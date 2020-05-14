 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Talking sh*t to Stone Cold Steve Austin for wearing a mask? Bad idea, son   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson, King of the Ring, Mick Foley, wear masks, anti-maskers, Cool mask, pure insanity  
•       •       •

cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin 3:18

Don't you be hating on my mask, or I shall stomp a mudhole in thy ass.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard his response in his voice when reading it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting the mask makes it difficult to smell what The Rock is cooking
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: I heard his response in his voice when reading it.

[Fark user image image 480x367]


Total alcohol abuse, how much does he even swallow?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


Someone obviously didn't read about Obamagate.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people would have been a hoot in the trenches during WW I. Mustard gas? Pfft! Mustard is literally a condiment. What kind of wuss is afraid of a condiment?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being such a sad and weak person that a thin strip of cloth is enough to shatter your fragile ego.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Brosephus: I heard his response in his voice when reading it.

[Fark user image image 480x367]

Total alcohol abuse, how much does he even swallow?


What is he smashing?  Pabst?  No loss.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: These people would have been a hoot in the trenches during WW I. Mustard gas? Pfft! Mustard is literally a condiment. What kind of wuss is afraid of a condiment?


If Fox and Friends had existed in 1918...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


You can thank Trump for somehow making masks during a pandemic a partisan issue.

Is any other country on Earth having this problem with people defiantly not wearing masks?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It's almost a good thing, the massive right-wing overuse of the word Communism, stripping the word of all meaning besides "ME DON'T LIKE THING". Because when someone uses it like that I know instantly that they have nothing of value to offer me, and are utterly unworthy of my respect of attention.

It goes like, "Twitter being allowed to ban Laura Loomer is communist beca..."
/click - my switch goes off, that person is now categorized as ambulatory garbage to me. Done.

Anyone who fancies themselves right wing and has any chance in hell of saying something even in the same zip code as intelligent is going to know what communism is, and not sprinkle it on everything like an IQ draining Mrs. Dash.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: Imagine being such a sad and weak person that a thin strip of cloth is enough to shatter your fragile ego.


Seems like a self-correcting problem:

1. Talk shiat to someone wearing a mask
2. Get your ass beaten to a pulp by said person
3. Be unable to identify your assailant later (he was wearing a mask!)
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


You have to remember, for these idiots, "communist" means "thing I don't like."
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Brosephus: I heard his response in his voice when reading it.

[Fark user image image 480x367]

Total alcohol abuse, how much does he even swallow?


By his own admission, he doesn't drink a whole lot when he does that.  He's gotten buzzed though when he does 8-10 cans in succession like that..  I've listened to his podcast a few times.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't generally want to hurt people, but every time a "journalist" writes some form of "claps back", I get the urge to take a sledgehammer to kneecaps.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB: I met Stone Cold Steve Austin on a plane that had a layover in Dallas on the way to San Antonio.

I was heading to basic training and he came on and shook all the recruit's hands.

100% true. It was July 22, 2003.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the headline I was hoping for an actual beat-down. Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All he said was Shut up dude? And here we are, talking about it? God damn we're bored.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dedmon: All he said was Shut up dude? And here we are, talking about it? God damn we're bored.


To be fair, anyone who thinks that wearing a mask is emasculating needs a cock punch from Steve Austin.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: CSB: I met Stone Cold Steve Austin on a plane that had a layover in Dallas on the way to San Antonio.

I was heading to basic training and he came on and shook all the recruit's hands.

100% true. It was July 22, 2003.


CSB: I met Kurt Angle during my first Iraq tour. It was a USO show. I was surprised at how short he was.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dedmon: All he said was Shut up dude? And here we are, talking about it? God damn we're bored.


It's called understatement. You wouldn't get it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stunning
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People tried to "drag" him? God, internet slang is getting stupid as hell.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dedmon: All he said was Shut up dude? And here we are, talking about it? God damn we're bored.


Well to be fair Steve Austin woulda ripped off the guy's arm and beat him to death with it, but, you know, social distancing.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is this in the Main tab?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: People tried to "drag" him? God, internet slang is getting stupid as hell.


the LGBTQ community is going to go off when they hear about this.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


Masks? I thought this was about Marx.

Carry on.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Why is this in the Main tab?


BECAUSE FARK YOU! THATS WHY!
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Myk-House of El: Why is this in the Main tab?

BECAUSE FARK YOU! THATS WHY!


USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!  USA!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

apoptotic: "Strip off the communism"??

Masks are communist now?


Anything is Communist™ if you're [redacted] enough.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is how we should all be responding to anti-vaxxers, neo-nazis, and now the covidiots.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Why is this in the Main tab?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Went to the store today and they were out of *spins wheel* dish soap. What the heck?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man these anti mask people really get to me.  If they wear a mask they aren't protecting themselves, they're protecting everyone else from them.  We are required to wear a mask at work and a lot of people either have them pulled down or don't cover the nose.They are hot, uncomfortable, but I think not nearly as uncomfortable as having a tube shoved into my lungs and be on a respirator.  I intend to wear one in public for a long time after the virus thing has abated.  Screw the anti makers.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Brosephus: I heard his response in his voice when reading it.

[Fark user image image 480x367]

Total alcohol abuse, how much does he even swallow?


Practically none, if I recall.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Imagine being such a sad and weak person that a thin strip of cloth is enough to shatter your fragile ego.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: These people would have been a hoot in the trenches during WW I. Mustard gas? Pfft! Mustard is literally a condiment. What kind of wuss is afraid of a condiment?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: skozlaw: Imagine being such a sad and weak person that a thin strip of cloth is enough to shatter your fragile ego.

Seems like a self-correcting problem:

1. Talk shiat to someone wearing a mask
2. Get your ass beaten to a pulp by said person
3. Be unable to identify your assailant later (he was wearing a mask!)


Difficulty: Orange Guy surrounded by Guys in Suits and Masks, who is also Best Buds with your boss
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Why is this in the Main tab?


PolTab said it was too stupid...
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His "Hot Ones" interview was pretty funny.
Hard to believe he spent his early wrestling days working a day job as a driving instructor.
There's some poor sap out there who now goes into full PTSD if he forgets to signal while changing lanes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
New Rule:  If a man's neck is thicker and stronger than your leg(s), don't pick a fight with him.

I will repeat that twice so fans of Humpty Dumpty will know it is true:

If a man's neck is thicker and stronger than your leg(s), don't pick a fight with him.
If a man's neck is thicker and stronger than your leg(s), don't pick a fight with him.
The Refrigerator ain't nothin'. They call this guy Stone Wall.
 
