(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with the Fark Daily News Summary Livestream at 4pm Eastern. Come find out what happened today that was important, under the radar, not important at all, and just plain weird   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Going earlier today because the weather here is amazing and I need to sit in my driveway and drink beer
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Drew: Going earlier today because the weather here is amazing and I need to sit in my driveway and drink beer


Out of box wine?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's 56 and raining in Cottage Grove, but I don't care because rain = less tree pollen floating around making me miserable.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Drew: Going earlier today because the weather here is amazing and I need to sit in my driveway and drink beer

Out of box wine?


I got more
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
bah....I've got a vendor call scheduled for 16:00 & I just know I'm gonna be pissed off and want a drink.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Drew: Going earlier today because the weather here is amazing and I need to sit in my driveway and drink beer


Damn...I dont have a driveway...or a car, but i DO have plenty of beer.

That's it, I'm down!
 
