(Washington Post)   Would you like the fury of a thousand dead ancestors with your breakfast omelette, sir?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad Suharto's gone.  Trump would have admired him.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Ordinarily, they'd cut costs by simply moving the tombstones... With hilarious consequences.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That movie ended really badly.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah, they'd crush the tombstones and use them for aggregate.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I prefer it well cooked...
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're going to get mad about moving dead ancestors, shouldn't we also get mad every dead species we displace when we go mining or drilling for oil?

I don't mean to make light of the situation, but they are DEAD.

If the family can't or won't make accommodations for them, why should anyone else?

It's like getting mad because millions of cows, pigs, and chickens are killed every year to produce food for humans. Unless you are a member of PETA, who cares?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
GET

OUT
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not the poltergeist GIF I was hoping for
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just passed up a perfectly good cliché

somethingsomething dutch indian burial ground
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says breakfast like a polio blanket.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they use Feta cheese, I'll give it a try.
That shiat's great on omelettes.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here and I thought it was a pun on ghost pepper hot sauce
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they buy the land under false pretense?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my Subby you're bad. But like MJ bad
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, if you go far enough back in evolution, oil is made of dead ancestors, or at least dead relatives.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only hope that the evil alternate universe Trump switches places with our universe's Trump and turns out to be really nice.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I thought oil was made from the poop that the elder gods of Lovecraftian fame gave us.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I have more than once pondered if dirt is actually dead things of every sort. Then I up Chuck.
 
Invincible
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Direct descendent of Genghis Khan and a predilection for little furry hats?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The answer is a light yes
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, ancestors, my understanding is that Muslim scholars argue this but most are fine past 40 years if I'm not mistaken.
"At least one person had agreed to the exhumations, but other families had not given consent. One woman, Iyum, said the remains of her two daughters had been disinterred without her permission."
Oh. That's kind of not exactly ancestors.

But, hey, the argument is about the cemetary.
"The company also accused those who refused of exaggerating their concerns as a negotiating tactic to extract higher prices to sell their homes and unearth their ancestors."
Oh. That's kind of different from public. I'm fairly sure that that's the opposite of public land.

/Even the supposedly expose is light in highlighting these points (from what I skimmed).
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
