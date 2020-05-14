 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Do you put your phone face-down? When did you start cheating on your partner?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Mobile phone, Couples therapist Melissa Ferrari, per cent of cheaters, per cent, mobile phone, Extramarital affair site Ashley Madison, partner's behaviour, per cent use dating websites  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 2:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm on a date. (stop laughing) I take the battery out.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couples therapist Melissa Ferrari claims that a change in your partner's behaviour when it comes to their mobile phone could suggest they're up to something.
The main thing to look out for is if they start putting their phone face down, so you can't see the screen.
She told Whimn : "A phone that is suddenly placed facedown after being years with someone would be a possible red flag.

This is absolutely true, and if you see your partner placing a phone screen-down you should immediately file for divorce. You've passed the point of no return by the time this begins to happen. But there are, as TFA indicates, numerous other red flags to look for along the way. For example, if your partner...

- tries something new in the bedroom, as in a position that they've never attempted before. This is often a clear indicator that they're having sex with someone new, doing new things, and wanting to try them out on you.
- has an unexplainable time gap in some errand. For example, they were running to the market, which is 10 minutes away, and purchased 5 things. Assuming 1 minute per item of shopping time, and 3 minutes to check out, plus the return journey, that's 28 minutes of total explainable time. But let's say they're gone for 36 minutes. That's enough time to have had a quickie with someone else.
- buys new clothing. Unless you can visually inspect the receipt for any new clothing item, it's a good assumption that these are gifts from some other lover.
- is unwilling to try new positions in the bedroom. This might indicate that they're engaging in these new positions with someone else and don't want to spoil their novelty by doing them with you.
- expresses an interest in trying something (non-sexual) they haven't tried before. This idea was almost certainly put in their head by someone they're either actively involved in an affair with or are about to become involved with.
- shows any sort of annoyance or irritation at you asking about their possible affairs. Annoyance and irritation are almost 100-percent sure signs of guilt.
- does chores, helps you out with tasks around the house, or demonstrates any other small act of kindness. This is almost certainly due to a guilty conscience.

There are many others as well. The main thing is to stay on guard, be vigilant, and assert yourself when you know something is going on. If you see something, in other words, say something.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He never puts his phone face down at home...
 
XanderZzyzx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would first need to have a partner.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Years and years ago, why?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

XanderZzyzx: I would first need to have a partner.


this;-(
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Years and years ago, why?


How you doin?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone can be a partner if you're brave enough.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Couples therapist Melissa Ferrari claims that a change in your partner's behaviour when it comes to their mobile phone could suggest they're up to something.
The main thing to look out for is if they start putting their phone face down, so you can't see the screen.
She told Whimn : "A phone that is suddenly placed facedown after being years with someone would be a possible red flag.

This is absolutely true, and if you see your partner placing a phone screen-down you should immediately file for divorce. You've passed the point of no return by the time this begins to happen. But there are, as TFA indicates, numerous other red flags to look for along the way. For example, if your partner...

- tries something new in the bedroom, as in a position that they've never attempted before. This is often a clear indicator that they're having sex with someone new, doing new things, and wanting to try them out on you.
- has an unexplainable time gap in some errand. For example, they were running to the market, which is 10 minutes away, and purchased 5 things. Assuming 1 minute per item of shopping time, and 3 minutes to check out, plus the return journey, that's 28 minutes of total explainable time. But let's say they're gone for 36 minutes. That's enough time to have had a quickie with someone else.
- buys new clothing. Unless you can visually inspect the receipt for any new clothing item, it's a good assumption that these are gifts from some other lover.
- is unwilling to try new positions in the bedroom. This might indicate that they're engaging in these new positions with someone else and don't want to spoil their novelty by doing them with you.
- expresses an interest in trying something (non-sexual) they haven't tried before. This idea was almost certainly put in their head by someone they're either actively involved in an affair with or are about to become involved with.
- shows any sort of annoyance or irritation at you asking about their possible affairs. Annoyance and ...


