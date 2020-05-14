 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dude bros less likely to wear masks cause they're not cool, bro   (nypost.com) divider line
70
    More: Stupid, Gender, 1918 flu pandemic, Gender role, Public health, Pandemic, Influenza, Emotion, face coverings  
•       •       •

70 Comments
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inverse relationship between ignoring scientific advice and IQ
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying of a highly communicable disease?  Totes cool.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they get it, they get it bro.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just come out with a line that say "Tap Out" on them. They'll fly off the shelves.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


Dudebros are bros who say "dude" a lot. Example:

"Dude, you're wearing a mask? Protecting your family is such a beta cuck move!"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increasing the chance of injuring someone with your infection is totally badass.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thnk Japanese masks are cool. I want some but for some reason, they seem kinda hard to get and pricey at the present time. South Korean would also do, especially with cartoon characters.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


What up, brah?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


Brah!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good. The world can use fewer Bros of all kinds. Especially Incels and Bernie Bros.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tired of dragging horses to water, pushing their heads in the trough, and screaming at them to drink, only to watch them deliberately drown themselves because they think that's "stiggin' it" to me, somehow.

Drown.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.

What up, brah?


Dude! Simulpost bro-fist to you, brah.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame the bros, not the expectations of masculinity enforced upon it by the matriarchy.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that bugs me about wearing them is rebreathing my own breath.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I end up having to touch my face a stupid amount to keep the mask in place, or to be able to actually see out of my glasses.

I'll be minimizing the risk to myself and my family by only wearing them when required by the property owner.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


brocode.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Beards
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rudemix: The only thing that bugs me about wearing them is rebreathing my own breath.


If it's odor that's bugging you, use or make a pocket face mask, and use insertable, disposable charcoal filters. They work great. If it's effort that's bugging you (that's what bugs me - I'm an anxious person who's out of shape, so I tend to breathe more heavily when wearing a mask), try to slow down or relax.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


When you meet one you will know.

Watched a  "dudebro" walk around the local store screaming, "I ain't wearing no f*cking mask."

Security was on break, unfortunately.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!


I went to a gun shop the other day wearing a bandana. I wasn't entirely sure that I wouldn't immediately get shot. What an absolute thrill that was.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the people that normally pretend they know how to use nunchucks suddenly don't want to dress like ninjas. I just can't figure out the American manbaby.

When China starts marketing their mass surveillance/facial recognition product basket to American PDs, all of these people will be in masks again.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they're a sign of weakness, then why do ninjas and all those Japanese cartoon villains wear them?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Rapmaster2000: fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.

What up, brah?

Dude! Simulpost bro-fist to you, brah.


Sweet, brah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
directdiamondtools.comView Full Size

Me: At the UPS Store, wearing my automotive 3M 6200 respirator (Pic above).

Rando: "LOL. You scared?"

Me: "Heh. Hey, you know anyone who survived COVID?"

Rando: "No."

Me: "You do now."

Rando: WHOOOOOOOSH AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY
 
Aaron469
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the only mask that is effective against blocking an airborne virus. If you've got one, more power to ya.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.

Brah!


Whatevs bruh
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wear one because I'm stronger and cooler than the wussies who think they'll look weak or uncool wearing one

/and I *hate* having something on my face. Hate it.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Covering your mouth when you sneeze is also a sign of weakness. I spray my snot all over the place, always trying to maximize the distance traveled by my totally manly respiratory droplets.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not wearing a mask is a sign that there's a shortage, and they're back ordered.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fredbox: Dudes and bros are not at all the same and the term 'dudebro' makes as much sense as if you would say 'oilwater'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's the truth little boys, if you think that what you wear, drink or eat can make you more of less of a man, then you never were one to begin with. The "core competency" of manliness is being comfortable in your own skin and not giving a fark about what people you don't know think of your choices
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: tuxq: Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!

I went to a gun shop the other day wearing a bandana. I wasn't entirely sure that I wouldn't immediately get shot. What an absolute thrill that was.


Out of all the places I usually go, a gun shop or gun range is usually #1. I would not have done that. Are you sure you didn't die and continue on in another existence? Are you absolutely sure you're the same person who went in the store and came out?


/I gotta put the quarantine time machine away
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: So the people that normally pretend they know how to use nunchucks suddenly don't want to dress like ninjas. I just can't figure out the American manbaby.

When China starts marketing their mass surveillance/facial recognition product basket to American PDs, all of these people will be in masks again.


