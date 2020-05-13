 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Article asks "can riding an elevator give me coronavirus?". The answer is yes. Especially if you're raw-dogging it   (nytimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors call elevators "death boxes." Other than that, I'm sure it's a liberal media hype.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something ridin dirty
 
NotTheBestDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends who your neighbors are:

https://globalnews.ca/news/6809922/va​n​couver-elevator-spitter-apologizes/

Also, as these things go, guy seems genuinely sorry he got caught.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA must have been written by Aerosmith.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boyfriend said I got it from a tractor seat.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking duh!  Do people think there are places that act like "home base" where the virus will ignore them?  For fark's sake!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Question:

Ok, elevators are unsafe from the virus.  The handrails on the stairs are OK, right?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Farking duh!  Do people think there are places that act like "home base" where the virus will ignore them?  For fark's sake!


Maybe they're a really dumb rich person who has an elevator in their private home.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad is over 80, walks with a cane, and lives on the third floor of an apartment building, he uses the stairs these days.
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Next Question:

Ok, elevators are unsafe from the virus.  The handrails on the stairs are OK, right?


Did you touch a surface?

If no... carry on.
If yes... WASH YOUR HANDS!!!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jeffs60s.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


not even a reach-around, out of Mayberriean politeness?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Next Question:

Ok, elevators are unsafe from the virus.  The handrails on the stairs are OK, right?


Earlier Fark thread was about how the virus stayed in the air for ~15 minutes after someone spoke/breathed heavily if the air was stagnant. Elevators contain stagnant air. Stairs don't. Yes you could still pick it up on your hands, but those you can wash. Breathing in, or getting those micro-spit particles in your eyes isn't something you can avoid. So, yes, the stairs are safer.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: The handrails on the stairs are OK, right?


You sound like a BP employee....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Mister Buttons: Next Question:

Ok, elevators are unsafe from the virus.  The handrails on the stairs are OK, right?

Earlier Fark thread was about how the virus stayed in the air for ~15 minutes after someone spoke/breathed heavily if the air was stagnant. Elevators contain stagnant air. Stairs don't. Yes you could still pick it up on your hands, but those you can wash. Breathing in, or getting those micro-spit particles in your eyes isn't something you can avoid. So, yes, the stairs are safer.


Why are people breathing heavily and talking on an elevator?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
booo!! Subby.  booo!!

/best laugh I've had in a bit
//thx
 
