(Daily Freeman)   Barber defies "New York on Pause" order, keeps cutting hair. If you're reading this on Fark, you know what's already happened   (dailyfreeman.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I cannot wait for the conspiracy nuts to get their teeth into this.

Between the idiots in Minnesota who got sick, and in Florida, and the preachers who died, I'm certain that there is a cabal of Deep State operatives who are dosing homes of Brave Pioneers with the Vapors and Screaming Fantods and the Epizooty. I'm sure that they'll have photos of Black Bag Operatives in garbage trucks and trucks with faulty exhausts running down streets, and call for investigations of the peril that these infiltrators pose. I'm sure that Hillary Clinton and her Pizzagaters will get linked to it, along with Obama and the Black Panthers and The Elders of Zion and Planned Parenthood and the Humane Society and likely some folderol about Doctors Without Borders.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, you could just summarize it as Obamagate.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DUDE! THEY'RE LISTENING! YOU WANT TO GET US ALL KILLED!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kingston, NY? I have ancestors from there. But I have ancestors from everywhere, so yada, yada, yada, genealogy is an OCD and Autistic Spectrum Disorder. Don't make fun of me or you are a bad person.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we know that Trump isn't a Farker. Not even a lurker.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You need a haircut. Have a seat, no waiting.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Well, at least we know that Trump isn't a Farker. Not even a lurker.


He'd have to read since there are very few videos on Fark.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than moral and scientific superiority, why does anyone here care what this guy does?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Other than moral and scientific superiority, why does anyone here care what this guy does?


Because he spread it to a bunch of people, you jackass!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Won't you gentlemen have a Pepsi?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Other than moral and scientific superiority, why does anyone here care what this guy does?


The whole point of Fark is to point and laugh at stupidity.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ATTENTION
ATTENTION
10 10
MESSAGE FOLLOWS
51373 48315 65424 85647 68764 89791
16437 35481 35718 25741 24783 87915
I REPEAT
51373 48315 65424 85647 68764 89791
16437 35481 35718 25741 24783 87915
OUT
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm done - spent far too much of this morning arguing in another thread over the use of non-medical masks in public, only to realize that the Farker in question was just being an ass. I'm tired of arguing with assholes and morons.

It's been three months now. You know what you should be doing, as responsible adults. You know what risks you take should you choose to be otherwise, and the consequences should your poor choices catch up with you.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Be sure to drink your Ovaltine?"
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: He fixed the cable?


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks, now i need the CVV's
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

probesport: jtown: He fixed the cable?

[miro.medium.com image 850x637]


I don't see any cable in that picture.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pre-law? pre-med?

forget it. he's on a roll.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I don't see any cable in that picture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What don't these people understand about proximity?
WTF?
Haircuts are pretty intimate.
I've had the hair stylist boobs on the back of my neck more than once.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a result of testing positive, the barber has had to pause, right?

THE ORDER WORKS, PEOPLE.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Which is the greatest tragedy of all time.


ALL TIME!!!!11
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smith did not identify barber or the shop, but said in her statement: "Anyone who has received a haircut in a Kingston barbershop in the last three weeks is urged to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing"

Of all the asinine things, name the damn barber shop.    If they were more then one that was opened you are going to cause undue panic and waste Covi19 test on people who probably don't need it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I have always wanted to open a topless barber/salon shop.  I imagine that hasn't happened yet do to some hygiene issues.

would employ both genders for both genders too!
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

You pick the barber with the biggest manboobs too?  I thought I was the only one
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Smith did not identify barber or the shop, but said in her statement: "Anyone who has received a haircut in a Kingston barbershop in the last three weeks is urged to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing"

Of all the asinine things, name the damn barber shop.    If they were more then one that was opened you are going to cause undue panic and waste Covi19 test on people who probably don't need it.


one of these days I will learn how the free market is supposed to work.  I thought it should involve the particular barber shop to be outed so the free hand of the market can slap him and not innocent victims/shops.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Food for thought: In New York, Kingston is upstate, whereas Jamaica is in Queens. THIS DOES NOT MAKE SENSE.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1979
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

8675309
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And how, exactly, was he tested?  It's not like he volunteered.  Notice the article does not say he exhibited symptoms, only that he was tested.  Likely against his will, or it's simply a made-up story to intimidate.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8675309


Beechwood 45789
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

probesport: Beechwood 45789


Someone is desperate for a date.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: probesport: Beechwood 45789

Someone is desperate for a date.


Right? and I'm available any old time.
 
freidog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm... I should send a card to this brave patriot.
sympathy... no, best wishes... nah, get well soon, gotta save that one.
Here we are
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 

Google says there are five barbers on Broadway in Kingston, which is the city's main drag. City Hall and the city's main hospital are both on Broadway. There's plenty of traffic, so I don't know whether to be mystified that it took so long for anybody to notice, or to facepalm that the barber had the brass ones to operate so openly.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: And how, exactly, was he tested?  It's not like he volunteered.  Notice the article does not say he exhibited symptoms, only that he was tested.  Likely against his will, or it's simply a made-up story to intimidate.


I assume he felt sick and got tested.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I assume he felt sick and got tested.


I'm not a coward I've just never been tested. I'd like to think that if I Was I would pass.
 
The Derp Stops Here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: And how, exactly, was he tested?  It's not like he volunteered.  Notice the article does not say he exhibited symptoms, only that he was tested.  Likely against his will, or it's simply a made-up story to intimidate.


Oh look, a cursory 30 second google search disproved your "made-up" narrative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Beechwood 45789



Transylvania 6-5000
 
mononymous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's too bad there aren't more videos.  We could call it "Fark TV"...or something....
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Beechwood 45789


Transylvania 6-5000


jrlburke.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
