(MLive.com)   White Castle is offering tens of thousands of free sliders throughout the day on Friday, May 15th. Air Fresheners are optional   (mlive.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting way to celebrate Eno's birthday.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm there
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sabrina Lloyd and/or Kari Wuhrer, please.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just get one in the morning.  I'll be coming back on you for the rest of the day
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, but to get there you have to go through a lot of Hi-Jinks.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they giving out barf bags with them?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Yeah, but to get there you have to go through a lot of Hi-Jinks.


Yeah but after you get the burgers you get to be a pilot of the starship Enterprise.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So on Friday, instead of sitting in the drive-thru for 20 minutes, you can sit there for two hours!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great. You'll have to pay Covid-19 rates for a plumber.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Closest one is 1000 miles away in Scottsdale, AZ.  Hell, if I'm getting the car out, I might as well go to Whataburger.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No White Castles in California. Nearest one is 370mi away in Phoenix. :(
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I ate white castle once in the twin cities (I think) when I was a kid. Didn't even realize they were still around.
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie. I could go for an armfull of sliders right now.
 
dustman81
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wants 60 sliders, 10 fries, 4 large cherry Cokes, and 4 large Diet Cokes
 
bigfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the true way the government plans to kill us all. Those grills are dirtier than a stripper after a 48 hr shift. Enjoy!
 
zenki36830
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in MA.....  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"One sack of rectal screamers, please!"
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ONE free Slider? That's one canape.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
World's Most Evil Invention - SNL
Youtube z0NgUhEs1R4
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
