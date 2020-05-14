 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KAKE Wichita)   There's creepy, then there's really creepy   (kake.com) divider line
33
    More: Creepy, English-language films, Closed-circuit television, American films, Mother, Adolescence, Fifteen-year-old Aniyah Robinson, The Stranger, 14-year-old boy  
•       •       •

1650 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 4:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? She is his beautiful little trophy and forever girlfriend. She just doesn't know it yet.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, if she'd simply pointed a webcam at her bed nobody would have to break in
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image image 480x360]


What movie is this? I think I've been looking for it. Is he looking at a sleeping girl with an areola in the next shot?
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He learned it from the Twilight movies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, in all likely hood, the next time was going to be murdery, just my pure speculation never the less I would bet on it
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quaran-Teen Seduction Technique #31:
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The creepiest part is that they have security cameras inside the house.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DoctorCal: [Fark user image image 480x360]

What movie is this? I think I've been looking for it. Is he looking at a sleeping girl with an areola in the next shot?


Bad Ronald
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: The creepiest part is that they have security cameras inside the house.


This is the 7th kid they caught so good investment.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brightburn
 
Scarlioni [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She's young to have a full beard.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why front doors have locks, people. If you brag that your neighborhood is safe enough to leave them unlocked, guess what's bound to happen eventually?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know, in all likely hood, the next time was going to be murdery, just my pure speculation never the less I would bet on it


I suspect next time he'll fix the cable.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This is why front doors have locks, people. If you brag that your neighborhood is safe enough to leave them unlocked, guess what's bound to happen eventually?


They fix the cable?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
long ago, Day 2 in the first place the future Mrs SS and i were playing house in, two blocks away...a mailman that had been fired on a Friday went to his boss's house Saturday morning. the door was unlocked. ex-mailman walks in, shoot ex-boss's boyfriend and ex-boss dead, walks out the door. we've locked our doors since then.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: waxbeans: DoctorCal: [Fark user image image 480x360]

What movie is this? I think I've been looking for it. Is he looking at a sleeping girl with an areola in the next shot?

Bad Ronald


I guess I was incorrect.
I think the movie I'm looking for is Lucus. But, that too must be incorrect. I'm look for a scene where the kid is watching what I believe is a babysitter sleep inner boob is exposed I can't seem to find this movie and I keep on thinking it was Lucas or the starship fighter but I think those are both incorrect also does anyone know
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he just didn't get the notice that this is only allowable if you are a sparkly vampire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He likes to watch and got tired of paying for it.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RainDawg: jtown: The creepiest part is that they have security cameras inside the house.

This is the 7th kid they caught so good investment.


Maybe they should lock the damn door.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DoctorCal: [Fark user image image 480x360]

What movie is this? I think I've been looking for it. Is he looking at a sleeping girl with an areola in the next shot?


The girl has one breast out?
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Girls like a boy that is daring and persistant. I'm rooting for these two lovebirds.  Now that she knows the extent of his passion, she is sure to fall for him.  I wish more young men were this romantic.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: waxbeans: You know, in all likely hood, the next time was going to be murdery, just my pure speculation never the less I would bet on it

I suspect next time he'll fix the cable.


pounddawg: cyberspacedout: This is why front doors have locks, people. If you brag that your neighborhood is safe enough to leave them unlocked, guess what's bound to happen eventually?

They fix the cable?


1 second difference. Not bad.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Officer Charley Davidson said the teen entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a tool."

Later in TFA:
"No one was hurt and nothing was stolen."

That reporting really takes the KAKE.
 
Roque
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok, so which is it? "...the teen entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a tool" or "No one was hurt and nothing was stolen." ???
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IRTFA. Credit for the story is Chris Lilley...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen enough dojin to know where this is going.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hell, he's 14. If he didn't rub one out I'm almost proud of his forbearance.
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You never complained before!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think it's weird that people put these cameras IN their houses. Outside already reeks of paranoia but why would you want your private life to be potentially watched by techs at some corporation?
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: In my early 20s, a bunch of friends decided to go to Atlanta and dork around all weekend. We were broke, so we shared one hotel room.

I woke up the next morning to one guy looming over me. I scream, start swinging, and pitched an unholy fit that woke everyone else in the room up.

He explained to the others that he was watching me sleep, how cute I looked, blah blah blah. He was NOT a romantic interest. Some of the guys had to take him out for a walk and explain how creepy it was, as the others tried to calm me down.

/funny in retrospect, but some young guys do really stupid things.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I think it's weird that people put these cameras IN their houses. Outside already reeks of paranoia but why would you want your private life to be potentially watched by techs at some corporation?


Shhhhh.

No one watches remotely.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.