 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   If you tweet, "Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my Covid-19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results," you might not want to work for a law firm nor use your real name on social media   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Termination of employment, Glock pistol, Dallas County, Texas, HIGHLAND PARK, related Facebook post, month Whole Foods, Highland Park Police Department, Dallas County  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 2:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?


Because, it's the only grocery store in Highland Park. Otherwise he'd have to go to Oak Lawn, and he's just too red-blooded Alpha to have gay men even looking at him.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, he apparently no longer works for a law firm, so...winning?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

question_dj: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

Because, it's the only grocery store in Highland Park. Otherwise he'd have to go to Oak Lawn, and he's just too red-blooded Alpha to have gay men even looking at him.


Well, I've been assured by top experts, that he wouldn't have any issues if he wasn't dressed that way...
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: question_dj: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

Because, it's the only grocery store in Highland Park. Otherwise he'd have to go to Oak Lawn, and he's just too red-blooded Alpha to have gay men even looking at him.

Well, I've been assured by top experts, that he wouldn't have any issues if he wasn't dressed that way...


So he wears a belt holster for his Tabasco bottle?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED

i know most gun owners/enthusiasts are not this extreme, but enough with the pearl clutching when you get called out for stuff like this when you make innuendos like 'voting from the roo++NO CARRIER++
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm confused. You can hijack a woman's womb to save a baby. But requiring a mask be worn is too much to ask? Because the mask is to save lives too. WTF
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Womp Womp
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tough luck, Cletus.

The world needs ditch diggers.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: hubiestubert: question_dj: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

Because, it's the only grocery store in Highland Park. Otherwise he'd have to go to Oak Lawn, and he's just too red-blooded Alpha to have gay men even looking at him.

Well, I've been assured by top experts, that he wouldn't have any issues if he wasn't dressed that way...

So he wears a belt holster for his Tabasco bottle?


He smells of caesar vinaigrette.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: [Fark user image 634x879]


All I can muster today is a sensible chuckle, but it's an earnest one.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

question_dj: Otherwise he'd have to go to Oak Lawn, and he's just too red-blooded Alpha to have gay men even looking at him.


Unless he is paying, of course.
 
bigfire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's no room in this world for racism.
 
JNowe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: [Fark user image 634x879]


Oh wow.  Is Herbert Kornfeld in Accountz Receevin' gonna have to smoke a biatch?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused. You can hijack a woman's womb to save a baby. But requiring a mask be worn is too much to ask? Because the mask is to save lives too. WTF


There's nothing confusing about it. They'll happily make any demand of other people.If those demands are unreasonable and those others refuse, they become violent and angry.  If asked to do anything themselves, no matter how simple or reasonable, they become violent and angry.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My favorite part is that the thing that got him fired is a total straw man. No one anywhere is asking for test results to enter a store. Basically this guy created a fictional scenario in his head, and then described how he would respond to it so graphically that he got canned. I'm thinking Mr. Bain is not the most stable knife in the drawer, to mix that metaphor a little.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Keith Dudemeister: My favorite part is that the thing that got him fired is a total straw man. No one anywhere is asking for test results to enter a store. Basically this guy created a fictional scenario in his head, and then described how he would respond to it so graphically that he got canned. I'm thinking Mr. Bain is not the most stable knife in the drawer, to mix that metaphor a little.


Call him Mr. Wrong
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?


I've got $5 says the "ghetto" comment was actually aimed at the security guard.
 
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twitter users are the worst
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He already has a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: [Fark user image 634x879]


I love it when people needing to wave around their ''Power" willy get fired from their jobs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's hilarious that even in his power fantasy he's still so powerless and impotent that he's threatening some shmoe making minimum wage working the door at a grocery store.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a brainiac this guy is. He sure showed Whole Foods, didn't he? If I were the Manager of the store I'd 86 this guy for eternity.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thosw: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

I've got $5 says the "ghetto" comment was actually aimed at the security guard.


Are you suggesting that this might have some racial tinge as well? I mean, are you suggesting that being a racist AND a raging asshat could be linked?

What about all the nice racists?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, good. Another "personal/property rights!" mouthbreather who threatens violence against others who are simply exercising *their* property rights.

"GODDAMNIT, AUNT MARIE, ASK ME TO TAKE OFF MY SHOES BEFORE ENTERING YOUR HOME ONE MORE TIME AND I'LL BRING OVER MY FRIENDS SMITH AND WESSON!"
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Thosw: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

I've got $5 says the "ghetto" comment was actually aimed at the security guard.

Are you suggesting that this might have some racial tinge as well? I mean, are you suggesting that being a racist AND a raging asshat could be linked?

What about all the nice racists?


I'm sure we could fill a thimble with all of those.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Repeat of a repeat.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused. You can hijack a woman's womb to save a baby. But requiring a mask be worn is too much to ask? Because the mask is to save lives too. WTF


Is not wanting to wear a mask due to the feeling of claustrophobia some people get? I don't suffer from it, but I know people who do.

But claustrophobia, although real, is something that can be dealt with.  And sometimes it becomes mandatory that you deal with.  Like the doctors and nurses in hazmat suits, attending to him while he's surrounded in plastic, hooked up to a ventilator.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Repeat of a repeat.


came here for this...  swore we did this thread at least once....
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thosw: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

I've got $5 says the "ghetto" comment was actually aimed at the security guard.


100% certainty.

Back when I was a "conservative" Republican I knew exactly what other "conservatives" meant when they used the descriptors "urban" or "ghetto". They meant black people. They still mean black people.

I didn't like racism then (obviously or now either), but I was glad they weren't embarrassing me by using the words they really wanted to use. Then I grew up and realized aligning myself with racist shiatbags who just don't say the n-word out loud was still aligning myself with racist shiatbags. Now that's all that's left in the GOP anymore... stupid, venal, selfish, petty, vindictive, stupid, racist shiatbags as far as the eye can see. Everyone else has fled by now. The scum is all that's left.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thosw: hubiestubert: Why is he, such a red-blooded and Alpha Male American, stepping into a hippy-dippy Whole Foods in the first place, and then trying to pass off an upscale and, frankly, much more expensive grocery store as "ghetto"?

I've got $5 says the "ghetto" comment was actually aimed at the security guard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.