) for the duration, and sending out weekly letters with the relevant epistles, gospels etc and a "sermon" from the rector. with any church news included.  It's not the same, but it's a damned good solution, I think.  Sleep in, read it at your leisure, tune in  when you want.  And I just mail in my offering.


Are they doing any outreach to help folks affected?  Food pantry donations, skypeing/Zoom with the elderly, Sunday school online for the kids, assistance to people out of work, etc

Churches could be doing a TON of useful work about now that doesn't involve getting into large groups in enclosed spaces to sing hymns, shake hands with each other, or touch the communal coffeepot.

We should be drowning in links on the D'Awwww tab about churches being helpful, but it seems to be pretty much radio silence.
 