Right? LOL.
I still don't get all this.
So the government can make you keep a fetus, because it's a life. But a mask is too invasive? WTF? A mask could protect many lives. WTF?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aaron469: This is the only mask that is effective against blocking an airborne virus. If you've got one, more power to ya.[Fark user image 425x400]


Yeah, looks like to be effective you'd have to shave your head as well as your beard.

Let's see how many women are OK with a mask that they'd have to cut their hair short for.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"When yo bros roll coal, masks filter out the exquisiteness of their effluents," or so says Miss Manners.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like smelling your own farts apparently 'Bro did you smell that?'
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Znuh: [directdiamondtools.com image 458x458]
Me: At the UPS Store, wearing my automotive 3M 6200 respirator (Pic above).

Rando: "LOL. You scared?"

Me: "Heh. Hey, you know anyone who survived COVID?"

Rando: "No."

Me: "You do now."

Rando: WHOOOOOOOSH AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY


Nice. Your air is filtered, but your exhaust valve isn't. You're missing the point of wearing a mask, brah.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Aaron469: This is the only mask that is effective against blocking an airborne virus. If you've got one, more power to ya.[Fark user image 425x400]

Yeah, looks like to be effective you'd have to shave your head as well as your beard.

Let's see how many women are OK with a mask that they'd have to cut their hair short for.


It's not the only mask. A positive pressure filtration system going into a Chemtek suit w/ hood would suffice. That's what you usually want if you're indoors... outdoors with sun exposure, fark that. It's like being parked in the sun in Florida, in August, with the windows up and the "air" vent running with no AC.
 
funmonger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: Blame the bros, not the expectations of masculinity enforced upon it by the matriarchy.


*Spits coffee* lol wut?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like with all toxic masculinity, good things or right things are seen as "weakness." Because to caveman-brained garbage humans, "weakness" is clearly what we should care about most in the 21st century, let alone pandemic-stricken and global economic depression-destined 21st century.

If your masculinity is threatened or insulted by people having emotions or showing courtesy or decency, you're not being manly. You're being a coward and a waste of oxygen.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: Frank N Stein: tuxq: Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!

I went to a gun shop the other day wearing a bandana. I wasn't entirely sure that I wouldn't immediately get shot. What an absolute thrill that was.

Out of all the places I usually go, a gun shop or gun range is usually #1. I would not have done that. Are you sure you didn't die and continue on in another existence? Are you absolutely sure you're the same person who went in the store and came out?


/I gotta put the quarantine time machine away


lol. The only time I was worried was when I was browsing the selection and a Chicago PD officer came in and said "Is that your bike out front?" Turns out he just wanted to talk about motorcycles.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: If your masculinity is threatened or insulted by people having emotions or showing courtesy or decency, you're not being manly. You're being a coward and a waste of oxygen.


I usually don't agree with you but I agree with you on this.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: Frank N Stein: tuxq: Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!

I went to a gun shop the other day wearing a bandana. I wasn't entirely sure that I wouldn't immediately get shot. What an absolute thrill that was.

Out of all the places I usually go, a gun shop or gun range is usually #1. I would not have done that. Are you sure you didn't die and continue on in another existence? Are you absolutely sure you're the same person who went in the store and came out?


/I gotta put the quarantine time machine away


So just walking into a gun store wearing a mask during a pandemic where everyone is wearing a mask means you'll be instantly shot?

Why are gun nuts always the first to assume that everyone else is up to something?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

funmonger: tuxq: Blame the bros, not the expectations of masculinity enforced upon it by the matriarchy.

*Spits coffee* lol wut?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funmonger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bros are weak.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: tuxq: Frank N Stein: tuxq: Frank N Stein: I wear a bandana. I think it looks cool.

GAS STATIONS HATE HIM!

I went to a gun shop the other day wearing a bandana. I wasn't entirely sure that I wouldn't immediately get shot. What an absolute thrill that was.

Out of all the places I usually go, a gun shop or gun range is usually #1. I would not have done that. Are you sure you didn't die and continue on in another existence? Are you absolutely sure you're the same person who went in the store and came out?


/I gotta put the quarantine time machine away

So just walking into a gun store wearing a mask during a pandemic where everyone is wearing a mask means you'll be instantly shot?

Why are gun nuts always the first to assume that everyone else is up to something?


Dude, we're just talking about adjustments to the new normal. 4 months ago, if you walked into a bank wearing a bandana on your face you'd not only feel odd, but you'd also be feeling the stares of the workers and customers expecting you to stick up the place.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stock photo search for "Pussy" yielded the following results:

thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/i keed
//wear a mask
///because reasons (and slashies)
 
retrobruce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aaron469: This is the only mask that is effective against blocking an airborne virus. If you've got one, more power to ya.[Fark user image 425x400]


Viruse?
 