But what if your partner buys a new brand of coffee? Sure they'll say it was on sale but we all know they're obviously banging the barista at Starbucks.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have always put my phone face down for two reasons.

First, if I can see the notifications my inner squirrel will NEVER get anything done.

Second, I don't even want to see the screen lighting up.  Especially if it's by my bed and I'm trying to sleep.

All of this clearly means I'm sleeping with the entire collegiate volleyball team.
 
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Coworkers usually put their phones face down during meetings (back when we had meetings). Does that mean they were moonlighting somewhere else?
 
wee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's some of the stupidest shiat I've ever read on the internet, which is saying a lot.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have nice case for my phone that has a closed flap.  So it doesn't matter how I set my phone down.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wee: That's some of the stupidest shiat I've ever read on the internet, which is saying a lot.


I agree, I always put my phone face down. To keep the screen safe.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gramma: Coworkers usually put their phones face down during meetings (back when we had meetings). Does that mean they were moonlighting somewhere else?


Absolutely! Get those traitors fired immediately!
 
Magnus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if I put her face down and look at my phone?
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gramma: Coworkers usually put their phones face down during meetings (back when we had meetings). Does that mean they were moonlighting somewhere else?


It's a sign they are nervous of their co-workers noticing nudes from their lover appearing.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gramma: Coworkers usually put their phones face down during meetings (back when we had meetings). Does that mean they were moonlighting somewhere else?


At home we put our phones face down so we don't get bothered by notifications that aren't important. When it's important someone will call. However my wife and I both consultants, so we get a lot of stupid (automatic) notifications. Around 99.999% of those notifications can wait until office hours.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New phones go into do not disturb mode when placed faced down...maybe he (she) wants to do something and doesn't want to be disturbed by his (her) annoying boss.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pearly's been true
true to me, true to my dying day he said
I said to him:
I'm sure she's been
I said to him:
I'm sure she's been true to you

I got up and wandered
Wandered downtown
nowhere to go
just to hang around
I got a girl
named Bonny Lee
I know that girl's been true to me
I know she's been
I'm sure she's been
true to me
--- Grateful Dead
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: I have always put my phone face down for two reasons.

First, if I can see the notifications my inner squirrel will NEVER get anything done.

Second, I don't even want to see the screen lighting up.  Especially if it's by my bed and I'm trying to sleep.

All of this clearly means I'm sleeping with the entire collegiate volleyball team.


Fark user image

Tell me more about this internal squirrel you have...
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Face down so I don't see the reflection of the tv.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Face down, cell phone,
So my cheating is not known!
Face down, cell phone,
So my cheating is not known!
 
spoony31
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you have to do that and wanting to fark around on your sf you shouldnt be with them anyway. I leave my phone on the floor in the kitchen after im done cokkin and drinking for the night. Even I did have a side biatch.. she didnt find out by phone unfortunately for her but I digress.
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: I have always put my phone face down for two reasons.

First, if I can see the notifications my inner squirrel will NEVER get anything done.

Second, I don't even want to see the screen lighting up.  Especially if it's by my bed and I'm trying to sleep.

All of this clearly means I'm sleeping with the entire collegiate volleyball team.


Which would be worth the divorce anyways. Now, if it was the collegiate water polo team I would question your sanity.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: XanderZzyzx: I would first need to have a partner.

this;-(


Yup.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The back of a new iPhone looks awesome. It's a brag to put your phone face down. It's not like the front shows anything anyway, it all pops up on your watch.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aren't you supposed to hang it back on the wall when you are done?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People don't have "Face down to hush" enabled on their phones?

If I'm someplace where I don't want to be bothered (work or fun) the phone goes face down and I'm not bothered until I pick it back up.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How else am I supposed to let the hackers get high res shots of my ceiling? Everybody knows the better camera is on the back of the phone.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.